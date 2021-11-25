Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'SA needs to get back to 300k vaccinations a day to give us a fighting chance' A looming 4th wave, a new Covid-19 variant... The Money Show interviews Business Unity SA's Stavros Nicolaou (Aspen Pharmacare)... 25 November 2021 8:32 PM
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson. 25 November 2021 7:46 PM
NICD Prof: Fears that new variant with mutliple mutations could escape vaccines Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the NICD's Prof Penny Moore about the new variant of concern. 25 November 2021 6:38 PM
View all Local
Gungubele cautions against potential super-spreader parties as Covid cases rise Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze. 25 November 2021 1:47 PM
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid. 24 November 2021 8:15 PM
Sanef 'disappointed' after journo who covered elections becomes councillor The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) issued a statement addressing the appointment of Edwin Ntshidi as an ActionSA PR councillor... 24 November 2021 7:47 PM
View all Politics
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results. 25 November 2021 6:53 PM
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
View all Business
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results. 25 November 2021 6:53 PM
Extreme wind (up to 110 km/h!), lots of rain and even hail predicted Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape government spokesperson James-Brent Styan. 25 November 2021 2:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
View all Sport
TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 November 2021 2:36 PM
Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands' On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism. 25 November 2021 12:42 PM
'Freddy Mercury only spoke out about having HIV just before his death' Pippa Hudson chats to retired judge, Edwin Cameron, Dr Ian Sanne of Right To Care, and the TAC's Sibongile Tshabalala. 24 November 2021 10:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany is losing its grip on Covid-19 Zain Johnson interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Helen Seeney. 25 November 2021 12:55 PM
2022 colour trends are corals, violets and pinks - and why it apparently matters Refilwe Moloto chats to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at Have You Heard, about some of the colour trends predicted for 2022. 25 November 2021 10:18 AM
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
View all World
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
View all Africa
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

NICD Prof: Fears that new variant with mutliple mutations could escape vaccines

25 November 2021 6:38 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
nicd
vaccines
virologist
Prof Penny Moore

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the NICD's Prof Penny Moore about the new variant of concern.
  • There are fears that the new Covid-19 variant detected in SA could be more transmissible than previous variants of concern
  • The variant B.1.1.529 has also been found in Botswana and Hong Kong
  • The NICD's Prof Penny Moore says the variant has 10 mutations, eight more than the Delta strain
Image: © anawat/123rf.com

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed the detection of a new Covid-19 variant in South Africa that has multiple mutations which could pose a potential threat.

NICD virologist Professor Penny Moore says the variant, which goes by the scientific lineage number B.1.1.529 has 10 mutations, compared to the highly contagious Delta variant which only had two.

Prof Moore says some of the new variant's mutations have immune escape properties "so that means that the virus is likely to be less sensitive to anti-bodies".

Experts say it's not yet clear whether the current programme of Covid-19 vaccines in SA will work against the new variant.

''What concerns us, even more, is that there are many more mutations in this new variant that we have not studied before because we have never seen them before, and from where they are located, they may well be important for helping the virus escape from both vaccine responses and anti-bodies that were triggered by previous infection", the expert tells CapeTalk.

We are a little concerned by this... it contains more mutations than we have ever seen in a SARS-CoV-2 variant before. Many of them are located in parts of the virus spike that we know are really important from an immune evasion point of view.

Prof Penny Moore, Acting Head of HIV Virology Section - National Institute for Communicable Diseases

For example, in the receptor-binding domain of the spike - the specific part of the spike that's responsible for binding to the host cell - in Beta we saw three mutations, in Delta we saw two, but in this particular variant, we see 10 mutations. So, it's picked up a lot of mutations and it's picked them up very fast

Prof Penny Moore, Acting Head of HIV Virology Section - National Institute for Communicable Diseases



25 November 2021 6:38 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
nicd
vaccines
virologist
Prof Penny Moore

More from Local

'SA needs to get back to 300k vaccinations a day to give us a fighting chance'

25 November 2021 8:32 PM

A looming 4th wave, a new Covid-19 variant... The Money Show interviews Business Unity SA's Stavros Nicolaou (Aspen Pharmacare)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign

25 November 2021 7:46 PM

Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UCT's annual Summer School is back - here's a taste of what's in store for 2022

25 November 2021 3:48 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to UCT's Medee Rall about the Summer School programme for January next year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

George floods: We’re expecting massive storms - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman

25 November 2021 3:13 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Gift of the Givers' Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk

25 November 2021 2:36 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Extreme wind (up to 110 km/h!), lots of rain and even hail predicted

25 November 2021 2:20 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape government spokesperson James-Brent Styan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R20 million in bursaries available at first Career Expo taking place on WhatsApp

25 November 2021 2:15 PM

Founder at Trusted Interns Jaryd Raizon speaks to Zain Johnson about opportunities for school leavers, matriculants, and students.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant found in South Africa

25 November 2021 1:37 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Make more yards available' CT driving instructors bemoan lack of practice space

25 November 2021 12:50 PM

Presenter Zain Johnson chats to driving instructors Eugene Matthews and Andre Swart.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands'

25 November 2021 12:42 PM

On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

NICD Prof: Fears that new variant with mutliple mutations could escape vaccines

Local

Extreme wind (up to 110 km/h!), lots of rain and even hail predicted

Local Lifestyle

Gungubele cautions against potential super-spreader parties as Covid cases rise

Politics

EWN Highlights

NOTES: Ramphosa responds to Parliament on Eskom and SA's power supply

25 November 2021 8:53 PM

Malema: We suspect something illegal happened in appointment of Kaunda as mayor

25 November 2021 8:40 PM

Two die, 29 in hospital after food poisoning at funeral in Mogale City

25 November 2021 8:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA