TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Budget has been cut
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 16:05
World Rugby has announced its preferred candidates to host the next two men's Rugby World Cups.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
A new variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 has been discovered in three countries, including South Africa.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Penny Moore, Acting Head of HIV Virology Section at the National Institute for communicable diseases
Today at 16:55
The Botanical Society of South Africa live and virtual comedy show and auction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Keith Kirsten - Founder at Keith Kirsten Garden Centre
Today at 17:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Questions for Oral Reply in National Assembly
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
Here's how some of Cape Town's gangsters got out - and stayed out
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Darius Dziewanski - researcher at the School of Oriental and African Studies at University of London
Today at 17:45
Richard Kohler is preparing to depart for Ocean X kayak adventure from Cape Town to Brazil, solo and unsupported
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Kohler
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 November 2021 2:36 PM
Extreme wind (up to 110 km/h!), lots of rain and even hail predicted Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape government spokesperson James-Brent Styan. 25 November 2021 2:20 PM
R20 million in bursaries available at first Career Expo taking place on WhatsApp Founder at Trusted Interns Jaryd Raizon speaks to Zain Johnson about opportunities for school leavers, matriculants, and students. 25 November 2021 2:15 PM
View all Local
Gungubele cautions against potential super-spreader parties as Covid cases rise Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze. 25 November 2021 1:47 PM
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid. 24 November 2021 8:15 PM
Sanef 'disappointed' after journo who covered elections becomes councillor The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) issued a statement addressing the appointment of Edwin Ntshidi as an ActionSA PR councillor... 24 November 2021 7:47 PM
View all Politics
Biscuits are big business There is a chance that Mondelez South Africa is looking to acquire some more SA brands 24 November 2021 7:15 PM
'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards 'It's unfortunate and, indeed, unlawful.' Bruce Whitfield interviews business executive Sipho Pityana after he's axed by Absa. 24 November 2021 7:11 PM
Enjoy a 'staycation' in your city Cape Town – the most beautiful in the world Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy for tips on what to do when “staycationing” in Cape Town. 24 November 2021 2:58 PM
View all Business
Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands' On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism. 25 November 2021 12:42 PM
Toast Africa’s tomorrow with the Absa 'Champagne in Africa Festival' This year, over 25 champagne houses will participate in the Festival. 24 November 2021 2:00 PM
Think twice before shopping on credit this Black Friday, says Moeshfieka Botha Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to personal finance expert and columnist Moeshfieka Botha. 24 November 2021 12:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
View all Sport
TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 November 2021 2:36 PM
Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands' On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism. 25 November 2021 12:42 PM
'Freddy Mercury only spoke out about having HIV just before his death' Pippa Hudson chats to retired judge, Edwin Cameron, Dr Ian Sanne of Right To Care, and the TAC's Sibongile Tshabalala. 24 November 2021 10:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany is losing its grip on Covid-19 Zain Johnson interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Helen Seeney. 25 November 2021 12:55 PM
2022 colour trends are corals, violets and pinks - and why it apparently matters Refilwe Moloto chats to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at Have You Heard, about some of the colour trends predicted for 2022. 25 November 2021 10:18 AM
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
View all World
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
View all Africa
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Local

TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk

25 November 2021 2:36 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Music
Just the Hits
Just the Hits on CapeTalk
#AnHourWith
80s and 90s
Thembisa Mdoda

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

South Africa's Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo has been a radio DJ, she is an actress, a singer, a writer, and of course a TV presenter best known for being the host of the sixth season of the Mzansi Magic reality series Our Perfect Wedding.

This Sunday she gets behind the microphone on CapeTalk and brings you an hour of her favourite 80s and 90s tracks that bring back memories of her life journey.




25 November 2021 2:36 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Music
Just the Hits
Just the Hits on CapeTalk
#AnHourWith
80s and 90s
Thembisa Mdoda

More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk

Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks

18 November 2021 12:17 PM

The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Reyka' star Kim Engelbrecht on CapeTalk spinning 80s and 90s hits this Sunday

12 November 2021 5:26 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist

4 November 2021 11:22 AM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist

29 October 2021 9:15 AM

Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzelle DIY takes over the CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist

22 October 2021 1:28 PM

Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman swaps his flippers for a mic on CapeTalk

14 October 2021 1:33 PM

Tune in for #AnHourWith our South African swimming champ on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves

8 October 2021 9:53 AM

Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town singer and actor Tarryn Lamb takes over CapeTalk airwaves

1 October 2021 11:00 AM

Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter and actor Tarryn Lamb on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes

17 September 2021 11:19 AM

Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk

9 September 2021 5:11 PM

Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant found in South Africa

Local

Germany is losing its grip on Covid-19

World

Covid-19 returns to Cape Town: Brace for impact - Dr Karen van Kets (GP)

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa outlines Eskom revitilisation plan to Parly

25 November 2021 2:09 PM

State's witness problems see Bathabile Dlamini's perjury trial postponed again

25 November 2021 12:50 PM

Interpol elects Emirati general accused of torture as new president

25 November 2021 12:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA