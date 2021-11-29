'Unsubsidised households must purchase set-top boxes out of their own pocket'
- For those termed the 'missing middle' there are limited affordable options to migrate from analogue to digital TV by the switch-over deadline agrees IT in Government editor
- Simnikiwe Mzekandaba says the cheapest current option is the Open View HD set-top box which is a once-off payment with no monthly subscription fees
- A government-produced set-top box is needed to supply those who do not fall into the subsided category but can still not afford smart TVs or commercial decoders she agrees
- The contract for such boxes to be manufactured was only put out to tender in June 2021
The last site in the Northern Cape to still have analogue television broadcasts had their signal turned off on Friday as part of the much-delayed migration to a fully-digital television service in South Africa.
You will have been hearing and seeing adverts calling for all those who qualify for subsidised digital set-top boxes to apply for them at the South African Post Office, but what about the non-subsidised units for those who do not qualify in that category?
RELATED: Will your old analogue TV still work after March 2022 digital switchover?
The migration of South Africa's television system from analogue to digital has been taking place at a frighteningly slow pace, and set-top boxes of the non-subsidised kind just don't seem to be available to the general public.
John Maytham speaks to Simnikiwe Mzekandaba, the IT in Government Editor at IT Web.
Currently government does not have subsided set-top boxes in the retail market but there are other commercial products that meet the requirements for migration from analogue to digital.Simnikiwe Mzekandaba, IT in Government Editor - IT Web
Commercial options include the normal DStv decoder, OpenView HD, and StarSat decoder, she says.
But alternatively, households can also purchase what is referred to as a digital TV and the department has said this digital TV has to be the one that has the gold digital sign.Simnikiwe Mzekandaba, IT in Government Editor - IT Web
Unsubsidised households have to purchase one of these set-top boxes out of their own pocket.Simnikiwe Mzekandaba, IT in Government Editor - IT Web
John Maytham acknowledges that digital smart televisions have come down i price since first being introduced to the market.
But they are still not something that people who are just above the line below which you can get a subsided set-top box and there is a significant percentage of SouthAfricans who are not going to be able to afford them - so there is still a need for something that can receive a digital signal on an analogue TV.John Maytham, Presenter - CapeTalk
Mzekandaba agrees and suggests the cheapest option for what is referred to as the 'missing middle' who cannot afford smart TVs or digital decoder subscriptions, would be the Open View HD set-top box as it is a once-off payment for the satellite dish and installment without further monthly subscription fees.
That is the discussion being had by organsations such as the SOS Coalition who say these households referred to as the missing middle cannot afford either a digital TV or these decoders, so government has to step up and produce these decoders and find a manufacturer for government-subsided set-top boxes - and that process from the last time I checked is still in the pipeline.Simnikiwe Mzekandaba, IT in Government Editor - IT Web
John Maytham expressed his bewilderment saying the country was supposed to digitally migrate in 2005!
I know, but they only put out a tender for a manufacturer of these set-top boxes in June this year so we don't know if this tender has been awarded to a specific manufacturer. I feel this would be the most affordable option for those who fall outside of the government prescribed R3.500 earning criteria.Simnikiwe Mzekandaba, IT in Government Editor - IT Web
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/tv-with-blank-scree-and-food-on-bed-6977377/
More from Local
Laws alone aren't enough to combat high levels of GBV in SA, says WLC advocate
Presenter Tessa van Staden chats to advocate Bronwyn Pithey from the Women's Legal Centre.Read More
'South Africa acted responsibly – then the world punished us for it'
Pippa Hudson interviews foreign affairs expert Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits.Read More
Schools barred from forcing parents to buy uniforms at specific stores – ruling
John Maytham interviewed education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon.Read More
Outgrown a school bag? Please donate your kids' backpacks to children in need
Hands of Love founder Catherine Versfeld speaks to Zain Johnson about this worthwhile initiative.Read More
'Vaccine mandates can increase vaccine uptake' - legal ethics expert
Mandy Weiner speaks to Prof Keymanthri Moodley, from the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University Of StellenboschRead More
Sama vice-chair says govt should review rules on indoor gatherings
Presenter John Maytham chats to Dr. Mvuyisi Mzukwa, vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).Read More
Does my pet need a Covid jab?
Zain Johnson speaks to SA Veterinary Association president Dr Leon du Bruyn about domestic pets and Covid-19.Read More
Open Secrets warns Sassa to guard digital grants system against abuse
John Maytham chats to Open Secrets researcher Abby May about the organisation's recent report on the digitalisation of social grants.Read More
[WATCH] Africa travel bans 'xenophobic, discriminatory and political' expert
The AU's Covid-19 Africa Vaccine Delivery Alliance's Dr Ayoade Alakija says the world has failed to vaccinate countries equitably.Read More
More from Politics
Mauritius bans SA travel. Mauritian Consul General in Cape Town responds
Zain Johnson speaks to Muhktar Joonas Consul General of Mauritius in Cape Town.Read More
Should immediate compulsory vaccinations become government policy?
John Maytham speaks to Development Impact fund CEO, Lorenzo Davids on whether government should enforce compulsory vaccinations.Read More
Unvaccinated in W Cape mostly due to lack of access, not choice - Premier Winde
John Maytham speaks to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.Read More
SA remains on level 1, Ramaphosa 'deeply disappointed' in travel bans
President Ramaphosa briefed South Africa about the Omicron variant and stated the country will remain on alert level 1.Read More
Should SA's scientists have disclosed variant so soon? Prof Preiser says yes
John Maytham speaks to Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Virology Head at Stellenbosch University who says there were enough alarm bells.Read More
British High Commissioner to South Africa explains UK move to restrict SA travel
The British High Commissioner to South Africa Antony John Phillipson discusses the UK Red list Update that has been made today.Read More
Premier Winde: Covid numbers low but rising, we need data on new variant asap
Western province Premier Alan WInde speaks to John Maytham about the latest Covid-19 numbers in the Cape.Read More
'It doesn't define me' says SA's Stephen McGown on being held hostage
Pippa Hudson chats to McGown who reflects on the journey since being released by Al Qaeda in 2017.Read More
'Putting SA back on red list premature, it doesn't keep variants out'
Prof Alex Van Den Heever of Wits School Of Governance speaks to Ray White about the latest Covid-19 variant and the UK decision.Read More