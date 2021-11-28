UK reports two cases of new Omicron variant first identified in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: Dynamite Diepsloot Deeds: Development from donations to Youth Alive Sports Project
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Property Feature: Repayment of seller's bond
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Reginald Tshabalala - Attorney, Conveyancer & Notary at Tshabalala Attorneys
Today at 05:10
Understanding the new Covid-19 Variant
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Ben Kagina - Senior Research Officer at the Vaccines for Africa Initiative at School of Public Health and Family Medicine, University of Cape Town
Today at 05:15
Effect of the new Covid-19 variant on matric exams
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Director Of Communications at Department Of Basic Education
Today at 05:46
New Covid-19 Variant blow to Tourism Industry
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:10
Premier Alan Winde meets with President’s Coordination Council to discuss Omicron variant and impact on SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 06:25
Where are non-subsidised digital set top boxes?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Simnikiwe Mzekandaba - IT in Government Editor at IT Web
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: How to be festive and frugal
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Koekemoer - Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: South African Medical Association reacts to President Ramaphosa address
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).
Today at 07:20
Open Secrets investigation raises red flags around the digitalization of grants process
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Abby May - Researcher at Open Secrets
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Development Impact fund CEO: Should immediate compulsory vaccinations become government policy?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Development Impact Fund
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
16 Days of Activism: Saartjie Baartman Centre for Abused on their need for funds to keep the safe space open
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bernadine Bachar - Director at Saartjie Baartman Centre
Today at 10:05
Growing Paper from Malmesbury wins national SME contest
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Roxanne Schumann - Co-founder at Growing Paper
Today at 10:15
Hands of Love aims to equip SA learners with school bags & stationery ahead of the new year
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Catherine Versfeld - Digital designer at Primedia
Today at 10:30
Can my pet catch Covid-19, and does it need the vaccine? SAVA explains
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Leon du Bruyn - President at South African Veterinary Association (Sava)
Today at 11:05
Premier Alan Winde
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 11:30
Wosa: Please don't impose a alcohol ban on the industry over Xmas
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)
UK reports two cases of new Omicron variant first identified in SA

28 November 2021 9:52 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Gavin Grey
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
New COVID 19 variant
UK red list
b11529
Omicron
Omicron variant

Sara-Jayne King talks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

- The UK has reported two cases of the new coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa, since named 'Omicron'

- Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new Covid-19 restrictions and more are expected to follow

- SA was placed back on the UK's travel red list upon discovery of the B.1.1.529 variant

© dolgachov/123rf.com

Two people in the UK have been found to be infected with the new coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa.

The B.1.1.529 variant, with a large number of mutations, has been named Omicron.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new Covid-19 measures after two Omicron cases were detected in Essex and Nottingham.

Officials said the cases were linked and connected to travel in southern Africa.

South Africa's Department of Health announced the detection of the new variant on Thursday.

RELATED: New, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant found in South Africa

South Africa was quickly placed back on the UK's travel red list following the identification of the new variant.

RELATED: South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected

RELATED: 'Putting SA back on red list premature, it doesn't keep variants out'

Correspondent Gavin Grey says the UK is expecting an announcement of further restrictions on Sunday "just in time for Christmas".

The Prime Minister's already announced that face coverings will now be compulsory again in shops and on public transport in England... Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland never lifted that particular restriction...

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

PCR tests for everybody coming into the UK will be introduced... Contacts with the new variant cases will have to self-isolate even if people are fully jabbed... and coming in today, the compulsory hotel quarantine for ten countries including South Africa...

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

What really raised people's concerns here was that the government acted so quickly in shutting the doors, whereas in the past it's taken days and days....

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

Of course we know countries around the world also closing their doors to others in Africa. One fears 'here we go again'. The scientists are still saying 'hang on a minute, we need to see if this is anymore deadly or dangerous'. There is now some debate that it might not be...

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to Grey's update




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
