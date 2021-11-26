Government to slash SANDF budget. Again.
The government plans to reduce the number of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel to 73 000.
It also intends to reduce the reserve force man-days to just under two million, thereby slashing the wage bill by R500 million.
In total, the plan will save R1.1 billion in the next financial year, R1.5 billion the year after that and R1.8 billion in 2024/2025.
Military analysts warn that budget cuts would lead to a weaker army.
John Maytham interviewed Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman about the cost containment plans for the SANDF (scroll up to listen).
The government wants one level of capability and funds a different one… It doesn’t help to blame the defence force…Helmoed Heitman, military and defence analyst
The defence force, if they were playing hardball… should stop all reserve call-ups, and say, ‘Sorry, we can’t do the border anymore’…Helmoed Heitman, military and defence analyst
You could certainly trim the human resources division – 1400 people - which is laughable! … You can downrank some posts…Helmoed Heitman, military and defence analyst
If you want to fit the current budget… we must revisit what we want our defence force to do… They’ve been eating into muscle and bone, not just fat, for a long time now…Helmoed Heitman, military and defence analyst
Our standing strength is a lot higher than it seems to be because a lot of reserves are in effect disguised regulars… Treasury pays no attention to reality… border patrols and quite a few other things will drop away…Helmoed Heitman, military and defence analyst
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:South_African_National_Defence_Force_soldiers_on_their_way.jpg
More from Business
More countries join UK in banning South Africans after Covid-19 variant found
Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple
It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.Read More
'SA needs to get back to 300k vaccinations a day to give us a fighting chance'
A looming 4th wave, a new Covid-19 variant... The Money Show interviews Business Unity SA's Stavros Nicolaou (Aspen Pharmacare)Read More
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign
Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson.Read More
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy
The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results.Read More
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices
Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread.Read More
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter
Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid.Read More
Biscuits are big business
There is a chance that Mondelez South Africa is looking to acquire some more SA brandsRead More
'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards
'It's unfortunate and, indeed, unlawful.' Bruce Whitfield interviews business executive Sipho Pityana after he's axed by Absa.Read More
More from Local
Premier Winde: Covid numbers low but rising, we need data on new variant asap
Western province Premier Alan WInde speaks to John Maytham about the latest Covid-19 numbers in the Cape.Read More
Ramaphosa to meet NCCC on Sunday to discuss new Covid-19 variant, spike in cases
The Presidency issued a statement on Friday afternoon.Read More
Tik, cellphones, cash and sharp objects confiscated during Pollsmoor Prison raid
Presenter Ray White chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the Correctional Service Dept's recent operations.Read More
More countries join UK in banning South Africans after Covid-19 variant found
Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
How will Kenya state visit influence South Africa?
Kenya is the most developed country in East Africa while South Africa has the most developed economy on the Continent.Read More
Family and religion key for Cape Town gangsters who leave street life: author
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to crime researcher Dariusz Dziewanski about his findings on gang leaving in Cape Town.Read More
'Malema and EFF are political chameleons' - Political Analyst Dr Dale McKinley
Political analyst Dr Dale McKinley speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the EFF's positioning after the local government elections.Read More
Still unclear whether new variant caused spike in Covid-19 cases, says Dr Boffa
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa about the new Covid-19 variant.Read More
South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fedhasa chairperson Rosemary Anderson about the latest UK travel ban imposed on SA.Read More
More from Opinion
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031)
John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick.Read More
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple
It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.Read More
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices
Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread.Read More
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks'
Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t
Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero.Read More
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN.Read More
Did Prasa suspend its CEO because he fought corruption?
John Maytham interviews Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman.Read More
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance
Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance.Read More
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available
Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money ShowRead More