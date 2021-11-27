Audi Q5 - 'Not much wrong with this luxury compact crossover SUV'
- Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson says there is not much wrong with this compact luxury crossover SUV
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news. This week Melinda has been cruising in the new Audi Q5
The Q5 has been very successful for Audi. The second generation came in in 2016 and we have just seen another facelift or update on it.Melinda Ferguson, Motor Journalist - Daily Maverick
She says it compares to the BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC 43 as well as Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Volvo SC 60, Jaguar F-Pace, Volvo XC60, and even the VW Tiguan.
Luxury compact crossover SUVs darling, if you want the real description.Melinda Ferguson, Motor Journalist - Daily Maverick
This segment of cars has the right compact feel, they are not too big.Melinda Ferguson, Motor Journalist - Daily Maverick
There is also a Sportback now which is much sexierMelinda Ferguson, Motor Journalist - Daily Maverick
Audi interiors are just gorgeous, I just love the design Audi took on, the exteriors, the grills.Melinda Ferguson, Motor Journalist - Daily Maverick
There is not much to say wrong with this car - but maybe they were a bit late bringing in a sportback.Melinda Ferguson, Motor Journalist - Daily Maverick
How much will these vehicles cost?
40 TDI Quattro - R852 000
40 TDI Quattro Advanced - R871 000
40 TDI Quattro S line - R897 000
45 TFSI Quattro S line - R947 000
SQ5 TFSI Quattro - R1 208 000 R960 000 and R1 355 000 (Sportback)
