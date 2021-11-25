Gungubele cautions against potential super-spreader parties as Covid cases rise
- Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has urged South Africans to gather responsibly as coronavirus infections increase
- Gungubele has warned against Matric Rage events and year-end functions which could undermine the fight against Covid-19
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has warned against matric parties and other year-end gatherings that may turn into super-spreader events.
The minister was giving a briefing on Thursday following a recent cabinet meeting, reports Eyewitness News journalist Babalo Ndenze.
Gungubele says Covid-19 infections are rising once again and explains that there was no other way out of the pandemic except through vaccinations.
RELATED: New, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant found in South Africa
The minister says the Department of Health will update South Africans on the latest Covid-19 developments, including the new "super variant" that is making headlines.
"He says gatherings, especially those that involve the consumption of alcohol are a major risk and may undermine the effort to contain the spread of the virus", Ndenze reports.
Covid-19 is back on the national agenda. Mondli Gungubele says in the past three days infections have been on the rise and the positivity rate is also on the rise,Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News
He says there is no way out of the situation except for vaccinations.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News
He says events such as Matric Rage parties and matric farewell parties are potential Covid-19 super-spreaders as we head into the season of end-year.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
