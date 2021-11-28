SA remains on level 1, Ramaphosa 'deeply disappointed' in travel bans





We pay tribute to all our scientists who are world-renowned and widely respected and have demonstrated that they have a deep knowledge of epidemiology. President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country will stay on alert level 1, There are no further restrictions at this stage but it will be regularly assessed.

He says the travel bans imposed on South Africa are deeply disappointing. They are unjustified and discriminate against Southern African countries, he adds.

The only thing the travel ban will do is further undermine the economy of affected countries. President Cyril Ramaphosa

We call on them to immediately lift and reverse the bans. There is no scientific justification whatsoever to keep these restrictions in place. President Cyril Ramaphosa

We call upon all those countries that have imposed travel bans on our country and our Southern African sister countries to urgently reverse their decisions and lift the bans they have imposed before any further damage is done to our economies. President Cyril Ramaphosa

This is a clear and completely unjustified departure from the commitment that many of these countries made at the meeting of the G20 countries in Rome last month. President Cyril Ramaphosa

The government has set up a task team that will undertake broad consultations on making vaccination mandatory for specific activities and locations. This needs to be discussed. It is a serious matter. President Cyril Ramaphosa

The first, the most powerful, tool we have is vaccination. President Cyril Ramaphosa

25 million doses have been administered in SA. 41% of adult population have had 1 dose and 35.6% of adults are fully vaccinated. 57% of those over 60 years are fully vaccinated and 53% between the ages of 50-60 years.

Booster vaccines are being investigated for those most at risk.

South Africa, like a number of other countries, is looking at booster vaccines for people who are at the greatest risk and for whom a booster may be beneficial President Cyril Ramaphosa

There will be a staged rollout of boosters and those who are immune-compromised will be able to issue them on recommendation from doctors.

The Ministerial Advisory Committee on Vaccines has already indicated that it will recommend a staged introduction of boosters commencing with the older population. President Cyril Ramaphosa

The second tool we have to fight the new variant is to continue to wear our face masks whenever we are in public spaces and in the company of people outside our households. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Proper and consistent usage of a cloth mask over nose and moth is the best way to prevent transmission from one person to another President Cyril Ramaphosa

The third tool we have to fight the new variant is the cheapest and the most abundant: fresh air. This means that we must try as much as possible to be outdoors when we meet people outside our household. President Cyril Ramaphosa

He encourages South Africans to meet with family and friends outdoors.

Avoid gatherings, particularly indoor gatherings - change gatherings to virtual formats. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Avoid or postpone end-of-year matric raves, he says.

He emphasises the vaccine rate needs to be increased.

Curfew remains midnight to 4am, gatherings remain 750 people indoors, 2000 outdoors, 100 people allowed at funerals, and after tears gatherings are still not allowed.

The sale of alcohol is permitted but not during curfew hours.

He says they will assess the situation over the next days and review regulations in a week's time.

We have started the process of amending our health regulations so that we can review the use of the Disaster Management Act to manage our response to the pandemic, with a view to ultimately lifting the National State of Disaster. President Cyril Ramaphosa

The emergence of the Omicron variant should be a wake-up call to the world that vaccine inequality cannot be allowed to continue. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Every one of us needs to get vaccinated because it's the best tool that we have. President Cyril Ramaphosa