Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices
A South African fragrance company published a big-budget full-page ad in the Sunday Times to take on high-priced designer perfume brands.
The Fine Fragrance Collection challenges the high-end brands to disprove that its generic equivalents are as good.
We believe that our generic perfumes smell the same, last longer and the liquid costs more to make than their original designer equivalents. To prove this we have published our ingredients, our dosage, and the cost of the liquid in each of the perfumes we sell.Fine Fragrance Collection
Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the campaign on The Money Show's _Heroes and Zeros _slot.
This, I think, is a company that's been challenging the industry for some time to price the top-selling fragrances at a more accessible price.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
You've got brands that claim to be not only copying but matching in every respect all of the big brands... whether it's Fahrenheit [Dior] or Aramis or Chanel N°5 even. They claim that the liquid for their product costs about R30 and it can retail for R50... which is obviously ridiculously inexpensive.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
What's interesting to Rice is that the campaign is basically challenging the famous brands to justify their pricing and to dispute that they can be matched.
The Fine Fragrance Collection promises to give money to charity if it can be proved wrong.
What if fails to do is to recognise what brands are built on in this category... The original brands are propped up by sophistication, by imagery... by the 'scarcity heuristic'... so they're going to end up actually destroying the base of the very brands they're trying to emulate... taking away all those scarcity benefits...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Listen to Rice's advertising critiques below (fragrance challenge at 2:15):
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/oleksandrsh/oleksandrsh2009/oleksandrsh200900195/155248305-women-s-perfume-on-the-background-of-festive-lights-christmas-present.jpg
