Germany is losing its grip on Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Budget has been cut
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 16:05
World Rugby has announced its preferred candidates to host the next two men's Rugby World Cups.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
A new variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 has been discovered in three countries, including South Africa.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Penny Moore, Acting Head of HIV Virology Section at the National Institute for communicable diseases
Today at 16:55
The Botanical Society of South Africa live and virtual comedy show and auction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Keith Kirsten - Founder at Keith Kirsten Garden Centre
Today at 17:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Questions for Oral Reply in National Assembly
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
Here's how some of Cape Town's gangsters got out - and stayed out
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Darius Dziewanski - researcher at the School of Oriental and African Studies at University of London
Today at 17:45
Richard Kohler is preparing to depart for Ocean X kayak adventure from Cape Town to Brazil, solo and unsupported
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Kohler
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 November 2021 2:36 PM
Extreme wind (up to 110 km/h!), lots of rain and even hail predicted Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape government spokesperson James-Brent Styan. 25 November 2021 2:20 PM
R20 million in bursaries available at first Career Expo taking place on WhatsApp Founder at Trusted Interns Jaryd Raizon speaks to Zain Johnson about opportunities for school leavers, matriculants, and students. 25 November 2021 2:15 PM
View all Local
Gungubele cautions against potential super-spreader parties as Covid cases rise Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze. 25 November 2021 1:47 PM
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid. 24 November 2021 8:15 PM
Sanef 'disappointed' after journo who covered elections becomes councillor The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) issued a statement addressing the appointment of Edwin Ntshidi as an ActionSA PR councillor... 24 November 2021 7:47 PM
View all Politics
Biscuits are big business There is a chance that Mondelez South Africa is looking to acquire some more SA brands 24 November 2021 7:15 PM
'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards 'It's unfortunate and, indeed, unlawful.' Bruce Whitfield interviews business executive Sipho Pityana after he's axed by Absa. 24 November 2021 7:11 PM
Enjoy a 'staycation' in your city Cape Town – the most beautiful in the world Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy for tips on what to do when “staycationing” in Cape Town. 24 November 2021 2:58 PM
View all Business
Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands' On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism. 25 November 2021 12:42 PM
Toast Africa’s tomorrow with the Absa 'Champagne in Africa Festival' This year, over 25 champagne houses will participate in the Festival. 24 November 2021 2:00 PM
Think twice before shopping on credit this Black Friday, says Moeshfieka Botha Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to personal finance expert and columnist Moeshfieka Botha. 24 November 2021 12:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
View all Sport
TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 November 2021 2:36 PM
Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands' On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism. 25 November 2021 12:42 PM
'Freddy Mercury only spoke out about having HIV just before his death' Pippa Hudson chats to retired judge, Edwin Cameron, Dr Ian Sanne of Right To Care, and the TAC's Sibongile Tshabalala. 24 November 2021 10:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany is losing its grip on Covid-19 Zain Johnson interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Helen Seeney. 25 November 2021 12:55 PM
2022 colour trends are corals, violets and pinks - and why it apparently matters Refilwe Moloto chats to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at Have You Heard, about some of the colour trends predicted for 2022. 25 November 2021 10:18 AM
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
View all World
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
View all Africa
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Germany is losing its grip on Covid-19

25 November 2021 12:55 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Germany
Lester Kiewit
Deutsche Welle
Zain Johnson
Covid-19 in Europe
Covid-19 in Germany
Helen Seeney
The Morning Review

Zain Johnson interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Helen Seeney.

  • German hospitals are starting to fill up again as new infections reach an all-time high

  • Politicians and most of the population are warming to the idea of vaccine mandates

  • Germany has the lowest vaccine uptake in western Europe

  • Highly vaccinated Portugal and Spain are not experiencing the same surge in cases as in most of the rest of Europe

© predatorhunt/123rf.com

RELATED: Covid-19 returns to Cape Town: Brace for impact - Dr Karen van Kets (GP)

More than 100 000 Covid-19 deaths have now been recorded in Germany. New daily infections are higher than at any time since the start of the pandemic. On Wednesday, the country recorded 79 051 new cases. The vaccine rollout is grinding to a halt while breakthrough infections are rising.

There could be another 700 000 Covid-19 deaths in Europe by spring, the World Health Organisation warned recently.

Other European countries are also struggling with rising infections and hospitalisations with notable exceptions such as Spain and Portugal.

Public support for a general vaccine mandate in Germany has risen sharply to 69% in recent weeks, according to a YouGov poll.

Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle correspondent Helen Seeney (scroll up to listen).

It is very dramatic here in Germany… There’s now increasing pressure on hospitals… and more politicians are calling for mandatory vaccination…

Helen Seeney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

Only 68% of people are fully vaccinated, the lowest number in western Europe… France and Italy have vaccine mandates in place… There does seem to be broad public support for a vaccine mandate…

Helen Seeney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

There are record infection rates in a vast number of [European] countries… Spain and Portugal seem to be coping well… 88% of Portuguese and 80% of Spaniards are fully vaccinated… At the beginning of this year, Portugal was the world’s worst-hit country… The German army flew medics into Portugal to help!

Helen Seeney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle



25 November 2021 12:55 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Germany
Lester Kiewit
Deutsche Welle
Zain Johnson
Covid-19 in Europe
Covid-19 in Germany
Helen Seeney
The Morning Review

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

New, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant found in South Africa

25 November 2021 1:37 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 returns to Cape Town: Brace for impact - Dr Karen van Kets (GP)

25 November 2021 9:20 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Karen van Kets, who represents a group of general practitioners in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 rising again – 4th wave proper expected by Christmas

23 November 2021 1:14 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Mia Malan, Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc

23 November 2021 12:01 PM

The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng

22 November 2021 6:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flu is spiking in South Africa, especially over the past 2 weeks - NICD

19 November 2021 1:23 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flu makes a comeback in South Africa - after disappearing for nearly two years

17 November 2021 2:55 PM

Influenza is back after virtually disappearing for nearly two years, says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Race matters when it comes to Covid-19 outcomes in South Africa - study

15 November 2021 4:35 PM

John Maytham interviews Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya of the University of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Germany records record number of new cases of Covid-19

12 November 2021 10:27 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Arthur Sullivan, a reporter at Deutsche Welle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Austria mandates vaccination or proof of recovery for all public spaces

10 November 2021 11:37 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant found in South Africa

Local

Germany is losing its grip on Covid-19

World

Covid-19 returns to Cape Town: Brace for impact - Dr Karen van Kets (GP)

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa outlines Eskom revitilisation plan to Parly

25 November 2021 2:09 PM

State's witness problems see Bathabile Dlamini's perjury trial postponed again

25 November 2021 12:50 PM

Interpol elects Emirati general accused of torture as new president

25 November 2021 12:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA