Covid stress saw lots of teeth grinding and many night guards says local dentist





Dr Jason Sam answers your questions about teeth and all things dental

He says Covid stress saw an enormous escalation of teeth grinding and they made many night guards for patients.

Has Covid impacted dental issues at all asks Sara-Jayne?

Dr Sam says Covid has caused people to be more stressed and incidents of patients coming in with stress-related teeth grinding and sore jaws have escalated.

One of the biggest things we have seen is that Covid makes people much more anxious and stressed out so we get a lot more people who come in because their teeth are worn because they are busy grinding their teeth. So we made a lot of night guards. Dr Jason Sam - Jason Sam Dentistry, Bergvliet

A listener says her daughter has started using Colgate charcoal toothpaste, because she says it's good for whitening - does it really work?

It does work but it only removes certain types of stains - mild coffee and tea stains but if there is a lot of build-up on teeth it won't do much. Dr Jason Sam - Jason Sam Dentistry, Bergvliet

He says homemade teeth whitening remedies may be risky as the ingredients may be in the wrong proportions so purchasing reputable brands is advisable he adds.

He recommends purchasing products at your dentist as they can be properly monitored.

When it comes to flossing he says yes please do it daily as it can prevent many cavities.