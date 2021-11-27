Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Audi Q5 - 'Not much wrong with this luxury compact crossover SUV'

27 November 2021 9:55 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Motoring
Melinda Ferguson
Audi Q5

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson about the latest cars and motoring news.
  • Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson says there is not much wrong with this compact luxury crossover SUV

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson every Saturday morning to review some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news. This week Melinda has been cruising in the new Audi Q5

The Q5 has been very successful for Audi. The second generation came in in 2016 and we have just seen another facelift or update on it.

Melinda Ferguson, Motor Journalist - Daily Maverick

She says it compares to the BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC 43 as well as Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Volvo SC 60, Jaguar F-Pace, Volvo XC60, and even the VW Tiguan.

Luxury compact crossover SUVs darling, if you want the real description.

Melinda Ferguson, Motor Journalist - Daily Maverick

This segment of cars has the right compact feel, they are not too big.

Melinda Ferguson, Motor Journalist - Daily Maverick

There is also a Sportback now which is much sexier

Melinda Ferguson, Motor Journalist - Daily Maverick

Audi interiors are just gorgeous, I just love the design Audi took on, the exteriors, the grills.

Melinda Ferguson, Motor Journalist - Daily Maverick

There is not much to say wrong with this car - but maybe they were a bit late bringing in a sportback.

Melinda Ferguson, Motor Journalist - Daily Maverick

How much will these vehicles cost?

40 TDI Quattro - R852 000

40 TDI Quattro Advanced - R871 000

40 TDI Quattro S line - R897 000

45 TFSI Quattro S line - R947 000

SQ5 TFSI Quattro - R1 208 000 R960 000 and R1 355 000 (Sportback)




More from Lifestyle

Covid stress saw lots of teeth grinding and many night guards says local dentist

27 November 2021 9:05 AM

Sara-Jayne King enlists the help of local dentist Dr Jason Sam, from Jason Sam Dentistry in Bergvliet to answer your questions.

Read More arrow_forward

3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

27 November 2021 8:33 AM

Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.

Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 26 November 2021

26 November 2021 5:28 PM

John's three book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

More countries join UK in banning South Africans after Covid-19 variant found

26 November 2021 1:28 PM

Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

Read More arrow_forward

Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil

26 November 2021 10:22 AM

John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic.

Read More arrow_forward

Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple

25 November 2021 9:14 PM

It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy

25 November 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results.

Read More arrow_forward

Extreme wind (up to 110 km/h!), lots of rain and even hail predicted

25 November 2021 2:20 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape government spokesperson James-Brent Styan.

Read More arrow_forward

R20 million in bursaries available at first Career Expo taking place on WhatsApp

25 November 2021 2:15 PM

Founder at Trusted Interns Jaryd Raizon speaks to Zain Johnson about opportunities for school leavers, matriculants, and students.

Read More arrow_forward

Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands'

25 November 2021 12:42 PM

On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism.

Read More arrow_forward

