Should SA's scientists have disclosed variant so soon? Prof Preiser says yes
- While it is a difficult decision Preiser believes openness and transparency are always the best choice
- Prof Preiser says SA has one of the top networks in the world in identifying the new problems emerging regarding Covid-19 variants
- There needs to be quite good evidence for impending risk before the alarm bells are rung and in this case there were, argues Prof Preiser
Should South Africa's Covid-19 scientists have disclosed the information about the new variant called B.1.1.529 so soon - or rather waited to be more certain of any potential risks of increased transmission and being an escape mutation, asks John Maytham?
I myself am quite conflicted about this. But ultimately openness and full transparency are always best even though it may have negative consequences in the short term and South Africa would never want to lose the trust of international partners.Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University
At the same time, the immediate effects are devastating...but if this had come out two weeks later it would still have shattered the Christmas tourism season.Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University
South Africa's scientists and researchers have again done an excellent job, he notes.
I think we are really at the top, together with a few other countries when it comes to identifying new problems and that is done through an amazing network and it takes a lot of effort behind the scenes.Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University
Clinicians, lab teams, epidemiologists, and modelers all contribute to this network he adds.
There is a lot of hard work going on and I think this is our only chance to ever get on top of this virus.Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University
What do we know so far about the new variant?
What we know so far and what needs to still be confirmed is that this virus has mutations that we know from other variants are deleterious - they give it negative properties - and what we have seen in terms of its spread is that it could be quite explosive, so it is best to know early.Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University
I personally hope that we will see strengthened precautions regarding no-mask gatherings to be reintroduced quite soon.Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University
It is a formidable virus from all that we know so far. We are busy investigating it further so the full extent of what it can do and can't do will become clearer over the weeks to come.Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University
It is better to be safe than to be sorry.Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University
Whatever choice is made there is always a downside, he says.
For example, he recounts another variant the network was watching carefully that was not disclosed in this way as it had not been significant.
There needs to be quite good evidence for impending risk before the alarm bells are rung.Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University
He adds that other countries who are also watching had then discovered the new variant and traced it to South Africa.
They would have asked why we were not on top of it and I don't think that would have softened the blow to our economy.Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University
What is Preiser's response to the latest report that the variant has been identified in Belgium in a person who flew via Turkey from Egypt with no South African contact, asks John?
What it may show is that other countries are sitting on a problem and not recognising it as such...That is flabbergasting and I cannot really interpret this Belgium case but we need to know more about it to put it into perspective.Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University
He says this kind of surveillance is demanding and difficult and he understands some countries are not doing it as thoroughly.
Perhaps some countries are flying blind.Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University
Insufficient vaccine rollout is also a big issue.Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University
The impact of the new variant is not yet known, but he says it has some hallmarks in its genetic structure that are concerning and may lead to what he described as an explosive outcome.
We need to implement the non-pharmaceutical interventions - mask-wearing, keeping a social distance, no large gatherings...and we need to get vaccinated.Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Division of Medical Virology in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences - Stellenbosch University
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
More from World
Tributes pour in as one of Broadway’s most loved lyricists Stephen Sondheim dies
Sondheim died at his Connecticut home after celebrating Thanksgiving with his family. He was 91-years-old.Read More
'Putting SA back on red list premature, it doesn't keep variants out'
Prof Alex Van Den Heever of Wits School Of Governance speaks to Ray White about the latest Covid-19 variant and the UK decision.Read More
South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fedhasa chairperson Rosemary Anderson about the latest UK travel ban imposed on SA.Read More
Germany is losing its grip on Covid-19
Zain Johnson interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Helen Seeney.Read More
2022 colour trends are corals, violets and pinks - and why it apparently matters
Refilwe Moloto chats to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at Have You Heard, about some of the colour trends predicted for 2022.Read More
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc
The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs.Read More
Five dead, man charged after intentionally driving into Christmas parade in US
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.Read More
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis
Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater.Read More
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist
Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes.Read More
More from Local
Ramaphosa to meet with National Coronavirus Command Council on Saturday
The meeting was initially set to take place on Sunday, where the Council would assess developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and the newly detected variant, but it was brought forward.Read More
Covid stress saw lots of teeth grinding and many night guards says local dentist
Sara-Jayne King enlists the help of local dentist Dr Jason Sam, from Jason Sam Dentistry in Bergvliet to answer your questions.Read More
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.Read More
Premier Winde: Covid numbers low but rising, we need data on new variant asap
Western province Premier Alan WInde speaks to John Maytham about the latest Covid-19 numbers in the Cape.Read More
Government to slash SANDF budget. Again.
John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman about the cost containment plans for the SANDF.Read More
Ramaphosa to meet NCCC on Sunday to discuss new Covid-19 variant, spike in cases
The Presidency issued a statement on Friday afternoon.Read More
Tik, cellphones, cash and sharp objects confiscated during Pollsmoor Prison raid
Presenter Ray White chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the Correctional Service Dept's recent operations.Read More
More countries join UK in banning South Africans after Covid-19 variant found
Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
How will Kenya state visit influence South Africa?
Kenya is the most developed country in East Africa while South Africa has the most developed economy on the Continent.Read More
More from Politics
British High Commissioner to South Africa explains UK move to restrict SA travel
The British High Commissioner to South Africa Antony John Phillipson discusses the UK Red list Update that has been made today.Read More
Premier Winde: Covid numbers low but rising, we need data on new variant asap
Western province Premier Alan WInde speaks to John Maytham about the latest Covid-19 numbers in the Cape.Read More
'It doesn't define me' says SA's Stephen McGown on being held hostage
Pippa Hudson chats to McGown who reflects on the journey since being released by Al Qaeda in 2017.Read More
'Putting SA back on red list premature, it doesn't keep variants out'
Prof Alex Van Den Heever of Wits School Of Governance speaks to Ray White about the latest Covid-19 variant and the UK decision.Read More
'Malema and EFF are political chameleons' - Political Analyst Dr Dale McKinley
Political analyst Dr Dale McKinley speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the EFF's positioning after the local government elections.Read More
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign
Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson.Read More
Gungubele cautions against potential super-spreader parties as Covid cases rise
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze.Read More
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter
Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid.Read More
Sanef 'disappointed' after journo who covered elections becomes councillor
The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) issued a statement addressing the appointment of Edwin Ntshidi as an ActionSA PR councillor.Read More