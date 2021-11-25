Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'SA needs to get back to 300k vaccinations a day to give us a fighting chance' A looming 4th wave, a new Covid-19 variant... The Money Show interviews Business Unity SA's Stavros Nicolaou (Aspen Pharmacare)... 25 November 2021 8:32 PM
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson. 25 November 2021 7:46 PM
NICD Prof: Fears that new variant with mutliple mutations could escape vaccines Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the NICD's Prof Penny Moore about the new variant of concern. 25 November 2021 6:38 PM
View all Local
Gungubele cautions against potential super-spreader parties as Covid cases rise Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze. 25 November 2021 1:47 PM
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid. 24 November 2021 8:15 PM
Sanef 'disappointed' after journo who covered elections becomes councillor The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) issued a statement addressing the appointment of Edwin Ntshidi as an ActionSA PR councillor... 24 November 2021 7:47 PM
View all Politics
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results. 25 November 2021 6:53 PM
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
View all Business
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results. 25 November 2021 6:53 PM
Extreme wind (up to 110 km/h!), lots of rain and even hail predicted Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape government spokesperson James-Brent Styan. 25 November 2021 2:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
View all Sport
TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 November 2021 2:36 PM
Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands' On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism. 25 November 2021 12:42 PM
'Freddy Mercury only spoke out about having HIV just before his death' Pippa Hudson chats to retired judge, Edwin Cameron, Dr Ian Sanne of Right To Care, and the TAC's Sibongile Tshabalala. 24 November 2021 10:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany is losing its grip on Covid-19 Zain Johnson interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Helen Seeney. 25 November 2021 12:55 PM
2022 colour trends are corals, violets and pinks - and why it apparently matters Refilwe Moloto chats to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at Have You Heard, about some of the colour trends predicted for 2022. 25 November 2021 10:18 AM
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
View all World
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
View all Africa
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy

25 November 2021 6:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Tsogo Sun
hotels
Tsogo Sun Group
company results
COVID-19
casinos
fourth wave
Chris du Toit
Tsogo Sun Gaming

The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results.

Tsogo Sun Hotels has enjoyed an uptick in trading conditions over the past six months, but room occupancy was still below half of pre-pandemic levels.

The hospitality and gaming group released its results for the six months ended 30 September 2021 on Thursday.

No interim cash dividend was declared.

"While we are encouraged by the recent upward trend in trading, we are acutely aware that we are still trading at only 50% of system-wide rooms sold prior to Covid-19 and at occupancies far below the group's long-term average."

© annamoskvina/123rf.com

Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield) talks to Chris du Toit, CEO of Tsogo Sun Gaming.

The last eighteen months have been a rollercoaster ride for the group says du Toit.

It's great to be back in profitability for the first time in a year-and-a-half... however, we've still go to be realistic. We're still 35% below our pre-Covid levels...

Chris du Toit, CEO - Tsogo Sun Gaming

.. and if you look at the period since the year-end... because of the restrictions... October was actually our first great month. But I think we managed to grind out quite decent results for the six months regardless of the tough times.

Chris du Toit, CEO - Tsogo Sun Gaming

Our survival strategy for the past 18 months was just cost, cost, cost. If you don't control your cost during a pandemic like this you just won't survive... and we were very successful with this...

Chris du Toit, CEO - Tsogo Sun Gaming

With South Africa's fourth wave of Covid-19 looming, du Toit expresses the hope that the government will be "sensible" as we enter the festive season.

We are hopeful that the vaccination rate is sufficient that by the time the fourth wave hits there aren't further severe restrictions. We all got the news about the new variant, and the numbers are picking up in Gauteng so it is definitely a risk to the business.

Chris du Toit, CEO - Tsogo Sun Gaming

We're hoping that at some point the government will just make the regulations a bit stricter... but not close us down again because that's very bad for business.

Chris du Toit, CEO - Tsogo Sun Gaming

For more detail, take a listen:




25 November 2021 6:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Tsogo Sun
hotels
Tsogo Sun Group
company results
COVID-19
casinos
fourth wave
Chris du Toit
Tsogo Sun Gaming

More from Business

Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple

25 November 2021 9:14 PM

It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA needs to get back to 300k vaccinations a day to give us a fighting chance'

25 November 2021 8:32 PM

A looming 4th wave, a new Covid-19 variant... The Money Show interviews Business Unity SA's Stavros Nicolaou (Aspen Pharmacare)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign

25 November 2021 7:46 PM

Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices

24 November 2021 9:16 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter

24 November 2021 8:15 PM

Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Biscuits are big business

24 November 2021 7:15 PM

There is a chance that Mondelez South Africa is looking to acquire some more SA brands

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards

24 November 2021 7:11 PM

'It's unfortunate and, indeed, unlawful.' Bruce Whitfield interviews business executive Sipho Pityana after he's axed by Absa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Enjoy a 'staycation' in your city Cape Town – the most beautiful in the world

24 November 2021 2:58 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy for tips on what to do when “staycationing” in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toast Africa’s tomorrow with the Absa 'Champagne in Africa Festival'

24 November 2021 2:00 PM

This year, over 25 champagne houses will participate in the Festival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa’s shrinking middleclass is in deep, deep trouble

24 November 2021 1:06 PM

Lester Kiewit interviewed Sebastian Alexander of National Debt Advisors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple

25 November 2021 9:14 PM

It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Extreme wind (up to 110 km/h!), lots of rain and even hail predicted

25 November 2021 2:20 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape government spokesperson James-Brent Styan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R20 million in bursaries available at first Career Expo taking place on WhatsApp

25 November 2021 2:15 PM

Founder at Trusted Interns Jaryd Raizon speaks to Zain Johnson about opportunities for school leavers, matriculants, and students.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands'

25 November 2021 12:42 PM

On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2022 colour trends are corals, violets and pinks - and why it apparently matters

25 November 2021 10:18 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at Have You Heard, about some of the colour trends predicted for 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices

24 November 2021 9:16 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Enjoy a 'staycation' in your city Cape Town – the most beautiful in the world

24 November 2021 2:58 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy for tips on what to do when “staycationing” in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toast Africa’s tomorrow with the Absa 'Champagne in Africa Festival'

24 November 2021 2:00 PM

This year, over 25 champagne houses will participate in the Festival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Think twice before shopping on credit this Black Friday, says Moeshfieka Botha

24 November 2021 12:14 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to personal finance expert and columnist Moeshfieka Botha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tis the season to be grateful, compassionate and sober - surviving the festive

24 November 2021 11:28 AM

Clinical psychologist Bryan Hellmann shares some tips with Refilwe Moloto on surviving the upcoming festive season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

NICD Prof: Fears that new variant with mutliple mutations could escape vaccines

Local

Extreme wind (up to 110 km/h!), lots of rain and even hail predicted

Local Lifestyle

Gungubele cautions against potential super-spreader parties as Covid cases rise

Politics

EWN Highlights

NOTES: Ramphosa responds to Parliament on Eskom and SA's power supply

25 November 2021 8:53 PM

Malema: We suspect something illegal happened in appointment of Kaunda as mayor

25 November 2021 8:40 PM

Two die, 29 in hospital after food poisoning at funeral in Mogale City

25 November 2021 8:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA