'It doesn't define me' says SA's Stephen McGown on being held hostage
- What I learned in the desert was about making the most of every single day, says McGown
- He says it took him a long time to adapt to being back in the real world again
Stephen McGown’s book about his time as a hostage in the Malian desert. The book 'Six Years With Al Qaeda' was co-written with Tudor Caradoc Davies, and became a best-seller within a few weeks of its release.
On 25 November 2011 he and two other men were taken by gunmen from a hostel in Timbuktu and held hostage until he was released in 2017.
He joined Pippa Hudson via Zoom last year, and shared the story of his years in captivity deep in the Sahara Desert, under constant threat of death – and of the challenge of assimilating back into normal life after his release.
RELATED: Former Al-Qaeda hostage opens up about his six years in captivity
On Friday he joined Pippa in studio to reflect on the journey since then.
I'm blown away by how well the book has done...I have now done close on 200 talks since my release.Stephen McGown, Al Qaeda's longest held prisoner, International Speaker
It took me a long time after coming out of the desert to really understand what was going on in the real world and what people went through like my wife, my mom, my dad.Stephen McGown, Al Qaeda's longest held prisoner, International Speaker
He says while it took things away from his family it also has given them a lot.
What I learned in the desert was about making the most of every single day, focusing on every single day.Stephen McGown, Al Qaeda's longest held prisoner, International Speaker
He says you have to find a place within where you can find happiness.
Slow down and focus on what is important.Stephen McGown, Al Qaeda's longest held prisoner, International Speaker
Thursday was 10 years since his kidnapping.
He says people want to define him and say 'shame that's the guy who was kidnapped'
But that is something I don't want to be defined as. I just want to be defined as a guy who had an experience. But it doesn't define me.Stephen McGown, Al Qaeda's longest held prisoner, International Speaker
I do lots of corporate talks and while I can see it still impacts people I will continue to do it.Stephen McGown, Al Qaeda's longest held prisoner, International Speaker
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_92201114_close-up-hands-tied-in-ropes-on-a-wooden-board-.html
