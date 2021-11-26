'Putting SA back on red list premature, it doesn't keep variants out'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:32
Book Club - Diane Harding "Always in the Dark"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Diane Harding mobile
Diane Harding landline
Today at 14:12
Health and Wellness - Vaping and Teens
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Richard van Zyl-Smith
Today at 15:50
The Artscape Theatre Production; Yukio Mishima’s THE LADY AOI
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Fred Abramse - at ...
Today at 16:05
COVID update with Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 16:55
An hour with# Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thembisa Mdoda - Nxumalo
Today at 17:05
NGS-SA COVID update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:20
David Higgs is planning a Cross Cape Im'possible ride
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Higgs- South African chef
Today at 17:45
Elinor Speirs to feature at Jazz & Classical Encounters 2021 Vol 3 at Spier Wine Farm
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elinor Spiers
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tik, cellphones, cash and sharp objects confiscated during Pollsmoor Prison raid Presenter Ray White chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the Correctional Service Dept's recent operations. 26 November 2021 1:45 PM
More countries join UK in banning South Africans after Covid-19 variant found Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 26 November 2021 1:28 PM
How will Kenya state visit influence South Africa? Kenya is the most developed country in East Africa while South Africa has the most developed economy on the Continent. 26 November 2021 11:55 AM
View all Local
'Putting SA back on red list premature, it doesn't keep variants out' Prof Alex Van Den Heever of Wits School Of Governance speaks to Ray White about the latest Covid-19 variant and the UK decision. 26 November 2021 1:39 PM
'Malema and EFF are political chameleons' - Political Analyst Dr Dale McKinley Political analyst Dr Dale McKinley speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the EFF's positioning after the local government elections. 26 November 2021 9:47 AM
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson. 25 November 2021 7:46 PM
View all Politics
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
'SA needs to get back to 300k vaccinations a day to give us a fighting chance' A looming 4th wave, a new Covid-19 variant... The Money Show interviews Business Unity SA's Stavros Nicolaou (Aspen Pharmacare)... 25 November 2021 8:32 PM
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results. 25 November 2021 6:53 PM
View all Business
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
Extreme wind (up to 110 km/h!), lots of rain and even hail predicted Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape government spokesperson James-Brent Styan. 25 November 2021 2:20 PM
R20 million in bursaries available at first Career Expo taking place on WhatsApp Founder at Trusted Interns Jaryd Raizon speaks to Zain Johnson about opportunities for school leavers, matriculants, and students. 25 November 2021 2:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
View all Sport
TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 November 2021 2:36 PM
Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands' On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism. 25 November 2021 12:42 PM
'Freddy Mercury only spoke out about having HIV just before his death' Pippa Hudson chats to retired judge, Edwin Cameron, Dr Ian Sanne of Right To Care, and the TAC's Sibongile Tshabalala. 24 November 2021 10:15 AM
View all Entertainment
'Putting SA back on red list premature, it doesn't keep variants out' Prof Alex Van Den Heever of Wits School Of Governance speaks to Ray White about the latest Covid-19 variant and the UK decision. 26 November 2021 1:39 PM
South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fedhasa chairperson Rosemary Anderson about the latest UK travel ban imposed on SA. 26 November 2021 7:28 AM
Germany is losing its grip on Covid-19 Zain Johnson interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Helen Seeney. 25 November 2021 12:55 PM
View all World
How will Kenya state visit influence South Africa? Kenya is the most developed country in East Africa while South Africa has the most developed economy on the Continent. 26 November 2021 11:55 AM
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
View all Africa
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Putting SA back on red list premature, it doesn't keep variants out'

26 November 2021 1:39 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
UK red travel list
new COVID-19 variant

Prof Alex Van Den Heever of Wits School Of Governance speaks to Ray White about the latest Covid-19 variant and the UK decision.
  • 'Closing the borders is not going to keep it out of those countries. It's going to get there no matter what,' says Prof Van den Heever.
  • He says it is more important to understand it and manage it with normal non-pharmaceutical interventions and vaccinations.
© drmicrobe/123rf.com

Italy and Germany have joined the UK in placing South Africa as well as Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, and Zimbabwe on their travel red lists as concerns about the new Covid-19 variant called B.1.1.529 reported in these African countries grows.

