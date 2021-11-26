Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Premier Winde: Covid numbers low but rising, we need data on new variant asap Western province Premier Alan WInde speaks to John Maytham about the latest Covid-19 numbers in the Cape. 26 November 2021 5:18 PM
Government to slash SANDF budget. Again. John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman about the cost containment plans for the SANDF. 26 November 2021 2:32 PM
Ramaphosa to meet NCCC on Sunday to discuss new Covid-19 variant, spike in cases The Presidency issued a statement on Friday afternoon. 26 November 2021 2:08 PM
View all Local
British High Commissioner to South Africa explains UK move to restrict SA travel The British High Commissioner to South Africa Antony John Phillipson discusses the UK Red list Update that has been made today. 26 November 2021 5:47 PM
'It doesn't define me' says SA's Stephen McGown on being held hostage Pippa Hudson chats to McGown who reflects on the journey since being released by Al Qaeda in 2017. 26 November 2021 2:57 PM
'Putting SA back on red list premature, it doesn't keep variants out' Prof Alex Van Den Heever of Wits School Of Governance speaks to Ray White about the latest Covid-19 variant and the UK decision. 26 November 2021 1:39 PM
View all Politics
More countries join UK in banning South Africans after Covid-19 variant found Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 26 November 2021 1:28 PM
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
'SA needs to get back to 300k vaccinations a day to give us a fighting chance' A looming 4th wave, a new Covid-19 variant... The Money Show interviews Business Unity SA's Stavros Nicolaou (Aspen Pharmacare)... 25 November 2021 8:32 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 26 November 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 26 November 2021 5:28 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results. 25 November 2021 6:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
View all Sport
TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 November 2021 2:36 PM
Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands' On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism. 25 November 2021 12:42 PM
'Freddy Mercury only spoke out about having HIV just before his death' Pippa Hudson chats to retired judge, Edwin Cameron, Dr Ian Sanne of Right To Care, and the TAC's Sibongile Tshabalala. 24 November 2021 10:15 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fedhasa chairperson Rosemary Anderson about the latest UK travel ban imposed on SA. 26 November 2021 7:28 AM
Germany is losing its grip on Covid-19 Zain Johnson interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Helen Seeney. 25 November 2021 12:55 PM
2022 colour trends are corals, violets and pinks - and why it apparently matters Refilwe Moloto chats to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at Have You Heard, about some of the colour trends predicted for 2022. 25 November 2021 10:18 AM
View all World
How will Kenya state visit influence South Africa? Kenya is the most developed country in East Africa while South Africa has the most developed economy on the Continent. 26 November 2021 11:55 AM
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
View all Africa
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN. 22 November 2021 6:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Premier Winde: Covid numbers low but rising, we need data on new variant asap

26 November 2021 5:18 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Western Cape
COVID-19
Premier Alan Winde

Western province Premier Alan WInde speaks to John Maytham about the latest Covid-19 numbers in the Cape.
  • Premier Winde says it is crucial that researchers provide more detailed information on the impact of the new variant before decisions are made about travel bans and other restrictions
  • Numbers of new infections are still low but beginning to increase
  • No detection of new variant in the Western Cape yet but likely are in new cases says Winde
FILE: Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter

Germany and Italy have joined the UK in barring travellers from South Africa, with the EU probably following suit.

RELATED: 'Putting SA back on red list premature, it doesn't keep variants out'

RELATED: More countries join UK in banning South Africans after Covid-19 variant found

Premier Alan Winde speaking to John Maytham On Friday afternoon acknowledges that the latest developments are devastating news for the province as it heads into the festive season and the summer tourist period.

We don't even have clear data to say that it is going to be more infectious or just what the consequences of this new variant will be.

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

RELATED: Ramaphosa to meet NCCC on Sunday to discuss new Covid-19 variant, spike in cases

That is the really frustrating part, is that without having clear information, we are facing all these decisions to say all flights are going to be stopped, seeing the knock-on effect starting with the UK last night and then other countries following today.

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

So what I have asked for is for our researchers to really please give us this data as quickly as they can so as to enable us to make proper decisions.

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Winde says in discussions with international partners such as the consul generals he has made it clear that once the information on the new variant has been gathered a move to reverse the decision is made as quickly as it was initially implemented.

The information that needs to be made known includes how aggressive the new variant's transmissibility is and how effective the vaccines are against it, he notes

The first question would be, of those people who have got this variant at the moment, how many are vaccinated, how many are not. We need to get that kind of detail over the next couple of days.

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

John recounts an email from a listener who has had 70 cancellations on Friday from tourists booked to arrive in the country.

Winde adds that this holds true for the film and events industries as well as tourism and hospitality.

Many have looked at these forward bookings and gone out and bought stock so that they could be prepared - so all that money has been spent and borrowed to set it all up, and this comes along. So we really need to get decisive information quickly.

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Winde says in addition to this, the situation within South Africa also has to be assessed.

How we react within the country is also going to be critical over the next while.

