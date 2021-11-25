Gungubele cautions against potential super-spreader parties as Covid cases rise





Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has urged South Africans to gather responsibly as coronavirus infections increase

Gungubele has warned against Matric Rage events and year-end functions which could undermine the fight against Covid-19

Minister in The Presidency, Mr Mondli Gungubele. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has warned against matric parties and other year-end gatherings that may turn into super-spreader events.

The minister was giving a briefing on Thursday following a recent cabinet meeting, reports Eyewitness News journalist Babalo Ndenze.

Gungubele says Covid-19 infections are rising once again and explains that there was no other way out of the pandemic except through vaccinations.

The minister says the Department of Health will update South Africans on the latest Covid-19 developments, including the new "super variant" that is making headlines.

"He says gatherings, especially those that involve the consumption of alcohol are a major risk and may undermine the effort to contain the spread of the virus", Ndenze reports.

Covid-19 is back on the national agenda. Mondli Gungubele says in the past three days infections have been on the rise and the positivity rate is also on the rise, Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He says there is no way out of the situation except for vaccinations. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News