'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt must make a 4th wave booze ban decision based on science say liquor traders Mandy Wiener speaks to Lucky Ntimane of the National Liquor Traders Council ahead of a possible alcohol sales ban. 24 November 2021 4:40 PM
DBE fires 11 teachers for misconduct cases, five of which were sex pests Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga. 24 November 2021 1:56 PM
Basic workplace skills are a 'generational privilege' many SA youth don't have Aubrey Masango speaks to education expert Dion Reddy about the lack of workplace skills in many young people in SA. 24 November 2021 12:45 PM
View all Local
Sanef 'disappointed' after journo who covered elections becomes councillor The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) issued a statement addressing the appointment of Edwin Ntshidi as an ActionSA PR councillor... 24 November 2021 7:47 PM
How plan for Cape Flats Aquifer to store stormwater will work - research study Dr Kevin Winter from the Future Water Institute at the University of Cape Town speaks to Zain Johnson. 24 November 2021 12:02 PM
'Project completed well ahead of time' - Update on Khayelitsha water upgrade Farouk Robertson, CoCT Communications Manager at Water & Sanitation Dept provides an update to Wasanga Mehana. 24 November 2021 11:23 AM
View all Politics
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
Biscuits are big business There is a chance that Mondelez South Africa is looking to acquire some more SA brands 24 November 2021 7:15 PM
Enjoy a 'staycation' in your city Cape Town – the most beautiful in the world Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy for tips on what to do when “staycationing” in Cape Town. 24 November 2021 2:58 PM
View all Business
Toast Africa’s tomorrow with the Absa 'Champagne in Africa Festival' This year, over 25 champagne houses will participate in the Festival. 24 November 2021 2:00 PM
Think twice before shopping on credit this Black Friday, says Moeshfieka Botha Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to personal finance expert and columnist Moeshfieka Botha. 24 November 2021 12:14 PM
Tis the season to be grateful, compassionate and sober - surviving the festive Clinical psychologist Bryan Hellmann shares some tips with Refilwe Moloto on surviving the upcoming festive season. 24 November 2021 11:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
View all Sport
Freddy Mercury died on this day 30 years ago Do you remember where you were when you heard the news? 24 November 2021 10:15 AM
Come Dine With Me SA 'We're voyeurs and love watching people nail it or fail it' Sara-Jayne King catches up with executive producer of culinary reality show Come Dine With Me South Africa. 22 November 2021 1:02 PM
'I took the chance and I'm so glad that I did' - Idols SA winner Berry Trytsman 702 Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa chats to Idols SA winner Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman after she was crowned on Sunday night. 22 November 2021 10:35 AM
View all Entertainment
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Five dead, man charged after intentionally driving into Christmas parade in US Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 23 November 2021 8:25 AM
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater. 19 November 2021 3:07 PM
View all World
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
View all Africa
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards

24 November 2021 7:11 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Sipho Pityana
South African Reserve Bank
Sarb
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Absa
Absa group
sexual harassment allegations
Prudential Authority
Absa chair

'It's unfortunate and, indeed, unlawful.' Bruce Whitfield interviews business executive Sipho Pityana after he's axed by Absa.

The Absa Group and Absa Bank Boards have announced the removal of Sipho Pityana as director with immediate effect.

On Tuesday, Pityana was given the opportunity to address the Boards' allegations that he had been derelict in the performance of his functions as director.

It was found that the business executive had "pursued his own personal interests to the detriment of Absa and thereby created a material and sustained conflict between his interests and those of Absa."

Sipho Pityana sits down with EWN for an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on 20 January 2017. Picture: EWN.

Earlier in November, Pityana was fired as Absa's lead independent director and chairman of the remuneration committee. He remained an ordinary board member.

Pityana announced in October that he was taking the Reserve Bank to court after its banking authority blocked his nomination for Absa chairperson by using what he said was a false sexual harassment allegation against him

RELATED: 'Sarb's conduct is atrocious!' - Pityana on being blocked from Absa post

RELATED: Pityana: Reserve Bank blocked me from Absa top job over false harassment claims

Bruce Whitfield talks to Pityana on The Money Show.

I think that it's an outrage that a corporate citizen of Absa's standing would see fit to take the kind of action that they have, which for all practical purposes is about denying me my right to exercise my constitutional rights and legal rights in terms of the Banks Act.

Sipho Pityana, Businessman

Pityana says his action was clearly directed against the Reserve Bank and Absa's response is unfortunate "and, indeed, unlawful".

What governs these matters is the Companies Act, which sets out very clearly circumstances under which the Board may remove a director... Nothing of what has been advanced meets those requirements...

Sipho Pityana, Businessman

I'm sure ordinary South Africans would accept that the step of taking a prudential authority to court when it seems it has acted unlawfully cannot be said to be constituting neglect of a director's exercise of his responsibility to the company, or that a director may be said to be derelict of his duties as a result.

