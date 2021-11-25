R20 million in bursaries available at first Career Expo taking place on WhatsApp
- It's the first WhatsApp-only career expo for South Africa
- School leavers, matriculants, and students who go through the career guidance process at the expo are eligible to apple for bursaries to the total value of R20 million
- The expo is free for all South African youth
R20 million in bursaries available at The Knowledge Trust Education and Career Expo on WhatsApp
The first Education and Career Expo is taking place entirely on WhatsApp.
South African matriculants, school leavers, and students who have completed the expo’s career guidance journey, are able to apply for the more than 140 bursaries, valued at over R20 million.
They also have access to more than 20 education institutions, who will be hosting stands at the virtual expo, as well as a wide variety of career guidance, learnership, and job opportunities.
It runs for three months and is focusing on different topics each month,
It is available for free to all South African youth.
