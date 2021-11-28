President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday at 8 pm
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday at 8pm the presidency has announced.
The address follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.
Amid warnings of a looming fourth wave of Covid-19 infections heading into the festive season, the Health Department also announced on Thursday that a new variant had been identified in South Africa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 today, Sunday, 28 November 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The discovery of the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant has led to a slew of travel bans, leaving the country's major airports in chaos.