Sipho Pityana, Businessman

It must be in the interests of the bank that you do not have a regulator of the affairs of the bank that is capable of acting unlawfully!

Sipho Pityana, Businessman

Why not wait for the court to make a pronouncement! Pityana exclaims.

"Why are you embarking on systematic harassment... merely because I have taken a decision to ask the court to clarify that legal matter?"

There is an aspect of my challenge which is about the fact that the Prudential Authority has impugned my character by implying that I may be a person who's not fit and proper to be a chairman of a bank, and consequently a director.

Sipho Pityana, Businessman

Simply because he respects the work of Board members does not mean that they are incapable of being wrong, Pityana says.

I think that it is time to challenge the hypocrisy in corporate South Africa that suggest we are about the rule of law... and when there is an obvious breach... we battle!

Sipho Pityana, Businessman

My objection is not about who has been appointed instead. My objection is not about losing the position - it's about the fact that, in coming to its decision, the Reserve Bank has basically impugned my character... I've never been found guilty of sexual harassment anywhere!

Sipho Pityana, Businessman

Listen to Pityana's argument on The Money Show:




24 November 2021 7:11 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Sipho Pityana
South African Reserve Bank
Sarb
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Absa
Absa group
sexual harassment allegations
Prudential Authority
Absa chair

More from Business

Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices

24 November 2021 9:16 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter

24 November 2021 8:15 PM

Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Biscuits are big business

24 November 2021 7:15 PM

There is a chance that Mondelez South Africa is looking to acquire some more SA brands

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Enjoy a 'staycation' in your city Cape Town – the most beautiful in the world

24 November 2021 2:58 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy for tips on what to do when “staycationing” in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toast Africa’s tomorrow with the Absa 'Champagne in Africa Festival'

24 November 2021 2:00 PM

This year, over 25 champagne houses will participate in the Festival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa’s shrinking middleclass is in deep, deep trouble

24 November 2021 1:06 PM

Lester Kiewit interviewed Sebastian Alexander of National Debt Advisors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Friday: November 2019 recorded R15 billion sales above normal in SA

24 November 2021 10:24 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Research Director at the Bureau of Market Research, Professor Carel van Aardt about consumer trends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Friday tips from Game: 'We’ll beat any price by 10%'

24 November 2021 9:06 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Katherine Madley, Vice-President of Marketing at Game.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA investment firm Brait raising up to R3 billion through rights offer

23 November 2021 8:58 PM

Major shareholders include Christo Wiese and the PIC. Bruce Whitfield interviews Brait CEO Peter Hayward-Butt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Treasury is keeping to its word and business is starting to regain trust'

23 November 2021 8:13 PM

"I'm hoping that Treasury will get more support from political parties." Bruce Whitfield interviews BLSA CEO Busi Mavuso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter

24 November 2021 8:15 PM

Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sanef 'disappointed' after journo who covered elections becomes councillor

24 November 2021 7:47 PM

The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) issued a statement addressing the appointment of Edwin Ntshidi as an ActionSA PR councillor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA mayors elected in Gauteng metros will have tough road ahead, says Tony Leon

24 November 2021 4:42 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former DA leader Tony Leon after the party won mayoral posts in three major cities in Gauteng,

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How plan for Cape Flats Aquifer to store stormwater will work - research study

24 November 2021 12:02 PM

Dr Kevin Winter from the Future Water Institute at the University of Cape Town speaks to Zain Johnson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Project completed well ahead of time' - Update on Khayelitsha water upgrade

24 November 2021 11:23 AM

Farouk Robertson, CoCT Communications Manager at Water & Sanitation Dept provides an update to Wasanga Mehana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Treasury is keeping to its word and business is starting to regain trust'

23 November 2021 8:13 PM

"I'm hoping that Treasury will get more support from political parties." Bruce Whitfield interviews BLSA CEO Busi Mavuso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt must cut red tape so mines can go ahead with renewable energy projects'

23 November 2021 6:59 PM

The industry plans 3,900 MW worth of renewable energy projects. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mineral Council's Henk Langenhoven.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town's new mayoral committee announced

22 November 2021 1:48 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the new mayoral committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet CoCT Dep Mayor Eddie Andrews and what makes his heart 'skip a beat'

22 November 2021 10:05 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eddie Andrews Deputy Mayor of Cape Town about youth mentoring, transport system challenges and safety.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Preliminary probe into deaths show 2-minute noodles were different brands'

22 November 2021 8:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Dept of Health's Murdock Ramathuba about the investigation into two cases of deaths of five children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards

Business Politics

Immunocompromised people to be offered extra vax dose 'within the next week'

Local

South Africa’s shrinking middleclass is in deep, deep trouble

Business

EWN Highlights

SA records 1,275 more COVID cases & 22 deaths

24 November 2021 8:34 PM

Vaccines reduce COVID transmission of Delta variant by 40%: WHO

24 November 2021 8:05 PM

Russia: Sputnik gives longer protection than Western jabs

24 November 2021 7:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA