'SA needs to get back to 300k vaccinations a day to give us a fighting chance'





There has been a steady stream of warnings about the imminent arrival of the country's fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.

On Thursday the news also broke of a new variant that's been detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong.

BREAKING NEWS: We confirm that through collaborative efforts with private laboratories and the NGS-SA members, a new COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.529, has been detected in South Africa. Read more here https://t.co/0ht7nmMkJg — NICD (@nicd_sa) November 25, 2021

What does this year's festive season hold in store for South Africans and for business?

Ray White talks to Stavros Nicolaou, member of the Steering Committee of Business Unity South Africa (Busa).

Nicolaou sums it up like this: "The only predictability is the unpredictability."

We're starting to see the manifestations of a fourth wave; we're all aware by now of the discussions on the new variant... I can't say this is entirely a surprise... What might be a surprise is that it's come a little earlier than anticipated, but what's important is how we manage it. Stavros Nicolaou, Business Unity SA

We certainly don't need further hard lockdowns... The lockdown patterns have largely been determined by the strain on the healthcare system... so this is largely in our hands. Stavros Nicolaou, Business Unity SA

What has been disappointing is that the vaccination rate has dropped off quite sharply in the last six to eight weeks. We are now sitting with a significant oversupply, around 160 days' worth of stock in the country - a very different problem to what we had six or seven months ago where we had an undersupply and an over-demand. Stavros Nicolaou, Business Unity SA

As many people as possible need to be encouraged to get vaccinated Nicolaou says.

While we don't quite know what the next few weeks are going to bring he believes we should remain "cautiously optimistic" about the new variant.

We don't know what the impact of this variant will be on the current suite of vaccines that we have, but it's highly likely that these vaccines will demonstrate some efficacy against the variants - we know that. Stavros Nicolaou, Business Unity SA

He also believes strongly that any super-spreader events should be stopped.

I'm exceedingly concerned about 'Rage'... and other similar super-spreader events. Stavros Nicolaou, Business Unity SA

We've got to take responsibility as a society around those two things. Stavros Nicolaou, Business Unity SA

We are 'backing and forthing' on mandatory vaccinations in the workplace and other areas of society, but other countries have gone ahead with this. I think we need to be following suit... I spoke to the President of Kenya just yesterday... Stavros Nicolaou, Business Unity SA

