Pet-friendly retirement village being developed in Constantia, doors open 2023





Most retirement homes in Cape Town are not welcoming of furry friends

The Great Oaks Retirement Village in Constantia is being developed with pet owners in mind

The luxury retirement estate is set to open for occupancy late 2023

A luxury retirement village is being developed in the heart of Constantia Valley and it is specifically designed for people who want to retire with their pets.

The Great Oaks Retirement Village will provide a range of luxury cottages, and hotel-style apartments in Constantia, Cape Town.

The village will actively encourage pet ownership as a part of its offering, says marketing and sales manager Lynette Harding.

She says being pet-friendly is part of the care offering at Great Oaks because pets make for wonderful companions and offer immeasurable physical and mental health benefits.

Harding says pets help keep retirees and active and there is also research showing that pets combat loneliness and social anxiety, and also give their owners a sense of purpose.

'The social and emotional benefits of pet ownership is well established and well recorder in so many studies", Harding tells CapeTalk.

According to the estate's website, the Great Oaks Retirement Village is set to open for occupancy in late 2023. Hotel-style apartments start at R3.5-million, and luxury cottages start at R7.5-million.

You can visit the website to look at the units that are still available, contact Harding on 073 119 9999 or email info@constantialife.com to chat about you and your pets’ retirement options.

We are in the process of pre-sale, so we're not actually built yet. Lynette Harding, Marketing and Sales Manager - Great Oaks Retirement Village

Quite importantly, the whole estate is pet-friendly... It was a fairly easy decision for us. Lynette Harding, Marketing and Sales Manager - Great Oaks Retirement Village

Our biggest focus and the thing we feel most passionate about is our responsibility of care for all the residents that will be living in Great Oaks, and care extends across so many levels. It's not just about physical... but when we look at emotional well-being and pet ownership, by the way also contributes to physical health. Lynette Harding, Marketing and Sales Manager - Great Oaks Retirement Village