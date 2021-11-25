Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands'
We have some of the best wines in the winelands.Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager - Wellington Tourism
For outdoor and adventure activities we have the best mountain trails, hiking trails, and biking trails, and we have hosted the Cape Epic a number of times.Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager - Wellington Tourism
She says on the foothills of Bainskloof there are farms and vineyards and more hiking and biking trails.
A bit further down is Val du Charron situated in the picturesque Bovlei Valley.
Now Val du Charron is a destination. There is accommodation, a spa, two restaurants - and a lovely playground for children.Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager - Wellington Tourism
Further down Bo-vlei Road are Dunston Wine Farms and the Stone Kitchen, very popular for family-friendly outings.
Parents can sit under the guava trees and watch their children play while they have a drink and a meal, she says.
The Safari Half Marathon is an annual event in Wellington although it did not take place due to Covid-19 restrictions.
It is very good for the economy and creates jobs - and we hope it will take place next year again.Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager - Wellington Tourism
