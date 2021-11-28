61 passengers from SA in isolation in Amsterdam, being tested for variant

Today at 04:40 Fitness with Liezel V: Dynamite Diepsloot Deeds: Development from donations to Youth Alive Sports Project Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Today at 04:50 Property Feature: Repayment of seller's bond Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Reginald Tshabalala - Attorney, Conveyancer & Notary at Tshabalala Attorneys

Today at 05:10 Understanding the new Covid-19 Variant Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Dr Ben Kagina - Senior Research Officer at the Vaccines for Africa Initiative at School of Public Health and Family Medicine, University of Cape Town

Today at 05:15 Effect of the new Covid-19 variant on matric exams Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Elijah Mhlanga - Director Of Communications at Department Of Basic Education

Today at 05:46 New Covid-19 Variant blow to Tourism Industry Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town

Today at 06:10 Premier Alan Winde meets with President’s Coordination Council to discuss Omicron variant and impact on SA Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Today at 06:25 Where are non-subsidised digital set top boxes? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Simnikiwe Mzekandaba - IT in Government Editor at IT Web

Today at 06:40 Moolah Monday: How to be festive and frugal Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Pieter Koekemoer - Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: South African Medical Association reacts to President Ramaphosa address Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).

Today at 07:20 Open Secrets investigation raises red flags around the digitalization of grants process Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Abby May - Researcher at Open Secrets

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Development Impact fund CEO: Should immediate compulsory vaccinations become government policy? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Development Impact Fund

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Lyal White

Today at 09:30 Barb's Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:45 16 Days of Activism: Saartjie Baartman Centre for Abused on their need for funds to keep the safe space open The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Bernadine Bachar - Director at Saartjie Baartman Centre

Today at 10:05 Growing Paper from Malmesbury wins national SME contest The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Roxanne Schumann - Co-founder at Growing Paper

Today at 10:15 Hands of Love aims to equip SA learners with school bags & stationery ahead of the new year The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Catherine Versfeld - Digital designer at Primedia

Today at 10:30 Can my pet catch Covid-19, and does it need the vaccine? SAVA explains The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Leon du Bruyn - President at South African Veterinary Association (Sava)

Today at 11:05 Premier Alan Winde The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

