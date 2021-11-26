Government to slash SANDF budget. Again.





The government plans to reduce the number of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel to 73 000.

It also intends to reduce the reserve force man-days to just under two million, thereby slashing the wage bill by R500 million.

In total, the plan will save R1.1 billion in the next financial year, R1.5 billion the year after that and R1.8 billion in 2024/2025.

Military analysts warn that budget cuts would lead to a weaker army.

Soldiers from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

John Maytham interviewed Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman about the cost containment plans for the SANDF (scroll up to listen).

The government wants one level of capability and funds a different one… It doesn’t help to blame the defence force… Helmoed Heitman, military and defence analyst

The defence force, if they were playing hardball… should stop all reserve call-ups, and say, ‘Sorry, we can’t do the border anymore’… Helmoed Heitman, military and defence analyst

You could certainly trim the human resources division – 1400 people - which is laughable! … You can downrank some posts… Helmoed Heitman, military and defence analyst

If you want to fit the current budget… we must revisit what we want our defence force to do… They’ve been eating into muscle and bone, not just fat, for a long time now… Helmoed Heitman, military and defence analyst

Our standing strength is a lot higher than it seems to be because a lot of reserves are in effect disguised regulars… Treasury pays no attention to reality… border patrols and quite a few other things will drop away… Helmoed Heitman, military and defence analyst