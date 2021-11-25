UCT's annual Summer School is back - here's a taste of what's in store for 2022





UCT is running an early bird special for its 2022 Summer School until Monday 29 Nov

The 72-year-old UCT Summer School is the largest of its kind in Africa

You can check out the full Summer School brochure here to learn more about the various courses on offer

A feast of learning awaits those who will be participating in the University of Cape Town (UCT) Summer School 2022.

Summer School offers 100 short courses and lectures across a range of disciplines and topics, from art, film music and design, to history, law, language, and psychology.

Summer School 2022 will be delivered in person and online, which means that audiences can take part in the programme from anywhere in the world.

The programme will run for three weeks from 10 January to 29 January 2022.

Summer School is run by UCT’s Centre for Extra-Mural Studies (EMS).

EMS director, Dr. Medeé Rall, says there's a range of fascinating lectures and discussions for enquiring minds to explore, as well as activities such as film screenings and museum outings.

Prof Ian Aaronson will be presenting a series of lectures on the topic, Art As A Mirror. Art history professors Edward Saunders and Hilary Hope Guise will also present their own lectures.

Director producer Enver Michael Samual will be hosting a special screening of the film Murder in Paris, a political crime thriller that traces the motives for the assassination of anti-apartheid activist, Dulcie September.

All online lectures are R75 each and in-person classes will cost R110 per lecture.

Some lectures will cost R80 if the guest speakers are not presenting from the venue.

Dr. Rall says there is currently an early bird special running until Monday 29 November. There are also discounts for people who book 10 or more courses.

Click here for the UCT Summer School 2022 brochure.

If we look at our art category, we've got art, film, music, and design. Medee Rall, Head of the Centre for Extra-Mural Studies, Development and Alumni Department - UCT

We've also got a film screening on A Murder in Paris... We've got our usual writing courses. Medee Rall, Head of the Centre for Extra-Mural Studies, Development and Alumni Department - UCT

There's a course on viruses, so Covid-19 features there... and then we actually have somebody from Oxford University who's going to be talking on the Astrazence vaccine. Medee Rall, Head of the Centre for Extra-Mural Studies, Development and Alumni Department - UCT

A lot of people are still booking for online... For those who are not in Cape Town or who do not want to have contact with other people for various reasons, the programme is available online. We are also for the first time going to be live-streaming to resource-poor communities which we can now do with the technology. Medee Rall, Head of the Centre for Extra-Mural Studies, Development and Alumni Department - UCT