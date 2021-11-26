British High Commissioner to South Africa explains UK move to restrict SA travel
John Maytham speaks to Antony John Phillipson, British High Commissioner to South Africa to discuss the UK Red list Update announced on Friday.
South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe moved onto the red list at 12.00 midday Friday 26 November.
There is a ban on all direct commercial and private flights from these countries from 12.00 midday Friday 26 November to 4am Sunday 28 November.
We are all wrestling with this virus and we really don't want to impose restrictions but the reason we moved quickly yesterday was on the back of the identification of this variant the South African experts lead and we commend their transparency in sharing the information with the global system.Antony John Phillipson, British High Commissioner to South Africa
This really is a variant of considerable concern and I think it is a concern shared by South African experts as well as ours, so UK ministers moved quickly yesterday to decide that they needed to impose those restrictions in order to slow the spread of the variant - others are now following down the same path.Antony John Phillipson, British High Commissioner to South Africa
We will keep talking very closely to our South African colleagues to understand what risk this variant poses to help us manage it together.Antony John Phillipson, British High Commissioner to South Africa
As of midday today London time all flights are suspended until we have put up the hotel quarantine system - at which point flights will resume but go into hotel quarantine.Antony John Phillipson, British High Commissioner to South Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_145076287_hand-holding-beaker-with-coronavirus-blood-test.html?vti=n1bm7v3wwnvld9189l-1-41
