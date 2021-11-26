Ramaphosa to meet NCCC on Sunday to discuss new Covid-19 variant, spike in cases





President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet with the NCCC on Sunday following the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant

The outcomes of the meeting are expected to be communicated in the coming days

Government urges South Africans to remain vigilant against Covid-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet with the National Coronavirus Command Council on Sunday.

The Presidency says the meeting will be used to discuss the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant, B.1.1.529.

The council will also address the spike in Covid-19 infections, particularly in Gauteng.

Ramaphosa is expected to discuss measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Presidency says the outcomes of the NCCC discussions and further consultations will be communicated in the coming days.

The detection by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) of a new coronavirus variant demonstrates South Africa’s constant vigilance and scientific capability in our management of the COVID-19 pandemic. — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) November 26, 2021

While this work continues, South Africans must take all measures to protect themselves against coronavirus infection, beginning with vaccination against COVID-19. — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) November 26, 2021

The virus has not been eradicated and vaccination protects us from serious illness, hospitalisation or death.



Vaccination is free to all people living in South Africa, and anyone aged 12 years and older is encouraged to vaccinate. — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) November 26, 2021

The National Coronavirus Command Council is one of several structures of government – which include the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet – where scientific evidence and submissions by different economic and social sectors inform executive decision-making. — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) November 26, 2021

Government urges all South Africans to vaccinate and to remain disciplined in applying the known safety measures, to ensure a safe and joyful festive season with families and friends.



