Covid-19 returns to Cape Town: Brace for impact - Dr Karen van Kets (GP)





After weeks of nothing, new Covid-19 infections are rising again in Cape Town

Hospitalisation numbers are vital but while our vaccination rate remains low, we must keep an eye on new case numbers

Vaccination remains our best tool for emerging from the crisis

A fourth wave of Covid-19 looks imminent – and may have already started in Gauteng.

The rise in new infections is particularly notable in Tshwane amongst children and young adults, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Van Kets represents a group of general practitioners in Cape Town who share data with one another.

They have noticed a recent spike in Covid-19 infections.

Hospitalisation numbers are important, and deaths are important… but we still need to be watching the total case numbers because of our poor vaccine uptake… It is a warning indicator… Dr Karen van Kets, General Practitioner - Southern Suburbs

We should be looking at hospitalisation, and breaking that down between vaccinated and unvaccinated patients… Dr Karen van Kets, General Practitioner - Southern Suburbs

Our numbers are increasing, and in Gauteng quite dramatically, the test positivity rate is still quite low… We need to brace for impact… Now, this week we’ve had positive cases again, after weeks after not having any… It’s here. It’s arrived. It’s starting… Dr Karen van Kets, General Practitioner - Southern Suburbs