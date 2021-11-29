Should immediate compulsory vaccinations become government policy?
- President Ramaphosa on Sunday night announced that a government task team had been set up to undertake broad consultations on making Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for specific activities and locations
- CEO of the Development Impact Fund Lorenzo Davids says the notion of collective responsibility for the national well-being is the backbone of the argument for mandatory vaccinations
The notion of collective responsibility by every citizen for our national well-being is a fundamental thread that runs through our Constitution.Lorenzo Davids, CEO - Development Impact Fund
That notion of collective responsibility is what I believe should form the backbone for the argument for mandatory vaccinations.Lorenzo Davids, CEO - Development Impact Fund
I think the president has wasted an enormous amount of time to get to this point.Lorenzo Davids, CEO - Development Impact Fund
We don't have six months - we need an answer on compulsory mandatory vaccinations within weeks if not days. Ther is an urgency from an economic, political, and well-being standpoint.Lorenzo Davids, CEO - Development Impact Fund
There are lots of people punting views about bodily integrity and constitutional right to your own dispensation- but this is like a state of war where certain rights are suspended so that the country is protected, systems are protected and institutions are protected.Lorenzo Davids, CEO - Development Impact Fund
Right now everybody's rights are under threat.Lorenzo Davids, CEO - Development Impact Fund
