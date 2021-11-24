'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards
The Absa Group and Absa Bank Boards have announced the removal of Sipho Pityana as director with immediate effect.
On Tuesday, Pityana was given the opportunity to address the Boards' allegations that he had been derelict in the performance of his functions as director.
It was found that the business executive had "pursued his own personal interests to the detriment of Absa and thereby created a material and sustained conflict between his interests and those of Absa."
Earlier in November, Pityana was fired as Absa's lead independent director and chairman of the remuneration committee. He remained an ordinary board member.
Pityana announced in October that he was taking the Reserve Bank to court after its banking authority blocked his nomination for Absa chairperson by using what he said was a false sexual harassment allegation against him
RELATED: 'Sarb's conduct is atrocious!' - Pityana on being blocked from Absa post
RELATED: Pityana: Reserve Bank blocked me from Absa top job over false harassment claims
Bruce Whitfield talks to Pityana on The Money Show.
I think that it's an outrage that a corporate citizen of Absa's standing would see fit to take the kind of action that they have, which for all practical purposes is about denying me my right to exercise my constitutional rights and legal rights in terms of the Banks Act.Sipho Pityana, Businessman
Pityana says his action was clearly directed against the Reserve Bank and Absa's response is unfortunate "and, indeed, unlawful".
What governs these matters is the Companies Act, which sets out very clearly circumstances under which the Board may remove a director... Nothing of what has been advanced meets those requirements...Sipho Pityana, Businessman
I'm sure ordinary South Africans would accept that the step of taking a prudential authority to court when it seems it has acted unlawfully cannot be said to be constituting neglect of a director's exercise of his responsibility to the company, or that a director may be said to be derelict of his duties as a result.Sipho Pityana, Businessman
It must be in the interests of the bank that you do not have a regulator of the affairs of the bank that is capable of acting unlawfully!Sipho Pityana, Businessman
Why not wait for the court to make a pronouncement! Pityana exclaims.
"Why are you embarking on systematic harassment... merely because I have taken a decision to ask the court to clarify that legal matter?"
There is an aspect of my challenge which is about the fact that the Prudential Authority has impugned my character by implying that I may be a person who's not fit and proper to be a chairman of a bank, and consequently a director.Sipho Pityana, Businessman
Simply because he respects the work of Board members does not mean that they are incapable of being wrong, Pityana says.
I think that it is time to challenge the hypocrisy in corporate South Africa that suggest we are about the rule of law... and when there is an obvious breach... we battle!Sipho Pityana, Businessman
My objection is not about who has been appointed instead. My objection is not about losing the position - it's about the fact that, in coming to its decision, the Reserve Bank has basically impugned my character... I've never been found guilty of sexual harassment anywhere!Sipho Pityana, Businessman
Listen to Pityana's argument on The Money Show:
Source : EWN.
More from Business
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices
Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread.Read More
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter
Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid.Read More
Biscuits are big business
There is a chance that Mondelez South Africa is looking to acquire some more SA brandsRead More
Enjoy a 'staycation' in your city Cape Town – the most beautiful in the world
Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy for tips on what to do when “staycationing” in Cape Town.Read More
Toast Africa’s tomorrow with the Absa 'Champagne in Africa Festival'
This year, over 25 champagne houses will participate in the Festival.Read More
South Africa’s shrinking middleclass is in deep, deep trouble
Lester Kiewit interviewed Sebastian Alexander of National Debt Advisors.Read More
Black Friday: November 2019 recorded R15 billion sales above normal in SA
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Research Director at the Bureau of Market Research, Professor Carel van Aardt about consumer trends.Read More
Black Friday tips from Game: 'We’ll beat any price by 10%'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Katherine Madley, Vice-President of Marketing at Game.Read More
SA investment firm Brait raising up to R3 billion through rights offer
Major shareholders include Christo Wiese and the PIC. Bruce Whitfield interviews Brait CEO Peter Hayward-Butt.Read More
More from Politics
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter
Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid.Read More
Sanef 'disappointed' after journo who covered elections becomes councillor
The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) issued a statement addressing the appointment of Edwin Ntshidi as an ActionSA PR councillor.Read More
DA mayors elected in Gauteng metros will have tough road ahead, says Tony Leon
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former DA leader Tony Leon after the party won mayoral posts in three major cities in Gauteng,Read More
How plan for Cape Flats Aquifer to store stormwater will work - research study
Dr Kevin Winter from the Future Water Institute at the University of Cape Town speaks to Zain Johnson.Read More
'Project completed well ahead of time' - Update on Khayelitsha water upgrade
Farouk Robertson, CoCT Communications Manager at Water & Sanitation Dept provides an update to Wasanga Mehana.Read More
'Treasury is keeping to its word and business is starting to regain trust'
"I'm hoping that Treasury will get more support from political parties." Bruce Whitfield interviews BLSA CEO Busi Mavuso.Read More
'Govt must cut red tape so mines can go ahead with renewable energy projects'
The industry plans 3,900 MW worth of renewable energy projects. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mineral Council's Henk Langenhoven.Read More
Cape Town's new mayoral committee announced
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the new mayoral committee.Read More
Meet CoCT Dep Mayor Eddie Andrews and what makes his heart 'skip a beat'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eddie Andrews Deputy Mayor of Cape Town about youth mentoring, transport system challenges and safety.Read More