3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend





1. Sun-Sets - Baxter Theatre Summer Concerts

The Baxter Theatre has announced a series of live summer garden concerts called Sun-Set@Baxter. The first one is happening this weekend with SAMA-nominated singer, Majozi, kicking off the season at 6pm tomorrow night.

Sara-Jayne chats to Faheim Stellenboom. Marketing manager at the Baxter Theatre about what's in store.

2. Art Fair, Gift Fair, Perfume Workshop, and Digital Workshop @ CTICC this weekend

There are lots of great events happening at the CTICC this week, from an art show, a gift fair to a perfume-making and digital art workshop.

This is Art is a celebration of South African artists, showcasing both well-known and emerging artists.

Catch up on some Christmas shopping at the Gift Fair at which local entrepreneurs will be offering everything from health and beauty products, to arts and crafts, clothing, and toys.

The good news is that a ticket to one gives you free entrance to the other. You can also pre-book for a 2-hour perfume-making workshop and an exciting free digital workshop

Sara-Jayne chats to Adele Eloff who is Business Manager for Events Development at the CTICC.

Time: Saturday and Sunday - 10am - 5pm Cost: R35 for 1 ticket to Gift Fair / R50 for 2 tickets (includes entrance to This is Art + free soft drink) Tickets: Various ticket offerings on Quicket or at door

3. Christmas Market at Parish of the Ressurection Church in Table View

Join in the Christmas fun at Table View Catholic Church Christmas Market on Saturday 27th November 2021 from 1am to 4pm.

The Christmas Market will be packed with lots of traditional stalls and games, wonderful crafts, amazing Christmas raffles and other activities to keep all the family entertained!

Buy Local this Christmas. Come and support the diverse and rich range of businesses. If you are interested in having a stall at the Market, please Contact / WhatsApp Leo on 082 493 4582 or email on leo@resurrection.co.za

