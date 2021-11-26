How will Kenya state visit influence South Africa?
South Africa hosted Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta for a state visit on Wednesday and Thursday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Kenyatta signed off on eight agreements, including Memorandum of Understandings in transport, health, diplomatic consultations, training, tourism and migration.
The leaders discussed the rapidly deteriorating situation in Ethiopia and the need for a ceasefire.
They condemned the recent suicide bomb attacks in Uganda and discussed Islamic extremism in Mozambique.
“Terrorism cannot be fought by any one country,” said Kenyatta, referring to al-Shabab in Somalia, Boko Haram in Nigeria and Islamic State presence in much of the Continent.
RELATED: Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc
Kenya is the most developed country in East Africa while South Africa is the most developed on the Continent.
There are 60 South African companies operating in Kenya.
South Africa exported about $500 million worth of goods and services to Kenya in 2020, while importing about $22 million.
Ramaphosa and Kenyatta visited the Aspen Pharmacare factory in Gqeberha where Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines are being “filled and finished”.
Earlier this week, the Kenyan government announced that only fully vaccinated Kenyans will be allowed in public spaces from 21 December, meaning unvaccinated people will be banned from places such as bars, restaurants, flights, and public transport.
Unvaccinated Kenyans will also be barred from hospital visits and all government buildings.
It is unclear at this stage if South Africa, currently entering a fourth wave of Covid-19 with a new variant detected, will follow suit.
RELATED: For more detail, read: Kenyan and South African presidents call for peace in Africa – africanews
