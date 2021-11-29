Time to focus on a domestic tourism campaign in light of SA travel bans - CoCT





- Several countries have banned travel from South Africa following the discovery of the Omicron variant

- The CoCT's tourism task team is planning to prioritize a domestic tourism campaign

The City of Cape Town's James Vos has described the readdition to the UK's Covid travel 'red list' ahead of the local tourist season as a 'bitter pill to swallow'.

Much of Europe, the US, Canada and the Philippines are among those who have joined Britain in banning travellers from South Africa following the discovery of new Covid variant scientists have named 'Omicron'.

Vos says he hopes the measures, being called by some experts as 'knee jerk' and 'unjustified', are simply a temporary precaution.

It's going to have a substantial impact on local tourism...seeing the impact on individuals has been heartbreaking. Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management - City of Cape Town

I convened our tourism task team this weekend to plot our next steps under the banner of containment, adjustment and recovery and we'll share details of our plans in the coming days. Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management - City of Cape Town

Among the plans to soften the impact on the local tourism sector, Vos says is a prioritizing a domestic tourism campaign.

More could be invested now into products and packages that will cater to the domestic market. Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management - City of Cape Town

Our domestic market is our pillar of strength. Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management - City of Cape Town

Vos says he will remain in contact with Cape Town's 'key source markets' via the embassies and says he is receiving regular updates.