RELATED: More countries join UK in banning South Africans after Covid-19 variant found

RELATED: South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected

Ait flights have been grounded as of 2pm Friday.

Is this travel ban by the UK, Italy, and Germany premature?

I think they have been [premature] because I don't think this really keeps variants out - but it is also an expected reaction in the absence of a more informed approach.

Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

The difficulty now is really knowing what to do now that the damage has already been done once you start to cancel flights and impose border restrictions it takes a while to get them removed.

Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

Not enough is known yet about the new variant he adds.

It is unlikely it will completely escape the vaccines, but that is really what people are reacting to.

Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

He says the commitment from the UK government to open communication channels with South Africa is important.

It is important to get the discussions going but I don't think it is a very coherent response - but the problem now is it is not just the UK, apparently, the EU has also advised to close the borders to South Africa - so it is now becoming pretty much a disaster.

Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

With South Africa not yet in the grip of a fourth wave, so 'the faster we get a grip on what this variant is all about the better,' he says, and engage concertedly and directly with both the European Union and the United Kingdom to address this issue.

Closing the borders is not going to keep it out of those countries. It's going to get there no matter what. It is going to be everywhere so it is about understanding it and managing it with normal non-pharmaceutical interventions and vaccinations.

Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance



26 November 2021 1:39 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
UK red travel list
new COVID-19 variant

More from World

South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected

26 November 2021 7:28 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fedhasa chairperson Rosemary Anderson about the latest UK travel ban imposed on SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Germany is losing its grip on Covid-19

25 November 2021 12:55 PM

Zain Johnson interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Helen Seeney.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2022 colour trends are corals, violets and pinks - and why it apparently matters

25 November 2021 10:18 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at Have You Heard, about some of the colour trends predicted for 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc

23 November 2021 12:01 PM

The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Five dead, man charged after intentionally driving into Christmas parade in US

23 November 2021 8:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis

19 November 2021 3:07 PM

Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist

18 November 2021 12:45 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Canada declares state of emergency after 'worst storm in century'

18 November 2021 9:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings

17 November 2021 1:00 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors

17 November 2021 10:28 AM

How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'Malema and EFF are political chameleons' - Political Analyst Dr Dale McKinley

26 November 2021 9:47 AM

Political analyst Dr Dale McKinley speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the EFF's positioning after the local government elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign

25 November 2021 7:46 PM

Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gungubele cautions against potential super-spreader parties as Covid cases rise

25 November 2021 1:47 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter

24 November 2021 8:15 PM

Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sanef 'disappointed' after journo who covered elections becomes councillor

24 November 2021 7:47 PM

The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) issued a statement addressing the appointment of Edwin Ntshidi as an ActionSA PR councillor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards

24 November 2021 7:11 PM

'It's unfortunate and, indeed, unlawful.' Bruce Whitfield interviews business executive Sipho Pityana after he's axed by Absa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA mayors elected in Gauteng metros will have tough road ahead, says Tony Leon

24 November 2021 4:42 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former DA leader Tony Leon after the party won mayoral posts in three major cities in Gauteng,

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How plan for Cape Flats Aquifer to store stormwater will work - research study

24 November 2021 12:02 PM

Dr Kevin Winter from the Future Water Institute at the University of Cape Town speaks to Zain Johnson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Project completed well ahead of time' - Update on Khayelitsha water upgrade

24 November 2021 11:23 AM

Farouk Robertson, CoCT Communications Manager at Water & Sanitation Dept provides an update to Wasanga Mehana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Treasury is keeping to its word and business is starting to regain trust'

23 November 2021 8:13 PM

"I'm hoping that Treasury will get more support from political parties." Bruce Whitfield interviews BLSA CEO Busi Mavuso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected

Local World

Still unclear whether new variant caused spike in Covid-19 cases, says Dr Boffa

Local

World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031)

Sport Opinion

EWN Highlights

Prasa granted extension to relocate residents living on CT railway line

26 November 2021 12:49 PM

WC Health Dept officials seeing early signs of COVID fourth wave

26 November 2021 12:21 PM

Mbalula says finance minister to make e-tolls announcement in February

26 November 2021 11:55 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA