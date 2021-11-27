Streaming issues? Report here
Tributes pour in as one of Broadway’s most loved lyricists Stephen Sondheim dies

27 November 2021 9:23 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Musicals
Stephen Sondheim
lyricist

Sondheim died at his Connecticut home after celebrating Thanksgiving with his family. He was 91-years-old.

Social media is flooded with wishes and memories after the passing of this iconic and legendary composer.

Sondheim wrote the scores of some of Broadway's best-known shows including Company, Follies, and A Little Night Music. Sondheim also wrote the lyrics for West Side Story and Sweeney Todd.




