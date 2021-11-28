SA remains on level 1, Ramaphosa 'deeply disappointed' in travel bans

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: Dynamite Diepsloot Deeds: Development from donations to Youth Alive Sports Project
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Property Feature: Repayment of seller's bond
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Reginald Tshabalala - Attorney, Conveyancer & Notary at Tshabalala Attorneys
Today at 05:10
Understanding the new Covid-19 Variant
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Ben Kagina - Senior Research Officer at the Vaccines for Africa Initiative at School of Public Health and Family Medicine, University of Cape Town
Today at 05:15
Effect of the new Covid-19 variant on matric exams
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Director Of Communications at Department Of Basic Education
Today at 05:46
New Covid-19 Variant blow to Tourism Industry
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:10
Premier Alan Winde meets with President’s Coordination Council to discuss Omicron variant and impact on SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 06:25
Where are non-subsidised digital set top boxes?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Simnikiwe Mzekandaba - IT in Government Editor at IT Web
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: How to be festive and frugal
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Koekemoer - Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: South African Medical Association reacts to President Ramaphosa address
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).
Today at 07:20
Open Secrets investigation raises red flags around the digitalization of grants process
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Abby May - Researcher at Open Secrets
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Development Impact fund CEO: Should immediate compulsory vaccinations become government policy?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Development Impact Fund
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
16 Days of Activism: Saartjie Baartman Centre for Abused on their need for funds to keep the safe space open
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bernadine Bachar - Director at Saartjie Baartman Centre
Today at 10:05
Growing Paper from Malmesbury wins national SME contest
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Roxanne Schumann - Co-founder at Growing Paper
Today at 10:15
Hands of Love aims to equip SA learners with school bags & stationery ahead of the new year
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Catherine Versfeld - Digital designer at Primedia
Today at 10:30
Can my pet catch Covid-19, and does it need the vaccine? SAVA explains
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Leon du Bruyn - President at South African Veterinary Association (Sava)
Today at 11:05
Premier Alan Winde
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 11:30
Wosa: Please don't impose a alcohol ban on the industry over Xmas
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates SA on Covid-19 measures (8 pm) President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday about developments in the response to the Covid-19 pandemic. 28 November 2021 7:11 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday at 8 pm The President's address follows weekend meetings with the relevant Councils on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic. 28 November 2021 3:35 PM
Ramaphosa to meet with National Coronavirus Command Council on Saturday The meeting was initially set to take place on Sunday, where the Council would assess developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and th... 27 November 2021 10:58 AM
View all Local
British High Commissioner to South Africa explains UK move to restrict SA travel The British High Commissioner to South Africa Antony John Phillipson discusses the UK Red list Update that has been made today. 26 November 2021 5:47 PM
Premier Winde: Covid numbers low but rising, we need data on new variant asap Western province Premier Alan WInde speaks to John Maytham about the latest Covid-19 numbers in the Cape. 26 November 2021 5:18 PM
'It doesn't define me' says SA's Stephen McGown on being held hostage Pippa Hudson chats to McGown who reflects on the journey since being released by Al Qaeda in 2017. 26 November 2021 2:57 PM
View all Politics
Government to slash SANDF budget. Again. John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman about the cost containment plans for the SANDF. 26 November 2021 2:32 PM
More countries join UK in banning South Africans after Covid-19 variant found Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 26 November 2021 1:28 PM
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
Audi Q5 - 'Not much wrong with this luxury compact crossover SUV' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson about the latest cars and motoring news. 27 November 2021 9:55 AM
Covid stress saw lots of teeth grinding and many night guards says local dentist Sara-Jayne King enlists the help of local dentist Dr Jason Sam, from Jason Sam Dentistry in Bergvliet to answer your questions. 27 November 2021 9:05 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. 27 November 2021 8:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
View all Sport
Artscape's 50th anniversary concert to give thanks for support during pandemic 'We are filled with immense gratitude.' Sara-Jayne King interviews Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux. 28 November 2021 11:32 AM
Tributes pour in as one of Broadway’s most loved lyricists Stephen Sondheim dies Sondheim died at his Connecticut home after celebrating Thanksgiving with his family. He was 91-years-old. 27 November 2021 9:23 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. 27 November 2021 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Tributes pour in as one of Broadway’s most loved lyricists Stephen Sondheim dies Sondheim died at his Connecticut home after celebrating Thanksgiving with his family. He was 91-years-old. 27 November 2021 9:23 AM
'Putting SA back on red list premature, it doesn't keep variants out' Prof Alex Van Den Heever of Wits School Of Governance speaks to Ray White about the latest Covid-19 variant and the UK decision. 26 November 2021 1:39 PM
South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fedhasa chairperson Rosemary Anderson about the latest UK travel ban imposed on SA. 26 November 2021 7:28 AM
View all World
How will Kenya state visit influence South Africa? Kenya is the most developed country in East Africa while South Africa has the most developed economy on the Continent. 26 November 2021 11:55 AM
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
View all Africa
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN. 22 November 2021 6:38 PM
View all Opinion
SA remains on level 1, Ramaphosa 'deeply disappointed' in travel bans

28 November 2021 8:34 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
level 1
Omicron
Covid-19 Omicron variant

President Ramaphosa briefed South Africa about the Omicron variant and stated the country will remain on alert level 1.

