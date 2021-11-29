Does your Covid vaccine protect you against the new 'Omicron' variant?
- The latest Covid-19 strain Omicron was identified by scientists in South Africa earlier this month
- The WHO says it is not yet clear if Omicron is more transmissible or if it causes more severe illness compared to other variants
Researchers in South Africa and around the world say they'll have a better idea in a couple of weeks about the nature of the recently discovered 'Omicron' Covid variant.
Scientists here revealed the discovery of the latest variant of coronavirus last week and are conducting studies to better understand it.
They say it is not yet clear if it is more transmissible or if it causes more severe illness compared to infections with other variants, including Delta.
They are mutations that are consigning, particularly mutations that have been picked up on the spike protein.Dr Ben Kagina, Senior Research Officer at the Vaccines for Africa Initiative - University of Cape Town
What this means, says Kagina, is that the new variant may have mutations that could help it evade antibodies produced by the body's immune system:
A spike protein is one of the components that vaccine developers have identified as crucial to help out bodies fight against this virus.Dr Ben Kagina, Senior Research Officer at the Vaccines for Africa Initiative - University of Cape Town
Kagina says most vaccines have used the spike protein as a component to constitute a vaccine:
If you've got mutations on that protein, there's a theoretical risk that the immunity induced by the vaccine may not be as good at protecting us.Dr Ben Kagina, Senior Research Officer at the Vaccines for Africa Initiative - University of Cape Town
Can we say for sure, at this stage, whether the virus is resistant to the vaccines South Africans have been receiving or whether Omicron is more transmissible or leads to more severe illness?
More time is needed for scientists to be able to answer those questions.Dr Ben Kagina, Senior Research Officer at the Vaccines for Africa Initiative - University of Cape Town
RELATED:Should SA's scientists have disclosed variant so soon? Prof Preiser says yes
RELATED: 61 passengers from SA in isolation in Amsterdam, being tested for variant
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_161901089_close-up-of-unrecognizable-male-nurse-injecting-vaccine-in-shoulder-of-african-american-man-during-c.html?vti=lcd89vvannw2xfolnz-1-14
More from Local
Laws alone aren't enough to combat high levels of GBV in SA, says WLC advocate
Presenter Tessa van Staden chats to advocate Bronwyn Pithey from the Women's Legal Centre.Read More
'South Africa acted responsibly – then the world punished us for it'
Pippa Hudson interviews foreign affairs expert Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits.Read More
Schools barred from forcing parents to buy uniforms at specific stores – ruling
John Maytham interviewed education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon.Read More
Outgrown a school bag? Please donate your kids' backpacks to children in need
Hands of Love founder Catherine Versfeld speaks to Zain Johnson about this worthwhile initiative.Read More
'Vaccine mandates can increase vaccine uptake' - legal ethics expert
Mandy Weiner speaks to Prof Keymanthri Moodley, from the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University Of StellenboschRead More
Sama vice-chair says govt should review rules on indoor gatherings
Presenter John Maytham chats to Dr. Mvuyisi Mzukwa, vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).Read More
Does my pet need a Covid jab?
Zain Johnson speaks to SA Veterinary Association president Dr Leon du Bruyn about domestic pets and Covid-19.Read More
Open Secrets warns Sassa to guard digital grants system against abuse
John Maytham chats to Open Secrets researcher Abby May about the organisation's recent report on the digitalisation of social grants.Read More
[WATCH] Africa travel bans 'xenophobic, discriminatory and political' expert
The AU's Covid-19 Africa Vaccine Delivery Alliance's Dr Ayoade Alakija says the world has failed to vaccinate countries equitably.Read More