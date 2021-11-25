TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk
South Africa's Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo has been a radio DJ, she is an actress, a singer, a writer, and of course a TV presenter best known for being the host of the sixth season of the Mzansi Magic reality series Our Perfect Wedding.
This Sunday she gets behind the microphone on CapeTalk and brings you an hour of her favourite 80s and 90s tracks that bring back memories of her life journey.
More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks
The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.Read More
'Reyka' star Kim Engelbrecht on CapeTalk spinning 80s and 90s hits this Sunday
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist
Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Suzelle DIY takes over the CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist
Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman swaps his flippers for a mic on CapeTalk
Tune in for #AnHourWith our South African swimming champ on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves
Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Cape Town singer and actor Tarryn Lamb takes over CapeTalk airwaves
Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter and actor Tarryn Lamb on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes
Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am.Read More