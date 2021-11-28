Artscape's 50th anniversary concert to give thanks for support during pandemic





- Cape Town's Artscape hosts a Thanksgiving Concert at 6pm on Sunday in acknowledgement of its patrons, partners, sponsors and stakeholders

- Artscape remains eternally grateful to those who have supported it throughout the trying times of the global pandemic, says CEO Marlene le Roux

Cape Town's beloved Artscape Theatre Complex is hosting a Thanksgiving Concert on Sunday evening.

The concert is in collaboration with the Cape Philharmonic Orchestra and the Associated Arts Companies at Artscape.

The gala will feature performers ranging from singer Gloria Bosman to the Zip Zap Circus.

"This is the theatre's way to acknowledge and celebrate its patrons, partners, sponsors, and stakeholders who continued to support the theatre during one of the most difficult periods for the arts industry."

Image: Artscape Theatre Centre/Facebook

Sara-Jayne King chats to Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux.

Artscape remains eternally grateful to those who have supported the cultural institution throughout the trying times of the global pandemic. Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre

We've never closed down because we kept the rehearsal rooms open for everybody that wanted to come and rehearse - our community organisations, our associated companies - because the art is not just to play for the audience, the artist needs to practise... Also it's important for the artists to be in touch with their art forms... Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre

And we were streaming back to back. We were more busy than ever! Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre

Le Roux says the City of Cape Town played a crucial role in supporting artists with stipends.

She also singles out the provincial government for its help.

We've supported over 2,000 artists being on our stages during these 22 months of lockdown... During these two years as well we have transformed the theatre complex into a fully-fledged, accessible theatre for persons with disabilities and the elderly... If you have an epileptic fit even during the middle of a production you can go to a comfort room and calm down... Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre

Today we're unveiling a plaque that says we are being grateful; but we're also grateful for our stakeholders, the orchestra, the ballet, Unmute... I want to highlight Zip Zap Circus that won an award during this time for the best video production during Covid... Jazzart... Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre

The concert is also in commemoration of those who lost their lives during the pandemic, she says.

Lets take the next step into the future... that we are not a nation without hope Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre

The building that houses Artscape is celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year. We’ll conclude this year’s festivities with a Thanksgiving Gala Concert on the 28 November in acknowledgement of the support received from our patrons, sponsors, partners and stakeholders. pic.twitter.com/zWRMpmKSW7 — #ArtscapeTheatre (@ArtscapeTheatre) November 4, 2021

