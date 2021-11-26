Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 26 November 2021

26 November 2021 5:28 PM
by Barbara Friedman
John's three book picks for the week.
  • Thriller: Silverview by John le Carre
  • Fiction: The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman
  • Non-Fiction:

The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music by Dave Grohl - the musician once in the legendary band Nirvana and then lead singer of The Foo Fighters.

Before & Laughter: The Funniest Man in the UK's Genuinely Useful Guide to Life Book by Jimmy Carr

© jelena990/123rf.com



