'Putting SA back on red list premature, it doesn't keep variants out'
- 'Closing the borders is not going to keep it out of those countries. It's going to get there no matter what,' says Prof Van den Heever.
- He says it is more important to understand it and manage it with normal non-pharmaceutical interventions and vaccinations.
Italy and Germany have joined the UK in placing South Africa as well as Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, and Zimbabwe on their travel red lists as concerns about the new Covid-19 variant called B.1.1.529 reported in these African countries grows.
RELATED: More countries join UK in banning South Africans after Covid-19 variant found
RELATED: South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected
Ait flights have been grounded as of 2pm Friday.
Is this travel ban by the UK, Italy, and Germany premature?
I think they have been [premature] because I don't think this really keeps variants out - but it is also an expected reaction in the absence of a more informed approach.Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance
The difficulty now is really knowing what to do now that the damage has already been done once you start to cancel flights and impose border restrictions it takes a while to get them removed.Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance
Not enough is known yet about the new variant he adds.
It is unlikely it will completely escape the vaccines, but that is really what people are reacting to.Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance
He says the commitment from the UK government to open communication channels with South Africa is important.
It is important to get the discussions going but I don't think it is a very coherent response - but the problem now is it is not just the UK, apparently, the EU has also advised to close the borders to South Africa - so it is now becoming pretty much a disaster.Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance
With South Africa not yet in the grip of a fourth wave, so 'the faster we get a grip on what this variant is all about the better,' he says, and engage concertedly and directly with both the European Union and the United Kingdom to address this issue.
Closing the borders is not going to keep it out of those countries. It's going to get there no matter what. It is going to be everywhere so it is about understanding it and managing it with normal non-pharmaceutical interventions and vaccinations.Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_97984138_mers-virus-meadleeast-respiratory-syndrome-coronovirus-3d-illustration.html?downloaded=1
More from World
South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fedhasa chairperson Rosemary Anderson about the latest UK travel ban imposed on SA.Read More
Germany is losing its grip on Covid-19
Zain Johnson interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Helen Seeney.Read More
2022 colour trends are corals, violets and pinks - and why it apparently matters
Refilwe Moloto chats to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at Have You Heard, about some of the colour trends predicted for 2022.Read More
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc
The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs.Read More
Five dead, man charged after intentionally driving into Christmas parade in US
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.Read More
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis
Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater.Read More
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist
Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes.Read More
Canada declares state of emergency after 'worst storm in century'
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings
Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya.Read More
More from Politics
'Malema and EFF are political chameleons' - Political Analyst Dr Dale McKinley
Political analyst Dr Dale McKinley speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the EFF's positioning after the local government elections.Read More
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign
Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson.Read More
Gungubele cautions against potential super-spreader parties as Covid cases rise
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze.Read More
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter
Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid.Read More
Sanef 'disappointed' after journo who covered elections becomes councillor
The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) issued a statement addressing the appointment of Edwin Ntshidi as an ActionSA PR councillor.Read More
'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards
'It's unfortunate and, indeed, unlawful.' Bruce Whitfield interviews business executive Sipho Pityana after he's axed by Absa.Read More
DA mayors elected in Gauteng metros will have tough road ahead, says Tony Leon
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former DA leader Tony Leon after the party won mayoral posts in three major cities in Gauteng,Read More
How plan for Cape Flats Aquifer to store stormwater will work - research study
Dr Kevin Winter from the Future Water Institute at the University of Cape Town speaks to Zain Johnson.Read More
'Project completed well ahead of time' - Update on Khayelitsha water upgrade
Farouk Robertson, CoCT Communications Manager at Water & Sanitation Dept provides an update to Wasanga Mehana.Read More