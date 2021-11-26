Family and religion key for Cape Town gangsters who leave street life: author





Researcher Dariusz Dziewanski has written a book about gang entry and exit in Cape Town

He's found that family, religion, and employment are crucial components for how some of Cape Town’s gangsters get out – and stay out

Metro Police search an alleged Bad Boys gang member, during raids in Elsies River. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

Getting caught up in Cape Town's gang life is easy, but getting out is the hard part, says author and crime researcher Dariusz Dziewanski.

Dziewanski has written a book about gang entry and exit in Cape Town, based on years of research and the life histories of 24 former gang members.

The book is titled Gang Entry and Exit in Cape Town: Getting Beyond The Streets in Africa’s Deadliest City.

Dziewanski has found that reformed gangsters often lean on family, religion, and employment as pillars for rebuilding a new life.

He says for those former gangsters who are able to find a job, it signals their commitment to the transition away from street life.

Work was not just seen as a financial mechanism that would help them stay afloat economically, but actually, something that would signal that they were serious about their exit, their rehabilitation, and reintegration. Dariusz Dziewanski, Researcher - School of Oriental and African Studies at University of London

Dziewanski adds that family is relied upon for emotional support and religion is often used to create some kind of "moral compass".

However, reconnecting with relatives, landing a job or finding a faith-based community isn't a quick fix solution to exiting gang life, he explains.

It's not like you're... embedded in these things and suddenly you're out... It's a protracted and often circuitous route that you take, one that's fraught with all sorts of pitfalls and potential for backsliding, steps forward, steps backward. And... every individual takes their own path along this combination of different resources that they use in order to navigate the 'normal' life. Dariusz Dziewanski, Researcher - School of Oriental and African Studies at University of London

Generally, people would juxtapose the gang life or the street life with what they call the 'normal' life. Dariusz Dziewanski, Researcher - School of Oriental and African Studies at University of London

And the 'normal' life consisted of three main areas... work was one of them for those that could get it... the other thing they focused on was family... and then finally religion. Dariusz Dziewanski, Researcher - School of Oriental and African Studies at University of London

The thing that's important to understand about gang exits, as any sort of transition for people that have tried to change their lives, it's not going to be the same as anybody elses. Dariusz Dziewanski, Researcher - School of Oriental and African Studies at University of London