Biscuits are big business

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt must make a 4th wave booze ban decision based on science say liquor traders Mandy Wiener speaks to Lucky Ntimane of the National Liquor Traders Council ahead of a possible alcohol sales ban. 24 November 2021 4:40 PM
DBE fires 11 teachers for misconduct cases, five of which were sex pests Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga. 24 November 2021 1:56 PM
Basic workplace skills are a 'generational privilege' many SA youth don't have Aubrey Masango speaks to education expert Dion Reddy about the lack of workplace skills in many young people in SA. 24 November 2021 12:45 PM
View all Local
Sanef 'disappointed' after journo who covered elections becomes councillor The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) issued a statement addressing the appointment of Edwin Ntshidi as an ActionSA PR councillor... 24 November 2021 7:47 PM
How plan for Cape Flats Aquifer to store stormwater will work - research study Dr Kevin Winter from the Future Water Institute at the University of Cape Town speaks to Zain Johnson. 24 November 2021 12:02 PM
'Project completed well ahead of time' - Update on Khayelitsha water upgrade Farouk Robertson, CoCT Communications Manager at Water & Sanitation Dept provides an update to Wasanga Mehana. 24 November 2021 11:23 AM
View all Politics
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
Biscuits are big business There is a chance that Mondelez South Africa is looking to acquire some more SA brands 24 November 2021 7:15 PM
Enjoy a 'staycation' in your city Cape Town – the most beautiful in the world Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy for tips on what to do when “staycationing” in Cape Town. 24 November 2021 2:58 PM
View all Business
Toast Africa’s tomorrow with the Absa 'Champagne in Africa Festival' This year, over 25 champagne houses will participate in the Festival. 24 November 2021 2:00 PM
Think twice before shopping on credit this Black Friday, says Moeshfieka Botha Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to personal finance expert and columnist Moeshfieka Botha. 24 November 2021 12:14 PM
Tis the season to be grateful, compassionate and sober - surviving the festive Clinical psychologist Bryan Hellmann shares some tips with Refilwe Moloto on surviving the upcoming festive season. 24 November 2021 11:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
View all Sport
Freddy Mercury died on this day 30 years ago Do you remember where you were when you heard the news? 24 November 2021 10:15 AM
Come Dine With Me SA 'We're voyeurs and love watching people nail it or fail it' Sara-Jayne King catches up with executive producer of culinary reality show Come Dine With Me South Africa. 22 November 2021 1:02 PM
'I took the chance and I'm so glad that I did' - Idols SA winner Berry Trytsman 702 Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa chats to Idols SA winner Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman after she was crowned on Sunday night. 22 November 2021 10:35 AM
View all Entertainment
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Five dead, man charged after intentionally driving into Christmas parade in US Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 23 November 2021 8:25 AM
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater. 19 November 2021 3:07 PM
View all World
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
View all Africa
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Biscuits are big business

24 November 2021 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

There is a chance that Mondelez South Africa is looking to acquire some more SA brands

Food production is a mega business and while you may know dozens of food brands, they all come from just a handful of companies.

This is a short history of how a biscuit formed an empire.

Polly wants a cracker

When pirates had parrots they probably gave them the occasional biscuit that was made for long sea voyages. They were not especially tasty and you needed to soak them in something before you ate them but they would last, were light and good value until you made it to your destination. (You may enter the rabbit hole for where the phrase came from when you are ready, this appears to be the most authoritative but there are others)

As sugar became more popular it was added to everything including the biscuits and they became very popular.

Biscuit makers popped up everywhere. Two brothers had the idea of merging multiple bakeries to get better prices from producers and have a bigger market to sell to. These were the Loose brothers who went on to create the first big food processor bakery. Other bakeries not part of the group did the same until three large biscuits makers emerged.

Competition between the three drove prices down, but rather than this being great for biscuit lovers it resulted in the three companies merging to form the National Biscuit Company.

There was something else that was not so great about these merges. The brothers did not get treated the way they hoped and so left to start over.

At the time, despite biscuits being popular, they had become known for having all sorts of other things in them and so when the brothers started a new bakery, they opted to use just the purest ingredients and added chocolate and a soft filling to create a new biscuit which they called Hydrox.

The biscuit did well, well enough that the National Biscuit Company chose to make a version itself which it called Oreo.

Oreos marketing campaign which picked up on kids who liked to split and dunk the biscuit made it even more popular and over time it became the most popular biscuit in the world.

The empire grows

After having created a giant biscuit business that became known as Nabisco, it merged with the RJ Reynolds Tobacco company. It may seem an odd partnership, but big food companies have had quite a few partnerships with big tobacco.

The mass production and global distribution of both types of companies make them quite suitable.

Over time, the hundreds of much loved brands and snacks have come to be owned by just a few massive food companies. Below is a chart create by Oxfam from 2013 (some brands may have moved since this was made).

Behind the brands - Oxfam campaign to rate big food manufacturing practices

Local to global and back to local

As the cookie monster continued to grow it next was acquired by Philip Morris another tobacco maker in 2000 and merged with Kraft (itself a massive food producer with many well known brands)

In 2011 Kraft split into a grocery company and a snack company and the snack section was named Mondelez International, the name derived from delicious world - monde the French for world and delez a made up version of delicious.

