[WATCH] Africa travel bans 'xenophobic, discriminatory and political' expert
- A video of the co-chair of the African Union's Covid-19 Africa Vaccine Delivery Alliance speaking to the BBC has gone viral
- In it, Dr Ayoade Alakija says the hoarding of vaccines by wealthier countries has led to the inevitable mutation of the Covid-19 virus
The response by several countries to the discovery of a new Covid variant by South African scientists is 'xenophobic, discriminatory and wrong' according to the co-chair of the African Union's Covid-19 Africa Vaccine Delivery Alliance.
The US, Canada, the Philippines and much of Europe, are among those who have joined Britain in banning travellers from parts of Africa following the discovery of the variant scientists have named 'Omicron'.
Dr Ayoade Alakija told the BBC that not only is the ban political but that the 'hoarding' of vaccines by wealthier countries has led to the mutation of new variants.
Alakija says her suggestion would be to have a coordinated global shutdown of travel for the next month to prevent the spread of the new variant, 'but don't single out Africa'.
A video of the interview went viral over the weekend - Click above to watch:
Why are we locking away Africa when this virus is already on three continents? Nobody's locking away Belgium, nobody's locking away Israel.Dr Ayoade Alakija, Co-chair - African Union's Covid-19 Africa Vaccine Delivery Alliance
These travel bans are based in politics and not in science.Dr Ayoade Alakija, Co-chair - African Union's Covid-19 Africa Vaccine Delivery Alliance
The best thing we can say about Covid and this current variant is that we don't know.Dr Ayoade Alakija, Co-chair - African Union's Covid-19 Africa Vaccine Delivery Alliance
Until everyone is vaccinated, no-one is safe.Dr Ayoade Alakija, Co-chair - African Union's Covid-19 Africa Vaccine Delivery Alliance
It's time African leadership finds its voice. African leadership needs to sit up in this moment. The continent is at stake.Dr Ayoade Alakija, Co-chair - African Union's Covid-19 Africa Vaccine Delivery Alliance