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

New Covid-19 infections are still low in the Western Cape, he adds, but there are signs that the numbers are beginning to increase.

WInde says numbers in towns in the province have doubled in instances from about 2 infections to 5 or 7 infections.

We are seeing small number increases - but the only place there are not yet any increases is the Karoo.

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

While we don't have any of the new variant detected, but [provincial Health Department's] Professor Mary-Ann Davies said there is a likelihood that we have got the variant in the infections that are going up.

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

He says he does not believe President Ramaphosa will introduce a harder lockdown at this stage.

The usual Covid-19 safety protocols are being encouraged such as mask-wearing and social distancing, he adds.

But I am sincerely hoping that we are not getting to the stage where at this rate we are already saying we need to slow things down. The messages that I am getting are not that we need to be doing that - but Sunday will tell.

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

I still think it is early days.

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

We think we have enough [hospital] capacity based on the previous wave - but we do need the research to come in to give us more detail on vaccinated versus unvaccinated.

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Information is needed about the age groups most affected he adds, as initially in Gauteng the spike in new infections seemed to be predominantly in younger people.

Everything we have at the moment is on standby regarding hospitals before we make further decisions.

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape



26 November 2021 5:18 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Western Cape
COVID-19
Premier Alan Winde

More from Local

Government to slash SANDF budget. Again.

26 November 2021 2:32 PM

John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman about the cost containment plans for the SANDF.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa to meet NCCC on Sunday to discuss new Covid-19 variant, spike in cases

26 November 2021 2:08 PM

The Presidency issued a statement on Friday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tik, cellphones, cash and sharp objects confiscated during Pollsmoor Prison raid

26 November 2021 1:45 PM

Presenter Ray White chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the Correctional Service Dept's recent operations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More countries join UK in banning South Africans after Covid-19 variant found

26 November 2021 1:28 PM

Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How will Kenya state visit influence South Africa?

26 November 2021 11:55 AM

Kenya is the most developed country in East Africa while South Africa has the most developed economy on the Continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family and religion key for Cape Town gangsters who leave street life: author

26 November 2021 10:59 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to crime researcher Dariusz Dziewanski about his findings on gang leaving in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Malema and EFF are political chameleons' - Political Analyst Dr Dale McKinley

26 November 2021 9:47 AM

Political analyst Dr Dale McKinley speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the EFF's positioning after the local government elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Still unclear whether new variant caused spike in Covid-19 cases, says Dr Boffa

26 November 2021 9:09 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa about the new Covid-19 variant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected

26 November 2021 7:28 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fedhasa chairperson Rosemary Anderson about the latest UK travel ban imposed on SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA needs to get back to 300k vaccinations a day to give us a fighting chance'

25 November 2021 8:32 PM

A looming 4th wave, a new Covid-19 variant... The Money Show interviews Business Unity SA's Stavros Nicolaou (Aspen Pharmacare)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

British High Commissioner to South Africa explains UK move to restrict SA travel

26 November 2021 5:47 PM

The British High Commissioner to South Africa Antony John Phillipson discusses the UK Red list Update that has been made today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It doesn't define me' says SA's Stephen McGown on being held hostage

26 November 2021 2:57 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to McGown who reflects on the journey since being released by Al Qaeda in 2017.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Putting SA back on red list premature, it doesn't keep variants out'

26 November 2021 1:39 PM

Prof Alex Van Den Heever of Wits School Of Governance speaks to Ray White about the latest Covid-19 variant and the UK decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Malema and EFF are political chameleons' - Political Analyst Dr Dale McKinley

26 November 2021 9:47 AM

Political analyst Dr Dale McKinley speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the EFF's positioning after the local government elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign

25 November 2021 7:46 PM

Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gungubele cautions against potential super-spreader parties as Covid cases rise

25 November 2021 1:47 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter

24 November 2021 8:15 PM

Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sanef 'disappointed' after journo who covered elections becomes councillor

24 November 2021 7:47 PM

The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) issued a statement addressing the appointment of Edwin Ntshidi as an ActionSA PR councillor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards

24 November 2021 7:11 PM

'It's unfortunate and, indeed, unlawful.' Bruce Whitfield interviews business executive Sipho Pityana after he's axed by Absa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA mayors elected in Gauteng metros will have tough road ahead, says Tony Leon

24 November 2021 4:42 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former DA leader Tony Leon after the party won mayoral posts in three major cities in Gauteng,

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Putting SA back on red list premature, it doesn't keep variants out'

World Politics

More countries join UK in banning South Africans after Covid-19 variant found

Business Local Lifestyle

World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031)

Sport Opinion

EWN Highlights

Makhura: We relied on social media on understanding magnitude of July unrest

26 November 2021 8:32 PM

Parly debates creating a Chapter 9 institution dedicated to fighting corruption

26 November 2021 6:59 PM

Wits professor urges SA to urgently test-and-trace to curb spread of new variant

26 November 2021 6:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA