George floods: We’re expecting massive storms - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman
-
Gift of the Givers – as they do – are feeding hungry mouths in George where yet another storm is expected soon
-
If you feel moved to help in any way, please call (tollfree) 0800 786 911
RELATED: Extreme wind (up to 110 km/h!), lots of rain and even hail predicted
Residents of some parts of George are still suffering the consequences of flooding which caused water cuts, destroyed homes and forced the closure of some clinics and schools.
One person died in Mossel Bay.
“We request the public to continue using water sparingly and to continue limiting the use of water to only necessities,” said the municipality’s Debra Sauer. “Reservoirs remain low. The network is only expected to stabilise, but still be vulnerable, by Saturday.”
To make matters worse, winds of up to 100 km/h is forecasted for the region. Rescue workers say gale-force winds could be devastating for informal settlements that were under water.
Gift of the Givers is in the area, helping those in need. If you feel moved to help or donate anything, please call them (tollfree) at 0800 786 911.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Gift of the Givers' Dr Imtiaz Sooliman (scroll up to listen).
We’re worried about thunderstorms coming through… Informal settlements… furniture was soaked, their clothes, their blankets, their linen, their food was destroyed… water was everywhere… they were cold and hungry…Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers
The magistrate’s court opened for us… We brought in tonnes of supplies… People of the informal settlements… cooked for the communities… In the rain, they cooked, and in the rain, they delivered food…Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers
We’re expecting massive storms today, tomorrow and Saturday…Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers
There were 250 dogs brought to the shelter… When you see animals starving, they can’t talk!Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_65459917_rain-flows-down-from-a-roof-down.html?vti=nvvr1g803nuezmn4cm-1-10
