'It doesn't define me' says SA's Stephen McGown on being held hostage





What I learned in the desert was about making the most of every single day, says McGown

He says it took him a long time to adapt to being back in the real world again

Stephen McGown’s book about his time as a hostage in the Malian desert. The book 'Six Years With Al Qaeda' was co-written with Tudor Caradoc Davies, and became a best-seller within a few weeks of its release.

On 25 November 2011 he and two other men were taken by gunmen from a hostel in Timbuktu and held hostage until he was released in 2017.

He joined Pippa Hudson via Zoom last year, and shared the story of his years in captivity deep in the Sahara Desert, under constant threat of death – and of the challenge of assimilating back into normal life after his release.

On Friday he joined Pippa in studio to reflect on the journey since then.

I'm blown away by how well the book has done...I have now done close on 200 talks since my release. Stephen McGown, Al Qaeda's longest held prisoner, International Speaker

It took me a long time after coming out of the desert to really understand what was going on in the real world and what people went through like my wife, my mom, my dad. Stephen McGown, Al Qaeda's longest held prisoner, International Speaker

He says while it took things away from his family it also has given them a lot.

What I learned in the desert was about making the most of every single day, focusing on every single day. Stephen McGown, Al Qaeda's longest held prisoner, International Speaker

He says you have to find a place within where you can find happiness.

Slow down and focus on what is important. Stephen McGown, Al Qaeda's longest held prisoner, International Speaker

Thursday was 10 years since his kidnapping.

He says people want to define him and say 'shame that's the guy who was kidnapped'

But that is something I don't want to be defined as. I just want to be defined as a guy who had an experience. But it doesn't define me. Stephen McGown, Al Qaeda's longest held prisoner, International Speaker