Tik, cellphones, cash and sharp objects confiscated during Pollsmoor Prison raid
- Acting Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale led two operations in Cape Town this week as part of the department's festive safety plan
- A raid was conducted on cells at Pollsmoor Prison and Correctional Services officials dropped in on parolees across the city
A raid on cells at Pollsmoor Prison has led to the confiscation of tik, cellphones, money and sharp objects such as scissors and homemade knives.
The Correctional Services Department conducted the raid as part of its nationwide Festive Season Security Operations which was launched on Friday.
The department's operation is aimed at keeping communities safe during the festive season, reports Eyewitness News journalist Shamiela Fisher.
Acting Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale also conducted an operation visiting parolees to ensure that they were not in breach of their parole conditions.
The commissioner says two of the parolees that officials visited were in violation of their parole conditions.
"So far one of them has been re-arrested and a second man has not yet been found", Fisher says.
The campaign was launched by the acting Correctional Services Commissioner who said that is his department's contribution to the Justice, Crime Prevention, and Security Cluster plan to ensure that communities are kept safe during the festive season.Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Last night... the first part of the operation entailed visiting parolees in Cape Town and surrounding areas... during these operations, officials interacted with family members of these parolees, as well as neighbours and community members to see whether they are complying with conditions and the process of them being reintegrated into society.Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The second part of the raid took place in the early hours of this morning... this took place at Pollsmoor Prison... where officials, supported by Law Enforcement and the Anti-Gang Unit, confiscated several items including tik, cellphones, money and sharp objects.Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - Eyewitness News
#CorrectionalServices The Acting Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale has been given an idea of what the common items are that are confiscated during raids at Pollsmoor Prison. SF pic.twitter.com/02DrYDBYka— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 26, 2021
Source : Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
