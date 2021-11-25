Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Budget has been cut
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 16:05
World Rugby has announced its preferred candidates to host the next two men's Rugby World Cups.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
A new variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 has been discovered in three countries, including South Africa.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Penny Moore, Acting Head of HIV Virology Section at the National Institute for communicable diseases
Today at 16:55
The Botanical Society of South Africa live and virtual comedy show and auction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Keith Kirsten - Founder at Keith Kirsten Garden Centre
Today at 17:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Questions for Oral Reply in National Assembly
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
Here's how some of Cape Town's gangsters got out - and stayed out
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Darius Dziewanski - researcher at the School of Oriental and African Studies at University of London
Today at 17:45
Richard Kohler is preparing to depart for Ocean X kayak adventure from Cape Town to Brazil, solo and unsupported
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Kohler
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 November 2021 2:36 PM
Extreme wind (up to 110 km/h!), lots of rain and even hail predicted Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape government spokesperson James-Brent Styan. 25 November 2021 2:20 PM
R20 million in bursaries available at first Career Expo taking place on WhatsApp Founder at Trusted Interns Jaryd Raizon speaks to Zain Johnson about opportunities for school leavers, matriculants, and students. 25 November 2021 2:15 PM
View all Local
Gungubele cautions against potential super-spreader parties as Covid cases rise Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze. 25 November 2021 1:47 PM
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid. 24 November 2021 8:15 PM
Sanef 'disappointed' after journo who covered elections becomes councillor The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) issued a statement addressing the appointment of Edwin Ntshidi as an ActionSA PR councillor... 24 November 2021 7:47 PM
View all Politics
Biscuits are big business There is a chance that Mondelez South Africa is looking to acquire some more SA brands 24 November 2021 7:15 PM
'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards 'It's unfortunate and, indeed, unlawful.' Bruce Whitfield interviews business executive Sipho Pityana after he's axed by Absa. 24 November 2021 7:11 PM
Enjoy a 'staycation' in your city Cape Town – the most beautiful in the world Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy for tips on what to do when “staycationing” in Cape Town. 24 November 2021 2:58 PM
View all Business
Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands' On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism. 25 November 2021 12:42 PM
Toast Africa’s tomorrow with the Absa 'Champagne in Africa Festival' This year, over 25 champagne houses will participate in the Festival. 24 November 2021 2:00 PM
Think twice before shopping on credit this Black Friday, says Moeshfieka Botha Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to personal finance expert and columnist Moeshfieka Botha. 24 November 2021 12:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
View all Sport
TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 November 2021 2:36 PM
Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands' On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism. 25 November 2021 12:42 PM
'Freddy Mercury only spoke out about having HIV just before his death' Pippa Hudson chats to retired judge, Edwin Cameron, Dr Ian Sanne of Right To Care, and the TAC's Sibongile Tshabalala. 24 November 2021 10:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany is losing its grip on Covid-19 Zain Johnson interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Helen Seeney. 25 November 2021 12:55 PM
2022 colour trends are corals, violets and pinks - and why it apparently matters Refilwe Moloto chats to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at Have You Heard, about some of the colour trends predicted for 2022. 25 November 2021 10:18 AM
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
View all World
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
View all Africa
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands'

25 November 2021 12:42 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Western Cape
Tourism
Wellington
Winelands
Boland
Travel
small towns

On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism.

We have some of the best wines in the winelands.

Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager - Wellington Tourism

For outdoor and adventure activities we have the best mountain trails, hiking trails, and biking trails, and we have hosted the Cape Epic a number of times.

Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager - Wellington Tourism

She says on the foothills of Bainskloof there are farms and vineyards and more hiking and biking trails.

A bit further down is Val du Charron situated in the picturesque Bovlei Valley.

Now Val du Charron is a destination. There is accommodation, a spa, two restaurants - and a lovely playground for children.

Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager - Wellington Tourism

Further down Bo-vlei Road are Dunston Wine Farms and the Stone Kitchen, very popular for family-friendly outings.

Parents can sit under the guava trees and watch their children play while they have a drink and a meal, she says.

The Safari Half Marathon is an annual event in Wellington although it did not take place due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It is very good for the economy and creates jobs - and we hope it will take place next year again.

Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager - Wellington Tourism



25 November 2021 12:42 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Western Cape
Tourism
Wellington
Winelands
Boland
Travel
small towns

More from Local

TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk

25 November 2021 2:36 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Extreme wind (up to 110 km/h!), lots of rain and even hail predicted

25 November 2021 2:20 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape government spokesperson James-Brent Styan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R20 million in bursaries available at first Career Expo taking place on WhatsApp

25 November 2021 2:15 PM

Founder at Trusted Interns Jaryd Raizon speaks to Zain Johnson about opportunities for school leavers, matriculants, and students.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant found in South Africa

25 November 2021 1:37 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Make more yards available' CT driving instructors bemoan lack of practice space

25 November 2021 12:50 PM

Presenter Zain Johnson chats to driving instructors Eugene Matthews and Andre Swart.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pet-friendly retirement village being developed in Constantia, doors open 2023

25 November 2021 11:36 AM

Presenter Zain Johnson chats to Lynette Harding from the Great Oaks Retirement Village.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 returns to Cape Town: Brace for impact - Dr Karen van Kets (GP)

25 November 2021 9:20 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Karen van Kets, who represents a group of general practitioners in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter

24 November 2021 8:15 PM

Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Immunocompromised people to be offered extra vax dose 'within the next week'

24 November 2021 6:56 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the Health Department's acting DG Dr. Nicholas Crisp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt must make a 4th wave booze ban decision based on science say liquor traders

24 November 2021 4:40 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Lucky Ntimane of the National Liquor Traders Council ahead of a possible alcohol sales ban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Extreme wind (up to 110 km/h!), lots of rain and even hail predicted

25 November 2021 2:20 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape government spokesperson James-Brent Styan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R20 million in bursaries available at first Career Expo taking place on WhatsApp

25 November 2021 2:15 PM

Founder at Trusted Interns Jaryd Raizon speaks to Zain Johnson about opportunities for school leavers, matriculants, and students.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2022 colour trends are corals, violets and pinks - and why it apparently matters

25 November 2021 10:18 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at Have You Heard, about some of the colour trends predicted for 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices

24 November 2021 9:16 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Enjoy a 'staycation' in your city Cape Town – the most beautiful in the world

24 November 2021 2:58 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy for tips on what to do when “staycationing” in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toast Africa’s tomorrow with the Absa 'Champagne in Africa Festival'

24 November 2021 2:00 PM

This year, over 25 champagne houses will participate in the Festival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Think twice before shopping on credit this Black Friday, says Moeshfieka Botha

24 November 2021 12:14 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to personal finance expert and columnist Moeshfieka Botha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tis the season to be grateful, compassionate and sober - surviving the festive

24 November 2021 11:28 AM

Clinical psychologist Bryan Hellmann shares some tips with Refilwe Moloto on surviving the upcoming festive season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Friday: November 2019 recorded R15 billion sales above normal in SA

24 November 2021 10:24 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Research Director at the Bureau of Market Research, Professor Carel van Aardt about consumer trends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Friday tips from Game: 'We’ll beat any price by 10%'

24 November 2021 9:06 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Katherine Madley, Vice-President of Marketing at Game.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk

25 November 2021 2:36 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Freddy Mercury only spoke out about having HIV just before his death'

24 November 2021 10:15 AM

Pippa Hudson chats to retired judge, Edwin Cameron, Dr Ian Sanne of Right To Care, and the TAC's Sibongile Tshabalala.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Come Dine With Me SA 'We're voyeurs and love watching people nail it or fail it'

22 November 2021 1:02 PM

Sara-Jayne King catches up with executive producer of culinary reality show Come Dine With Me South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I took the chance and I'm so glad that I did' - Idols SA winner Berry Trytsman

22 November 2021 10:35 AM

702 Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa chats to Idols SA winner Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman after she was crowned on Sunday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey

20 November 2021 10:36 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks

18 November 2021 12:17 PM

The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why

17 November 2021 12:44 PM

Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Guilty of fake views? The new trend of lying about which TV shows you've seen

17 November 2021 11:40 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88

14 November 2021 11:45 AM

Zambian-born Wilbur Smith is known as a master of adventure writing, whose books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwide

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actor Deon Lotz talks about his portrayal of FW de Klerk in film

13 November 2021 2:39 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to actor Deon Lotz who portrayed FW de Klerk in the 2011 film 'Winne Mandela' and the TV-series 'Madiba'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant found in South Africa

Local

Germany is losing its grip on Covid-19

World

Covid-19 returns to Cape Town: Brace for impact - Dr Karen van Kets (GP)

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa outlines Eskom revitilisation plan to Parly

25 November 2021 2:09 PM

State's witness problems see Bathabile Dlamini's perjury trial postponed again

25 November 2021 12:50 PM

Interpol elects Emirati general accused of torture as new president

25 November 2021 12:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA