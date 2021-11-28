UK reports two cases of new Omicron variant first identified in SA





- The UK has reported two cases of the new coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa, since named 'Omicron'

- Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new Covid-19 restrictions and more are expected to follow

- SA was placed back on the UK's travel red list upon discovery of the B.1.1.529 variant

Two people in the UK have been found to be infected with the new coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa.

The B.1.1.529 variant, with a large number of mutations, has been named Omicron.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new Covid-19 measures after two Omicron cases were detected in Essex and Nottingham.

Officials said the cases were linked and connected to travel in southern Africa.

South Africa's Department of Health announced the detection of the new variant on Thursday.

South Africa was quickly placed back on the UK's travel red list following the identification of the new variant.

Correspondent Gavin Grey says the UK is expecting an announcement of further restrictions on Sunday "just in time for Christmas".

The Prime Minister's already announced that face coverings will now be compulsory again in shops and on public transport in England... Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland never lifted that particular restriction... Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

PCR tests for everybody coming into the UK will be introduced... Contacts with the new variant cases will have to self-isolate even if people are fully jabbed... and coming in today, the compulsory hotel quarantine for ten countries including South Africa... Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

What really raised people's concerns here was that the government acted so quickly in shutting the doors, whereas in the past it's taken days and days.... Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

Of course we know countries around the world also closing their doors to others in Africa. One fears 'here we go again'. The scientists are still saying 'hang on a minute, we need to see if this is anymore deadly or dangerous'. There is now some debate that it might not be... Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

