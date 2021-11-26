Still unclear whether new variant caused spike in Covid-19 cases, says Dr Boffa
- Questions remain about whether the newly discovered Covid-19 variant is behind SA's spike in cases
- Epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says it's too soon to tell if the B.1.1.52 variant is a variant of concern or not
Scientists are yet to determine whether the jump in Covid-19 cases in South Africa can be attributed to the new variant detected in the country.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says it has identified 22 positive cases of the new Covid-19 variant, B.1.1.52, in the country following genomic sequencing.
The NICD made the announcement as the Health Ministry reported a dramatic rise in new infections.
Researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says it's hard to say for sure how many of the recent Covid-19 cases are caused by the new variant because not all cases undergo genomic sequencing.
RELATED: Immunocompromised people to be offered extra vax dose 'within the next week'
Dr. Boffa says it's too early to determine whether the B.1.1.52 variant is a variant of concern or a variant of interest.
"They're investigating it more but it's difficult to say at this time", she tells CapeTalk.
However, Dr. Boffa suspects that there may be a link between the rise in new Covid-19 cases and the B.1.1.52 variant and says it's unlikely that the Delta variant could be causing a surge in infections again.
RELATED: South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected
Clearly, there's been a big jump, they released [the news] at the same time as that big jump has been noted so I think the concern - reading between the lines - is that the jump is being caused by this potential variant of concern.Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow - Centre for Rural Health at University of KwaZulu-Natal
The reality is that if it's going up that quickly, we saw the Delta variant sweep through earlier this year so it's very unlikely that this would be the same variant that sweeping through again because it seems to have done it's rounds.Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow - Centre for Rural Health at University of KwaZulu-Natal
The speed with which we saw those numbers go up leads me to suspect that it could potentially move quite quickly. And if people are moving, which they will be especially as the summer comes on, then it could potentially spread quite rapidly.Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow - Centre for Rural Health at University of KwaZulu-Natal
The fact that so many of our population is still unvaccinated... we knew that this was going to happen.Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow - Centre for Rural Health at University of KwaZulu-Natal
It's very hard to say. They wouldn't be genotyping all of the cases, so the fact that they found it in 20, it's unclear how many they tested to determine that.Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow - Centre for Rural Health at University of KwaZulu-Natal
