Eatery with 'rudest staff in Aus' opening in Brisbane. Its name - Karen's Diner
- A restaurant with "the rudest staff in Australia" is set to open in Brisbane
- The idea is also that the customers can vent their frustrations, reports Australia correspondent Katie McDonald
Diners in Brisbane, Australia, will soon have the opportunity to be "abused" by rude staff at a new restaurant.
But it won't be one-way abuse - patrons will be able to dish it back too.
“It’s a place where people can come and vent their life frustrations at staff, they can get it back from our staff” Aden Levin (Director of Viral Adventures) told The Courier Mail.
You don't need to fly all the way to Brisbane! There are a couple of restaurants in Cape Town where you can get that...Sara-Jayne King, Weekend Breakfast host
The restaurant will be called 'Karen's Diner' reports Australia correspondent Katie McDonald.
The idea is also that the customers can vent their frustrations she says.
The idea is they're going to have American comfort food. Whether the food's going to comfort you enough after you've been abused... we'll see.Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent
The company behind it says that they just want to put out a dining experience that's fun and that offers questionable service, and customers can also dish out their gripes at staff.Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent
Will there be any rules in place?
McDonald says Australia has very strict regulations when it comes to workplace health and safety and there are concerns that the restaurant might be breaching its duty of care when it comes to the staff.
It says that they're going to be employing highly trained actors who will know where to draw the line... What next, a restaurant with bad food?Katie McDonald, Australia correspondent
Sara-Jayne promises to get these restaurateurs on air soon for more detail...
Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview
