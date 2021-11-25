Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple
Astron Energy has revealed its new brand identity as it sets out to rebrand more than 850 Caltex service stations across South Africa and Botswana.
Advertising expert Andy Rice says the fact that this huge job is being done properly, implies a long-term commitment to the region.
That's why the campaign gets his advertising hero award on The Money Show this week.
It's a courageous move, says Rice.
Essentially they were faced with a decision where they had to relinquish the Caltex brand and so all of those around 850 service stations and lubricant places... and... and... are now going to bear the rather intriguing orange and purple colours of Astron Energy.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
It's not cheap to do up a filling station to the standards required, which is why I think it's a courageous decision to do a proper rebranding job, a complete redesign of identity, and the 850 service stations are just one aspect...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
I think by implication they're prepared to bank on the Southern African market as a good source of business for the foreseeable future.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on The Money Show (Astron discussion at 5:12):
