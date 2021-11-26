More countries join UK in banning South Africans after Covid-19 variant found





Germany and Italy have joined the UK in barring travellers from South Africa, with the EU probably following suit

The South African government says their decision is rushed

Business Unity South Africa is proposing mandatory vaccination instead of further lockdowns

Germany and Italy on Friday joined Britain in banning travellers from South Africa.

Anyone arriving from the country must now quarantine for 14 days, even if they are fully vaccinated.

This comes after the discovery of a new variant (B.1.1.529) of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

The European Union is also proposing an “emergency brake” to stop air travel from South Africa.

Germany’s new travel restrictions start this afternoon… In Italy, the government is banning entry to those who have been to South Africa… in the last two weeks… Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News

People are desperate to see their loved ones… Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News

DIRCO says this decision was rushed. Our scientists don’t even know the implications for our citizens… The NICD says… please don’t panic… Are countries overreacting in the absence of more details? … These travel bans will inflict devastation on the economy… Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News