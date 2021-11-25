GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign
"... ending gender-based violence cannot be the state’s responsibility alone, the onus cannot be on women and children to end the shocking levels of violence and abuse being visited upon them."President Cyril Ramaphosa
South Africa's GBVF Response Fund1 joined the JSE in ringing the bell on Thursday to mark the start of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.
President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the Gender-Based Violence Violence and Femicide Response Fund in August as part of the national response to the scourge.
The initiative is led by the private sector, with the International Women’s Forum South Africa (IWFSA) playing a leading role in its establishment.
JSE CEO, @LeilaFourie has every confidence that the conversations in this morning’s market open with the @GBVF_Fund are a catalyst to developing solutions for a safer and equal SA for all women, men and children.— JSE (@JSE_Group) November 25, 2021
Watch video: https://t.co/jBguYh1wIP#16DaysofActivism2021
As part of this morning's JSE event there was also a panel discussion around the role of corporate SA in combating gender-based violence.
Panelists include Dr Judy Dlamini (Fund chairperson), Busisiwe Deyi (Gender Equality Commissioner), Prof. Pikita Ntuli (African Indigenous Knowledge Expert) and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson.
Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield) finds out more from Phillipson on The Money Show.
The High Commissioner notes that a lot of gender-based violence occurs in the home, even more so now as the work space is collapsed into the domestic space due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This means that the conversation must be brought, even more, into the workplace he says.
A number of the British companies invested here in South Africa and many local companies... have real commitments to wellbeing and mental health and looking after their employees, but I really think it needs to include this crucial topic of gender-based violence.Antony Phillipson, British High Commissioner to South Africa
Whether it's the question of climate change or the impact of gender-based violence on economic activity - these are serious issues for economic players he comments.
There's [also] a role for companies - and organisations like the British High Commission - to get engaged in the conversation about creating opportunities for women in the workplace... Giving women a place in the future of the global economy is also part of the mix.Antony Phillipson, British High Commissioner to South Africa
Our current Foreign Secretary has really put women's economic empowerment and girls' education right at the heart of the foreign policy priorities of the British government all around the world... This is a global conversation. We need to talk about it in the G7 and the G20 and the WTO...Antony Phillipson, British High Commissioner to South Africa
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
Source : EWN
More from Business
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple
It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.Read More
'SA needs to get back to 300k vaccinations a day to give us a fighting chance'
A looming 4th wave, a new Covid-19 variant... The Money Show interviews Business Unity SA's Stavros Nicolaou (Aspen Pharmacare)Read More
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy
The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results.Read More
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices
Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread.Read More
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter
Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid.Read More
Biscuits are big business
There is a chance that Mondelez South Africa is looking to acquire some more SA brandsRead More
'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards
'It's unfortunate and, indeed, unlawful.' Bruce Whitfield interviews business executive Sipho Pityana after he's axed by Absa.Read More
Enjoy a 'staycation' in your city Cape Town – the most beautiful in the world
Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy for tips on what to do when “staycationing” in Cape Town.Read More
Toast Africa’s tomorrow with the Absa 'Champagne in Africa Festival'
This year, over 25 champagne houses will participate in the Festival.Read More
More from Local
'SA needs to get back to 300k vaccinations a day to give us a fighting chance'
A looming 4th wave, a new Covid-19 variant... The Money Show interviews Business Unity SA's Stavros Nicolaou (Aspen Pharmacare)Read More
NICD Prof: Fears that new variant with mutliple mutations could escape vaccines
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the NICD's Prof Penny Moore about the new variant of concern.Read More
UCT's annual Summer School is back - here's a taste of what's in store for 2022
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to UCT's Medee Rall about the Summer School programme for January next year.Read More
George floods: We’re expecting massive storms - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman
Refilwe Moloto interviews Gift of the Givers' Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.Read More
TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Extreme wind (up to 110 km/h!), lots of rain and even hail predicted
Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape government spokesperson James-Brent Styan.Read More
R20 million in bursaries available at first Career Expo taking place on WhatsApp
Founder at Trusted Interns Jaryd Raizon speaks to Zain Johnson about opportunities for school leavers, matriculants, and students.Read More
New, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant found in South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
'Make more yards available' CT driving instructors bemoan lack of practice space
Presenter Zain Johnson chats to driving instructors Eugene Matthews and Andre Swart.Read More
More from Politics
Gungubele cautions against potential super-spreader parties as Covid cases rise
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze.Read More
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter
Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid.Read More
Sanef 'disappointed' after journo who covered elections becomes councillor
The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) issued a statement addressing the appointment of Edwin Ntshidi as an ActionSA PR councillor.Read More
'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards
'It's unfortunate and, indeed, unlawful.' Bruce Whitfield interviews business executive Sipho Pityana after he's axed by Absa.Read More
DA mayors elected in Gauteng metros will have tough road ahead, says Tony Leon
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former DA leader Tony Leon after the party won mayoral posts in three major cities in Gauteng,Read More
How plan for Cape Flats Aquifer to store stormwater will work - research study
Dr Kevin Winter from the Future Water Institute at the University of Cape Town speaks to Zain Johnson.Read More
'Project completed well ahead of time' - Update on Khayelitsha water upgrade
Farouk Robertson, CoCT Communications Manager at Water & Sanitation Dept provides an update to Wasanga Mehana.Read More
'Treasury is keeping to its word and business is starting to regain trust'
"I'm hoping that Treasury will get more support from political parties." Bruce Whitfield interviews BLSA CEO Busi Mavuso.Read More
'Govt must cut red tape so mines can go ahead with renewable energy projects'
The industry plans 3,900 MW worth of renewable energy projects. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mineral Council's Henk Langenhoven.Read More