World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031)
-
South Africa’s bid for the 2023 Rugby World Cup failed, despite an independent panel giving it the highest score, and despite all the stadiums and infrastructure already in place
-
World Rugby “ridiculously and politically” chose France
-
Now, it has chosen Australia - hosts in 2003 - for the 2027 World Cup and the USA for the one after that
-
It does appear that World Rugby has it in for South Africa, despite all that the country has given it in return
The Springboks have arguably added more to World Cup history than any other team.
From their glaring absence in 1987 (the first one) and 1991 to winning it on their first attempt at home in 1995, and then again in 2007 and 2019.
There’s also that lost to Japan in the greatest World Cup upset in history.
Nevertheless, World Rugby is not interested in another African showcase until at least 2035 – 40 years since the last time it came here.
Its preferred candidates are Australia in 2027 and the USA in 2031 – no mention is made of South Africa.
The United States has never hosted a World Cup while Australia was the venue in 2003.
John Maytham interviewed Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick (scroll up to listen).
It goes back to the bid for the 2023 World Cup which South Africa lost in controversial circumstances… an independent panel… gave South Africa the highest score… Ridiculously and politically… France ended up winning the World Cup…Craig Ray, Sports Editor - Daily Maverick
South Africa was so keen to get 2023… The stadiums were built for the FIFA World Cup… Our infrastructure was good, it was a very cheap bid, and nothing had to be built…Craig Ray, Sports Editor - Daily Maverick
It’s not looking good. It does seem that South Africa is getting the short end of the stick all the time… No world rugby player of the year nominee… It’s ludicrous! And it adds fuel to the fire.Craig Ray, Sports Editor - Daily Maverick
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
