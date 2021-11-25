New, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant found in South Africa

Today at 15:20 The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Budget has been cut Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...

Today at 16:05 World Rugby has announced its preferred candidates to host the next two men's Rugby World Cups. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 16:20 A new variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 has been discovered in three countries, including South Africa. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Penny Moore, Acting Head of HIV Virology Section at the National Institute for communicable diseases

Today at 16:55 The Botanical Society of South Africa live and virtual comedy show and auction Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Keith Kirsten - Founder at Keith Kirsten Garden Centre

Today at 17:05 President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Questions for Oral Reply in National Assembly Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Today at 17:20 Here's how some of Cape Town's gangsters got out - and stayed out Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Darius Dziewanski - researcher at the School of Oriental and African Studies at University of London

