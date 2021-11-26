'Malema and EFF are political chameleons' - Political Analyst Dr Dale McKinley
- ILRIG political analyst Dale McKinley notes that the key role of both the EFF and Action SA in coalition politics post the local elections was foreseen
- McKinley says what was surprising was the ANC's failure to influence the coalition process
- The EFF are opportunists, he says
Political analyst and research and education officer at the International Labour, Research & Information Group, Dr Dale McKinley, takes a look at the party's performance, and political manouvering.
If you look at where the EFF was positioned after these elections in terms of the vote that it got in these major metros, it was already positioned before the talks even began as a major coalition player. We knew that.Dr Dale McKinley, Political Analyst and Researcher - International Labour, Research & Information Group
It was clear that in Tshwane and Johannesburg in particular Action SA and its leader Herman Mashaba would also play that pivotal role in coalitions after the local government elections, he adds.
I think the surprise was that the ANC wasn't able to pull its side together in places like eThekwini, Ekurhuleni, and Nelson Mandela Bay.Dr Dale McKinley, Political Analyst and Researcher - International Labour, Research & Information Group
We were sold this idea by the EFF prior to the elections and right afterwards that there was no way they were going to work with the DA in particular and that they were ideologically on opposite sides - and all of a sudden we see well that is not the case.Dr Dale McKinley, Political Analyst and Researcher - International Labour, Research & Information Group
I think what that tells us, in particular about Julius Malema and the EFF, is they are political chameleons. They will basically bend to whatever it is that will serve their particular party interests.Dr Dale McKinley, Political Analyst and Researcher - International Labour, Research & Information Group
I think the EFF see in this case more political capital being made out of embarrassing the ANC and pushing it to the side than they do with ideological bitterness from ideological differences with the DA.Dr Dale McKinley, Political Analyst and Researcher - International Labour, Research & Information Group
McKinley does not see the EFF's current maneuvers as political maturity.
I see it as opportunism and that is consistent with the way in which the EFF has approached these coalitions.Dr Dale McKinley, Political Analyst and Researcher - International Labour, Research & Information Group
Many of these coalitions 'are very shaky' temporary measures of convenience, he believes. As soon as there is a hiccup in a metro regarding a difficult issue the coalition will collapse quickly, he concludes.
I see it as potentially bad news for the EFF in the long term...and he is going to pay a price...and voters are going to be angry.Dr Dale McKinley, Political Analyst and Researcher - International Labour, Research & Information Group
