John Maytham's Book Reviews: 26 November 2021
- Thriller: Silverview by John le Carre
- Fiction: The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman
- Non-Fiction:
The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music by Dave Grohl - the musician once in the legendary band Nirvana and then lead singer of The Foo Fighters.
Before & Laughter: The Funniest Man in the UK’s Genuinely Useful Guide to Life Book by Jimmy Carr
