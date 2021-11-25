Pet-friendly retirement village being developed in Constantia, doors open 2023
- Most retirement homes in Cape Town are not welcoming of furry friends
- The Great Oaks Retirement Village in Constantia is being developed with pet owners in mind
- The luxury retirement estate is set to open for occupancy late 2023
A luxury retirement village is being developed in the heart of Constantia Valley and it is specifically designed for people who want to retire with their pets.
The Great Oaks Retirement Village will provide a range of luxury cottages, and hotel-style apartments in Constantia, Cape Town.
The village will actively encourage pet ownership as a part of its offering, says marketing and sales manager Lynette Harding.
She says being pet-friendly is part of the care offering at Great Oaks because pets make for wonderful companions and offer immeasurable physical and mental health benefits.
Harding says pets help keep retirees and active and there is also research showing that pets combat loneliness and social anxiety, and also give their owners a sense of purpose.
'The social and emotional benefits of pet ownership is well established and well recorder in so many studies", Harding tells CapeTalk.
According to the estate's website, the Great Oaks Retirement Village is set to open for occupancy in late 2023. Hotel-style apartments start at R3.5-million, and luxury cottages start at R7.5-million.
You can visit the website to look at the units that are still available, contact Harding on 073 119 9999 or email info@constantialife.com to chat about you and your pets’ retirement options.
We are in the process of pre-sale, so we're not actually built yet.Lynette Harding, Marketing and Sales Manager - Great Oaks Retirement Village
Quite importantly, the whole estate is pet-friendly... It was a fairly easy decision for us.Lynette Harding, Marketing and Sales Manager - Great Oaks Retirement Village
Our biggest focus and the thing we feel most passionate about is our responsibility of care for all the residents that will be living in Great Oaks, and care extends across so many levels. It's not just about physical... but when we look at emotional well-being and pet ownership, by the way also contributes to physical health.Lynette Harding, Marketing and Sales Manager - Great Oaks Retirement Village
Why would we say to somebody, come and live here for the rest of your life, but don't bring your pet and put them through that agony of being separated from their animals.Lynette Harding, Marketing and Sales Manager - Great Oaks Retirement Village
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/halfpoint/halfpoint1311/halfpoint131100704/23932652-senior-woman-walking-her-beagle-dog-in-countryside.jpg
More from Local
TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Extreme wind (up to 110 km/h!), lots of rain and even hail predicted
Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape government spokesperson James-Brent Styan.Read More
R20 million in bursaries available at first Career Expo taking place on WhatsApp
Founder at Trusted Interns Jaryd Raizon speaks to Zain Johnson about opportunities for school leavers, matriculants, and students.Read More
New, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant found in South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
'Make more yards available' CT driving instructors bemoan lack of practice space
Presenter Zain Johnson chats to driving instructors Eugene Matthews and Andre Swart.Read More
Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands'
On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism.Read More
Covid-19 returns to Cape Town: Brace for impact - Dr Karen van Kets (GP)
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Karen van Kets, who represents a group of general practitioners in Cape Town.Read More
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter
Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid.Read More
Immunocompromised people to be offered extra vax dose 'within the next week'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the Health Department's acting DG Dr. Nicholas Crisp.Read More