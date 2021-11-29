Time to focus on a domestic tourism campaign in light of SA travel bans - CoCT
- Several countries have banned travel from South Africa following the discovery of the Omicron variant
- The CoCT's tourism task team is planning to prioritize a domestic tourism campaign
The City of Cape Town's James Vos has described the readdition to the UK's Covid travel 'red list' ahead of the local tourist season as a 'bitter pill to swallow'.
Much of Europe, the US, Canada and the Philippines are among those who have joined Britain in banning travellers from South Africa following the discovery of new Covid variant scientists have named 'Omicron'.
Vos says he hopes the measures, being called by some experts as 'knee jerk' and 'unjustified', are simply a temporary precaution.
It's going to have a substantial impact on local tourism...seeing the impact on individuals has been heartbreaking.Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management - City of Cape Town
I convened our tourism task team this weekend to plot our next steps under the banner of containment, adjustment and recovery and we'll share details of our plans in the coming days.Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management - City of Cape Town
Among the plans to soften the impact on the local tourism sector, Vos says is a prioritizing a domestic tourism campaign.
More could be invested now into products and packages that will cater to the domestic market.Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management - City of Cape Town
Our domestic market is our pillar of strength.Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management - City of Cape Town
Vos says he will remain in contact with Cape Town's 'key source markets' via the embassies and says he is receiving regular updates.
RELATED:More countries join UK in banning South Africans after Covid-19 variant found
RELATED:Does your Covid vaccine protect you against the new 'Omicron' variant?
More from Local
Laws alone aren't enough to combat high levels of GBV in SA, says WLC advocate
Presenter Tessa van Staden chats to advocate Bronwyn Pithey from the Women's Legal Centre.Read More
'South Africa acted responsibly – then the world punished us for it'
Pippa Hudson interviews foreign affairs expert Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits.Read More
Schools barred from forcing parents to buy uniforms at specific stores – ruling
John Maytham interviewed education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon.Read More
Outgrown a school bag? Please donate your kids' backpacks to children in need
Hands of Love founder Catherine Versfeld speaks to Zain Johnson about this worthwhile initiative.Read More
'Vaccine mandates can increase vaccine uptake' - legal ethics expert
Mandy Weiner speaks to Prof Keymanthri Moodley, from the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University Of StellenboschRead More
Sama vice-chair says govt should review rules on indoor gatherings
Presenter John Maytham chats to Dr. Mvuyisi Mzukwa, vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).Read More
Does my pet need a Covid jab?
Zain Johnson speaks to SA Veterinary Association president Dr Leon du Bruyn about domestic pets and Covid-19.Read More
Open Secrets warns Sassa to guard digital grants system against abuse
John Maytham chats to Open Secrets researcher Abby May about the organisation's recent report on the digitalisation of social grants.Read More
[WATCH] Africa travel bans 'xenophobic, discriminatory and political' expert
The AU's Covid-19 Africa Vaccine Delivery Alliance's Dr Ayoade Alakija says the world has failed to vaccinate countries equitably.Read More
More from World
[WATCH] Africa travel bans 'xenophobic, discriminatory and political' expert
The AU's Covid-19 Africa Vaccine Delivery Alliance's Dr Ayoade Alakija says the world has failed to vaccinate countries equitably.Read More
61 passengers from SA in isolation in Amsterdam, being tested for variant
The passengers tested positive for Covid-19 at Schiphol Airport. Sara-Jayne gets an update from UK correspondent Gavin Grey.Read More
Eatery with 'rudest staff in Aus' opening in Brisbane. Its name - Karen's Diner
Diners will be able to dish it back at rude staff, Australia correspondent Katie McDonald tells Weekend Breakfast.Read More
UK reports two cases of new Omicron variant first identified in SA
Sara-Jayne King talks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
Tributes pour in as one of Broadway’s most loved lyricists Stephen Sondheim dies
Sondheim died at his Connecticut home after celebrating Thanksgiving with his family. He was 91-years-old.Read More
Should SA's scientists have disclosed variant so soon? Prof Preiser says yes
John Maytham speaks to Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Virology Head at Stellenbosch University who says there were enough alarm bells.Read More
'Putting SA back on red list premature, it doesn't keep variants out'
Prof Alex Van Den Heever of Wits School Of Governance speaks to Ray White about the latest Covid-19 variant and the UK decision.Read More
South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fedhasa chairperson Rosemary Anderson about the latest UK travel ban imposed on SA.Read More
Germany is losing its grip on Covid-19
Zain Johnson interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Helen Seeney.Read More