'Putting SA back on red list premature, it doesn't keep variants out'





'Closing the borders is not going to keep it out of those countries. It's going to get there no matter what,' says Prof Van den Heever.

He says it is more important to understand it and manage it with normal non-pharmaceutical interventions and vaccinations.

Italy and Germany have joined the UK in placing South Africa as well as Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, and Zimbabwe on their travel red lists as concerns about the new Covid-19 variant called B.1.1.529 reported in these African countries grows.

Ait flights have been grounded as of 2pm Friday.

Is this travel ban by the UK, Italy, and Germany premature?

I think they have been [premature] because I don't think this really keeps variants out - but it is also an expected reaction in the absence of a more informed approach. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

The difficulty now is really knowing what to do now that the damage has already been done once you start to cancel flights and impose border restrictions it takes a while to get them removed. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

Not enough is known yet about the new variant he adds.

It is unlikely it will completely escape the vaccines, but that is really what people are reacting to. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

He says the commitment from the UK government to open communication channels with South Africa is important.

It is important to get the discussions going but I don't think it is a very coherent response - but the problem now is it is not just the UK, apparently, the EU has also advised to close the borders to South Africa - so it is now becoming pretty much a disaster. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

With South Africa not yet in the grip of a fourth wave, so 'the faster we get a grip on what this variant is all about the better,' he says, and engage concertedly and directly with both the European Union and the United Kingdom to address this issue.