We pay tribute to all our scientists who are world-renowned and widely respected and have demonstrated that they have a deep knowledge of epidemiology.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country will stay on alert level 1, There are no further restrictions at this stage but it will be regularly assessed.

RELATED: UK reports two cases of new Omicron variant first identified in SA

He says the travel bans imposed on South Africa are deeply disappointing. They are unjustified and discriminate against Southern African countries, he adds.

The only thing the travel ban will do is further undermine the economy of affected countries.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

We call on them to immediately lift and reverse the bans. There is no scientific justification whatsoever to keep these restrictions in place.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

We call upon all those countries that have imposed travel bans on our country and our Southern African sister countries to urgently reverse their decisions and lift the bans they have imposed before any further damage is done to our economies.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

We call on them to immediately lift and reverse the bans. There is no scientific justification whatsoever to keep these restrictions in place.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

This is a clear and completely unjustified departure from the commitment that many of these countries made at the meeting of the G20 countries in Rome last month.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

The government has set up a task team that will undertake broad consultations on making vaccination mandatory for specific activities and locations. This needs to be discussed. It is a serious matter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

The first, the most powerful, tool we have is vaccination.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

25 million doses have been administered in SA. 41% of adult population have had 1 dose and 35.6% of adults are fully vaccinated. 57% of those over 60 years are fully vaccinated and 53% between the ages of 50-60 years.

Booster vaccines are being investigated for those most at risk.

South Africa, like a number of other countries, is looking at booster vaccines for people who are at the greatest risk and for whom a booster may be beneficial

President Cyril Ramaphosa

There will be a staged rollout of boosters and those who are immune-compromised will be able to issue them on recommendation from doctors.

The Ministerial Advisory Committee on Vaccines has already indicated that it will recommend a staged introduction of boosters commencing with the older population.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

The second tool we have to fight the new variant is to continue to wear our face masks whenever we are in public spaces and in the company of people outside our households.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Proper and consistent usage of a cloth mask over nose and moth is the best way to prevent transmission from one person to another

President Cyril Ramaphosa

The third tool we have to fight the new variant is the cheapest and the most abundant: fresh air. This means that we must try as much as possible to be outdoors when we meet people outside our household.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

He encourages South Africans to meet with family and friends outdoors.

Avoid gatherings, particularly indoor gatherings - change gatherings to virtual formats.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Avoid or postpone end-of-year matric raves, he says.

He emphasises the vaccine rate needs to be increased.

Curfew remains midnight to 4am, gatherings remain 750 people indoors, 2000 outdoors, 100 people allowed at funerals, and after tears gatherings are still not allowed.

The sale of alcohol is permitted but not during curfew hours.

He says they will assess the situation over the next days and review regulations in a week's time.

We have started the process of amending our health regulations so that we can review the use of the Disaster Management Act to manage our response to the pandemic, with a view to ultimately lifting the National State of Disaster.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

The emergence of the Omicron variant should be a wake-up call to the world that vaccine inequality cannot be allowed to continue.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Every one of us needs to get vaccinated because it's the best tool that we have.

President Cyril Ramaphosa



Should SA's scientists have disclosed variant so soon? Prof Preiser says yes

27 November 2021 7:22 AM

John Maytham speaks to Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Virology Head at Stellenbosch University who says there were enough alarm bells.

British High Commissioner to South Africa explains UK move to restrict SA travel

26 November 2021 5:47 PM

The British High Commissioner to South Africa Antony John Phillipson discusses the UK Red list Update that has been made today.

Premier Winde: Covid numbers low but rising, we need data on new variant asap

26 November 2021 5:18 PM

Western province Premier Alan WInde speaks to John Maytham about the latest Covid-19 numbers in the Cape.

'It doesn't define me' says SA's Stephen McGown on being held hostage

26 November 2021 2:57 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to McGown who reflects on the journey since being released by Al Qaeda in 2017.

'Putting SA back on red list premature, it doesn't keep variants out'

26 November 2021 1:39 PM

Prof Alex Van Den Heever of Wits School Of Governance speaks to Ray White about the latest Covid-19 variant and the UK decision.

'Malema and EFF are political chameleons' - Political Analyst Dr Dale McKinley

26 November 2021 9:47 AM

Political analyst Dr Dale McKinley speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the EFF's positioning after the local government elections.

GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign

25 November 2021 7:46 PM

Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson.

Gungubele cautions against potential super-spreader parties as Covid cases rise

25 November 2021 1:47 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze.

Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter

24 November 2021 8:15 PM

Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid.

Sanef 'disappointed' after journo who covered elections becomes councillor

24 November 2021 7:47 PM

The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) issued a statement addressing the appointment of Edwin Ntshidi as an ActionSA PR councillor.

