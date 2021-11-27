Tributes pour in as one of Broadway’s most loved lyricists Stephen Sondheim dies





Social media is flooded with wishes and memories after the passing of this iconic and legendary composer.

Sondheim wrote the scores of some of Broadway's best-known shows including Company, Follies, and A Little Night Music. Sondheim also wrote the lyrics for West Side Story and Sweeney Todd.

A peerless composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim stirred our souls, broadened our imaginations, and reminded us that no one is alone.



He changed the theatre—and our culture—with his craft, his humor, and his heart. Everybody rise! pic.twitter.com/iWo3xcVh8g — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 27, 2021

There is such a void, knowing we now suddenly live in a world without Stephen Sondheim in it. And yet, he will always be with us in his brilliant and peerless music and lyrics; a legacy for the ages. — Alan Menken (@AIMenken) November 27, 2021

RIP Stephen Sondheim. Not just a genius but a truly wonderful person. He'd go see everything and encourage young artists (like so many, I received a personal note which thrills me to this day.) He loved the theater; he was and will always be the theater. There will be trumpets pic.twitter.com/byiJaZ580H — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) November 26, 2021