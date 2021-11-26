Streaming issues? Report here
Ramaphosa to meet NCCC on Sunday to discuss new Covid-19 variant, spike in cases

26 November 2021 2:08 PM
by Qama Qukula
Ramaphosa
Covid-19 variant
NCCC meeting

The Presidency issued a statement on Friday afternoon.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet with the NCCC on Sunday following the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant
  • The outcomes of the meeting are expected to be communicated in the coming days
  • Government urges South Africans to remain vigilant against Covid-19
President Cyril Ramaphosa in Tembisa on Thursday, 29 July 2021. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet with the National Coronavirus Command Council on Sunday.

The Presidency says the meeting will be used to discuss the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant, B.1.1.529.

The council will also address the spike in Covid-19 infections, particularly in Gauteng.

Ramaphosa is expected to discuss measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Presidency says the outcomes of the NCCC discussions and further consultations will be communicated in the coming days.




Premier Winde: Covid numbers low but rising, we need data on new variant asap

26 November 2021 5:18 PM

Western province Premier Alan WInde speaks to John Maytham about the latest Covid-19 numbers in the Cape.

Government to slash SANDF budget. Again.

26 November 2021 2:32 PM

John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman about the cost containment plans for the SANDF.

Tik, cellphones, cash and sharp objects confiscated during Pollsmoor Prison raid

26 November 2021 1:45 PM

Presenter Ray White chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the Correctional Service Dept's recent operations.

More countries join UK in banning South Africans after Covid-19 variant found

26 November 2021 1:28 PM

Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

How will Kenya state visit influence South Africa?

26 November 2021 11:55 AM

Kenya is the most developed country in East Africa while South Africa has the most developed economy on the Continent.

Family and religion key for Cape Town gangsters who leave street life: author

26 November 2021 10:59 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to crime researcher Dariusz Dziewanski about his findings on gang leaving in Cape Town.

'Malema and EFF are political chameleons' - Political Analyst Dr Dale McKinley

26 November 2021 9:47 AM

Political analyst Dr Dale McKinley speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the EFF's positioning after the local government elections.

Still unclear whether new variant caused spike in Covid-19 cases, says Dr Boffa

26 November 2021 9:09 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa about the new Covid-19 variant.

South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected

26 November 2021 7:28 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fedhasa chairperson Rosemary Anderson about the latest UK travel ban imposed on SA.

'SA needs to get back to 300k vaccinations a day to give us a fighting chance'

25 November 2021 8:32 PM

A looming 4th wave, a new Covid-19 variant... The Money Show interviews Business Unity SA's Stavros Nicolaou (Aspen Pharmacare)

