Should immediate compulsory vaccinations become government policy?





President Ramaphosa on Sunday night announced that a government task team had been set up to undertake broad consultations on making Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for specific activities and locations

CEO of the Development Impact Fund Lorenzo Davids says the notion of collective responsibility for the national well-being is the backbone of the argument for mandatory vaccinations

© Horst Koenemund/123rf.com

The notion of collective responsibility by every citizen for our national well-being is a fundamental thread that runs through our Constitution. Lorenzo Davids, CEO - Development Impact Fund

That notion of collective responsibility is what I believe should form the backbone for the argument for mandatory vaccinations. Lorenzo Davids, CEO - Development Impact Fund

I think the president has wasted an enormous amount of time to get to this point. Lorenzo Davids, CEO - Development Impact Fund

We don't have six months - we need an answer on compulsory mandatory vaccinations within weeks if not days. Ther is an urgency from an economic, political, and well-being standpoint. Lorenzo Davids, CEO - Development Impact Fund

There are lots of people punting views about bodily integrity and constitutional right to your own dispensation- but this is like a state of war where certain rights are suspended so that the country is protected, systems are protected and institutions are protected. Lorenzo Davids, CEO - Development Impact Fund