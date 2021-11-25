2022 colour trends are corals, violets and pinks - and why it apparently matters
- Trends are determined through insight reports about how people are feeling and what is happening in the world
- Each year colour trends are determined for the next season - and 2022 is predicted as having a trend towards colours that are calm and serene but also express a desire for freedom, joy and playfulness
- Brands have to work out how they will use colour in order to speak to their audience, says Brett Rogers at Have You Heard
Both Shutterstock and Pantone are talking about how the colors of 2022 are represented by two main factors - A desire for calm, and serenity and a desire for freedom, joy, and playfulness.
We are stressed, depressed, and despite a drop in lockdown restrictions. We feel trapped in our homes and many are still working from them.
Many have quit their jobs, despite massive economic problems.
But, we are also back on the hunt for fun, joy, and new experiences.
Refilwe Moloto chats to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at Have You Heard, about some of the colour trends predicted for 2022.
Why do colour trends matter?
Colour trends tap into what designers are doing globally, he says, to ascertain what we are going to be seeing in the upcoming season.
The reason we do that is that often designers and brands know the way people are thinking, they follow insight reports on how the world is and try and follow that in using colour.Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - Have You Heard
So, what we have found over the last few weeks, where we've been looking at the trend reports from Shutterstock and from Pantone, who are two of the biggest powerhouses in colour in the world, they see the biggest focus on the desire for calm and serenity, and secondly, a desire for freedom, joy and playfulness.Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - Have You Heard
Brands are having to look forward as to how they will use colour in order to speak to their audience.Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - Have You Heard
Color Trends Report shows a more muted, minimalist, and soft approach compared to previous years. No flashy standouts, no neon highlights, nothing artificial — just simplicity and subtle elegance.
Serenity is the key in 2022 when it comes to selecting colors. The data highlights that designers are gravitating toward calmer tints and away from intense tones.
The serene trio of colors that set the aesthetic for 2022 include:
Calming Coral (#E9967A): A faintly fading peach, like a heavy filter over a beautiful sunset. This color evokes a rustic, toned-down shade in comparison to some of the brighter, cleaner shades of the past.
Velvet Violet (#800080): A vibrant shade of purple with pink undertones, reminiscent of the lasting luxury and elegance of the royal orchid. Some purples stand out and shout - this one whispers.
Pacific Pink (#DB7093): a cotton candy pink representing a perfect mix of vitality and tranquility — despite the bustle a new year brings, this color serves as a reminder to stop and smell the roses.
