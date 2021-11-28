Artscape's 50th anniversary concert to give thanks for support during pandemic
- Cape Town's Artscape hosts a Thanksgiving Concert at 6pm on Sunday in acknowledgement of its patrons, partners, sponsors and stakeholders
- Artscape remains eternally grateful to those who have supported it throughout the trying times of the global pandemic, says CEO Marlene le Roux
Cape Town's beloved Artscape Theatre Complex is hosting a Thanksgiving Concert on Sunday evening.
The concert is in collaboration with the Cape Philharmonic Orchestra and the Associated Arts Companies at Artscape.
The gala will feature performers ranging from singer Gloria Bosman to the Zip Zap Circus.
"This is the theatre's way to acknowledge and celebrate its patrons, partners, sponsors, and stakeholders who continued to support the theatre during one of the most difficult periods for the arts industry."
Sara-Jayne King chats to Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux.
Artscape remains eternally grateful to those who have supported the cultural institution throughout the trying times of the global pandemic.Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre
We've never closed down because we kept the rehearsal rooms open for everybody that wanted to come and rehearse - our community organisations, our associated companies - because the art is not just to play for the audience, the artist needs to practise... Also it's important for the artists to be in touch with their art forms...Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre
And we were streaming back to back. We were more busy than ever!Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre
Le Roux says the City of Cape Town played a crucial role in supporting artists with stipends.
She also singles out the provincial government for its help.
We've supported over 2,000 artists being on our stages during these 22 months of lockdown... During these two years as well we have transformed the theatre complex into a fully-fledged, accessible theatre for persons with disabilities and the elderly... If you have an epileptic fit even during the middle of a production you can go to a comfort room and calm down...Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre
Today we're unveiling a plaque that says we are being grateful; but we're also grateful for our stakeholders, the orchestra, the ballet, Unmute... I want to highlight Zip Zap Circus that won an award during this time for the best video production during Covid... Jazzart...Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre
The concert is also in commemoration of those who lost their lives during the pandemic, she says.
Lets take the next step into the future... that we are not a nation without hopeMarlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre
The building that houses Artscape is celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year. We’ll conclude this year’s festivities with a Thanksgiving Gala Concert on the 28 November in acknowledgement of the support received from our patrons, sponsors, partners and stakeholders. pic.twitter.com/zWRMpmKSW7— #ArtscapeTheatre (@ArtscapeTheatre) November 4, 2021
Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview
Source : https://www.facebook.com/ArtscapeTheatre/photos/10158449294296858
More from Local
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates SA on Covid-19 measures (8 pm)
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday about developments in the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday at 8 pm
The President's address follows weekend meetings with the relevant Councils on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
61 passengers from SA in isolation in Amsterdam, being tested for variant
The passengers tested positive for Covid-19 at Schiphol Airport. Sara-Jayne gets an update from UK correspondent Gavin Grey.Read More
UK reports two cases of new Omicron variant first identified in SA
Sara-Jayne King talks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
Ramaphosa to meet with National Coronavirus Command Council on Saturday
The meeting was initially set to take place on Sunday, where the Council would assess developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and the newly detected variant, but it was brought forward.Read More
Covid stress saw lots of teeth grinding and many night guards says local dentist
Sara-Jayne King enlists the help of local dentist Dr Jason Sam, from Jason Sam Dentistry in Bergvliet to answer your questions.Read More
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.Read More
Should SA's scientists have disclosed variant so soon? Prof Preiser says yes
John Maytham speaks to Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Virology Head at Stellenbosch University who says there were enough alarm bells.Read More
Premier Winde: Covid numbers low but rising, we need data on new variant asap
Western province Premier Alan WInde speaks to John Maytham about the latest Covid-19 numbers in the Cape.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Eatery with 'rudest staff in Aus' opening in Brisbane. Its name - Karen's Diner
Diners will be able to dish it back at rude staff, Australia correspondent Katie McDonald tells Weekend Breakfast.Read More
Audi Q5 - 'Not much wrong with this luxury compact crossover SUV'
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson about the latest cars and motoring news.Read More
Covid stress saw lots of teeth grinding and many night guards says local dentist
Sara-Jayne King enlists the help of local dentist Dr Jason Sam, from Jason Sam Dentistry in Bergvliet to answer your questions.Read More
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 26 November 2021
John's three book picks for the week.Read More
More countries join UK in banning South Africans after Covid-19 variant found
Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil
John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic.Read More
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple
It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.Read More
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy
The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results.Read More
More from Entertainment
Tributes pour in as one of Broadway’s most loved lyricists Stephen Sondheim dies
Sondheim died at his Connecticut home after celebrating Thanksgiving with his family. He was 91-years-old.Read More
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.Read More
TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands'
On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism.Read More
'Freddy Mercury only spoke out about having HIV just before his death'
Pippa Hudson chats to retired judge, Edwin Cameron, Dr Ian Sanne of Right To Care, and the TAC's Sibongile Tshabalala.Read More
Come Dine With Me SA 'We're voyeurs and love watching people nail it or fail it'
Sara-Jayne King catches up with executive producer of culinary reality show Come Dine With Me South Africa.Read More
'I took the chance and I'm so glad that I did' - Idols SA winner Berry Trytsman
702 Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa chats to Idols SA winner Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman after she was crowned on Sunday night.Read More
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey
Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola.Read More
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks
The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.Read More