It has continued to acquire other snack makers around the world which ties back to the history of Hydrox.

Its strange name was based on being pure like water which consists of hydrogen and oxygen which gets you Hydrox. It was chosen because the pressure to lower costs saw large bakeries add other filler materials or alternatives to make their cookies while Hydrox would be made with more traditional ingredients.

Despite the original lasting until 1999, it was resurrected in 2015 by Leaf Brands looking to make a biscuit free from all the flavourings and additives that have allowed mass production cookies to be created.

It is partially this trend that may be the reason Mondelez South Africa are looking to acquire more SA Brands. The US market is massive and mature with many brands unable to grow much more without taking share for possibly other brands owned by the same company. They are also seeing more competition from smaller, more artisanal bakeries. Emerging markets though still have much potential for growth, are open to new brands and favour price over ingredients.

It is fair to expect that the food giants of the US and Europe will be looking to make new profits from Africa’s young and growing consumers.

The Oreo bandwagon

At one point the bakery in Chicago was the largest in the world with 4 000 staff that produced billions of Oreos every year. That changed when the company was pressured to cut costs and moved production to Mexico in 2015. Thousands lost their jobs with production ending in 2016. In 2021 there was a strike as workers fought to negotiate a new contract that would protect them from lower wages, longer shifts and more outsourcing which they succeeded in achieving. It remains to be seen if it will be the last.

The US consumed a third of the global supply of over 30 billion cookies in 2011. It is estimated that half a trillion have been baked since their launch in 1912 and by 2017 the number consumed had exceeded 40 billion in over 100 countries.

Rather than just the main chocolate and crème filling their are a wide variety of limited edition flavours released that have the effect of driving up the sales of the regular editions too. From a wasabi and hot wings version to an Android version in response to Android naming its 8th edition operating system Oreo. The most recent promoted Lady Gaga’s 2020 album Chromatica and featured a Salmon-coloured cookie with malachite-green filling.

And because it is 2021 you can now create your own version of Oreos.

Officially they are not biscuits but rather a chocolate sandwich cookie.

When is a biscuit a biscuit and when is it a cake?

While cookies are biscuits, cakes are not. A well known option in the biscuit aisle is the Jaffa cake. It is not eaten as a cake and you don’t find it with the other cakes and so in 1991, the question about what it was became a multimillion pound question when British tax authorities determined that as a biscuit it was subject to VAT. The makers argued that it was in fact a cake and not a biscuit in part because cakes in the UK are not considered a luxury and so not subject to VAT.

If lawyers could convince the court that Jaffa cakes were indeed cakes they could save consumers the extra charge.

Moisture is a key element as most would guess and the word biscuit literally means twice cooked.

The tax team argued that it is eaten like a biscuit, bought like a biscuit and is the size of a biscuit.

The Jaffa Cake team argued that when a cake goes stale it will become dry and hard, while a biscuit will become soft and a bit more moist.

An oversize Jaffa cake was brought to court and over time showed that it became harder proving it was indeed a cake.

We will wait to see if Mondelez decides to add some more SA brands to its stable, but we can expect to see even more brands become available and tempt us to make them our favourite snack.


This article first appeared on 702 : Biscuits are big business




24 November 2021 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

Getting the trains back on track

17 November 2021 7:15 PM

Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answer

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Just Transition away from coal - what does it mean?

10 November 2021 7:15 PM

South Africa is at COP26 to discuss how to avoid a climate disaster, this is the plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Friday is coming and so are the retail bots

3 November 2021 7:15 PM

Bots are often the reason sale items appear and sell out almost instantly

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When might happen next for China and Taiwan

13 October 2021 7:15 PM

Is Taiwan part of China or an independent country? Officially it is part of China, but it is a lot more complex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The games people play are the games businesses play

6 October 2021 7:15 PM

Are you a player or being played?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How do I know a lot can happen in 23 years? I Googled it

29 September 2021 7:15 PM

The search giant is 23 years old, it is mostly amazing but doesn’t say don’t be evil anymore

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hot rocks as a way to make renewables sustainable

22 September 2021 7:15 PM

The options for grid storage keep improving, but there is not a clear winner yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An Apple a day - 5 stories from the worlds most valuable company

15 September 2021 7:15 PM

From security flaws to space tours

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Freedom is hard to obtain, as hard to keep but easy to lose

8 September 2021 7:15 PM

Afghanistan is independent after 20 years of US occupation, it is not free though

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How OnlyFans made the most out of pandemic porn

1 September 2021 7:15 PM

Only to peak too soon

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards

Business Politics

Immunocompromised people to be offered extra vax dose 'within the next week'

Local

South Africa’s shrinking middleclass is in deep, deep trouble

Business

EWN Highlights

SA records 1,275 more COVID cases & 22 deaths

24 November 2021 8:34 PM

Vaccines reduce COVID transmission of Delta variant by 40%: WHO

24 November 2021 8:05 PM

Russia: Sputnik gives longer protection than Western jabs

24 November 2021 7:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA