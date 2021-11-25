New, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant found in South Africa
Scientists have detected a new Covid-19 variant in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong.
The B.1.1.529 variant has a very large number of mutations, leading to concerns that it may enable the virus to escape immunity.
Meanwhile, there are early warning signs that the county is entering a fourth wave of infections.
RELATED: Covid-19 returns to Cape Town: Brace for impact - Dr Karen van Kets (GP)
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque (scroll up to listen).
… the fourth wave is likely to be driven by a new variant… It’s too early [to consider lockdowns] …Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
Even if you are vaccinated, it doesn’t mean you won’t contract the virus, it’s to prevent severe illness. Now is the time to get vaccinated… We have about 16 million J&J and Pfizer vaccines at our central cold storage facilities…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_172462885_symbol-of-covid-19-pandemic-in-2022-doctor-turns-wooden-cubes-and-changes-words-covid-2021-to-covid-.html?vti=n0szeiezan2ul25fu1-1-54
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Germany is losing its grip on Covid-19
Zain Johnson interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Helen Seeney.Read More
Covid-19 returns to Cape Town: Brace for impact - Dr Karen van Kets (GP)
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Karen van Kets, who represents a group of general practitioners in Cape Town.Read More
Covid-19 rising again – 4th wave proper expected by Christmas
Mandy Wiener interviews Mia Malan, Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc
The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs.Read More
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN.Read More
Flu is spiking in South Africa, especially over the past 2 weeks - NICD
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Sibongile Walaza, an epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).Read More
Flu makes a comeback in South Africa - after disappearing for nearly two years
Influenza is back after virtually disappearing for nearly two years, says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.Read More
Race matters when it comes to Covid-19 outcomes in South Africa - study
John Maytham interviews Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya of the University of Johannesburg.Read More
Germany records record number of new cases of Covid-19
Lester Kiewit interviews Arthur Sullivan, a reporter at Deutsche Welle.Read More