Gungubele cautions against potential super-spreader parties as Covid cases rise

Today at 15:20
The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Budget has been cut
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 16:05
World Rugby has announced its preferred candidates to host the next two men's Rugby World Cups.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
A new variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 has been discovered in three countries, including South Africa.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Penny Moore, Acting Head of HIV Virology Section at the National Institute for communicable diseases
Today at 16:55
The Botanical Society of South Africa live and virtual comedy show and auction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Keith Kirsten - Founder at Keith Kirsten Garden Centre
Today at 17:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Questions for Oral Reply in National Assembly
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
Here's how some of Cape Town's gangsters got out - and stayed out
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Darius Dziewanski - researcher at the School of Oriental and African Studies at University of London
Today at 17:45
Richard Kohler is preparing to depart for Ocean X kayak adventure from Cape Town to Brazil, solo and unsupported
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Kohler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 November 2021 2:36 PM
Extreme wind (up to 110 km/h!), lots of rain and even hail predicted Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape government spokesperson James-Brent Styan. 25 November 2021 2:20 PM
R20 million in bursaries available at first Career Expo taking place on WhatsApp Founder at Trusted Interns Jaryd Raizon speaks to Zain Johnson about opportunities for school leavers, matriculants, and students. 25 November 2021 2:15 PM
Gungubele cautions against potential super-spreader parties as Covid cases rise Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze. 25 November 2021 1:47 PM
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid. 24 November 2021 8:15 PM
Sanef 'disappointed' after journo who covered elections becomes councillor The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) issued a statement addressing the appointment of Edwin Ntshidi as an ActionSA PR councillor... 24 November 2021 7:47 PM
Biscuits are big business There is a chance that Mondelez South Africa is looking to acquire some more SA brands 24 November 2021 7:15 PM
'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards 'It's unfortunate and, indeed, unlawful.' Bruce Whitfield interviews business executive Sipho Pityana after he's axed by Absa. 24 November 2021 7:11 PM
Enjoy a 'staycation' in your city Cape Town – the most beautiful in the world Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy for tips on what to do when “staycationing” in Cape Town. 24 November 2021 2:58 PM
Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands' On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism. 25 November 2021 12:42 PM
Toast Africa’s tomorrow with the Absa 'Champagne in Africa Festival' This year, over 25 champagne houses will participate in the Festival. 24 November 2021 2:00 PM
Think twice before shopping on credit this Black Friday, says Moeshfieka Botha Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to personal finance expert and columnist Moeshfieka Botha. 24 November 2021 12:14 PM
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands' On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism. 25 November 2021 12:42 PM
'Freddy Mercury only spoke out about having HIV just before his death' Pippa Hudson chats to retired judge, Edwin Cameron, Dr Ian Sanne of Right To Care, and the TAC's Sibongile Tshabalala. 24 November 2021 10:15 AM
Germany is losing its grip on Covid-19 Zain Johnson interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Helen Seeney. 25 November 2021 12:55 PM
2022 colour trends are corals, violets and pinks - and why it apparently matters Refilwe Moloto chats to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at Have You Heard, about some of the colour trends predicted for 2022. 25 November 2021 10:18 AM
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
Gungubele cautions against potential super-spreader parties as Covid cases rise

25 November 2021 1:47 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Mondli Gungubele
Minister in the presidency
COVID-19
Covid-19 cases
covid-19 infections

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze.
  • Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has urged South Africans to gather responsibly as coronavirus infections increase
  • Gungubele has warned against Matric Rage events and year-end functions which could undermine the fight against Covid-19
Minister in The Presidency, Mr Mondli Gungubele. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has warned against matric parties and other year-end gatherings that may turn into super-spreader events.

The minister was giving a briefing on Thursday following a recent cabinet meeting, reports Eyewitness News journalist Babalo Ndenze.

Gungubele says Covid-19 infections are rising once again and explains that there was no other way out of the pandemic except through vaccinations.

RELATED: New, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant found in South Africa

The minister says the Department of Health will update South Africans on the latest Covid-19 developments, including the new "super variant" that is making headlines.

"He says gatherings, especially those that involve the consumption of alcohol are a major risk and may undermine the effort to contain the spread of the virus", Ndenze reports.

Covid-19 is back on the national agenda. Mondli Gungubele says in the past three days infections have been on the rise and the positivity rate is also on the rise,

Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He says there is no way out of the situation except for vaccinations.

Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He says events such as Matric Rage parties and matric farewell parties are potential Covid-19 super-spreaders as we head into the season of end-year.

Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News



