Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil





Richard Kohler plans to kayak solo and unsupported across 7000 km of Atlantic Ocean from Cape Town to Brazil

Sailing fundi and kayaker Richard Kohler says the ocean has always been his comfort zone

He says he has always had a wish to cross an ocean on his own

Kohler is waiting for the trade winds to start before he sets off

Richard Kohler will kayak from Cape Town to Brazil, solo and unsupported, over 7000 km of the Atlantic Ocean.

My original background was sailing. I spent 20 years sailing around the world. Richard Kohler, Ocean X Kayak Adventurer

My comfort zone is on the ocean. Richard Kohler, Ocean X Kayak Adventurer

In the early 2000s, Kohler began doing a lot of kayaking.

I have always had this wish to go across an ocean on my own. Richard Kohler, Ocean X Kayak Adventurer

It is not a traditional kayak however but modified to withstand the long journey/

The term kayak is just because I am using a pair of double-sided paddles to propel myself. Richard Kohler, Ocean X Kayak Adventurer

The vessel he will be using is 8 metres long and about a metre wide and has a luxurious cabin in the front that he says 'he can crawl into and lie down.'

His final destination will be Salvador in Brazil, not Rio as many assume, he explains.

What is the greatest challenge or danger, asks John? It is everything from big seas to ocean shipping and everything in between responds Kohler.

But probably the most challenging will be my own mind and my body - what I am going to put my body through with the salt, the sunburn, the blisters, and the discomfort of living on a small boat. Richard Kohler, Ocean X Kayak Adventurer

With regards to shipping traffic, he says his vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art modern technology with AIS identification system.

I will know where other ships are and they will know where I am. Richard Kohler, Ocean X Kayak Adventurer

He says he will not be going far south and will be following the trade winds.

You can't paddle a kayak against the wind. Richard Kohler, Ocean X Kayak Adventurer

See more photos of his kayak on Instagram

Check out Richard Kohler's modified kayak in the video below: